Genshin Impact sues Temu for fake collaboration, gets over $130,000 in compensation

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Aug 01, 2025 21:36 GMT
Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo has sued Temu for false advertising and promotions (Image via HoYoverse)
Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo has sued Temu for false advertising and promotions (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo has always worked hard to ensure fair gaming practices across all their franchises, and a recent development regarding a 'fake collaboration' has once again proved their integrity and determination to look out for their playerbase, as well as their own stellar reputation. Chinese E-commerce app Temu has recently been sued by MiHoYo for promoting a fraudulent collaboration without any form of authorization from MiHoYo, with the judges ruling in favour of the Genshin Impact developers, leading to a loss of over $130,000 for Temu.

Read on to find out more details about this lawsuit involving the fake collaboration, as well as its final outcome.

Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo files lawsuit against Temu for false advertising

In a recent news video posted by the official MiHoYo account on Bilibili, the developers of Genshin Impact have sued Temu for promoting a 'fake collaboration' without any form of prior authorization or consent from HoYoverse. According to the video, Temu promoted a collaboration with MiHoYo, wherein influencers and video bloggers were recruited to promote a special "Genshin Impact quest". This quest included a link with the caption "Grab 10,000 Primogems for ¥1", and users were asked to click on the link in order to complete this quest. Doing so led to an automatic download of the Temu/Pinduoduo app on the users' phones, without providing any of the promised Primogem rewards.

As there was no real collaboration with MiHoYo, Temu could not reward users with any Primogems, deeming this entire "collab" fraudulent. Shortly after, MiHoYo filed a lawsuit against Temu, claiming that Temu was partaking in false advertising and was misleading customers by using their franchise's name.

Subsequently, the court of first instance (trial court) found Temu guilty of counterfeit advertising, and ordered them to pay a total of ¥350,000 ($2363) to MiHoYo as reparations. However, Temu appealed the ruling, leading to a submission of the case at the Zhejiang Provincial Higher People's Court. Following intricate scrutiny, the Zhejiang Provincial Higher People's Court also found Temu guilty of the same crime, and upheld the first-instance court's ruling.

Furthermore, Temu was asked to immediately halt this fraudulent advertising, and to publish a public notice stating that there was no official collaboration with MiHoYo. Finally, Temu was also ordered to pay ¥1,000,000 (1 Million Yuan, or a little over $130,000) to MiHoYo as compensation for damaging their reputation and creating untoward economic losses for Genshin Impact.

Edited by Aishwarya Ghosh
