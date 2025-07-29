After Paimon VA, Sucrose VA gets replaced in Genshin Impact 

Amidst numerous voice actor replacements for the English cast of HoYoverse games, the EN VA of Genshin Impact's Sucrose is the latest voice actor to be replaced. Valeria Rodriguez, who has been voicing the character since the launch of the game in 2020, took to X and announced her departure. This followed a datamined report from extremely credible leaker and dataminer HomDGCat, who disclosed that Sucrose's VA would be replaced starting from Genshin Impact 6.0. Shortly after this, Valeria announced her departure from Genshin Impact on X.Read on to learn more regarding the replacement of Sucrose's English voice actor in Genshin Impact.Genshin Impact: Sucrose's EN VA has been recastWith the start of the Genshin Impact 6.0 closed beta test, leaker HomDGCat brought to notice that Sucrose's character information page now contained another name besides the original EN VA's. As per the datamine, Sucrose's English voice actors were now credited as &quot;Valeria Rodriguez &amp; Anonymous&quot;. Previously, following the replacement of Paimon's previous English voice actor (Corina Boettger), Paimon's voice acting credits mentioned the same, leading to discussions amongst the playerbase regarding Valeria's recast.A short while later, Sucrose's English VA, Valeria Rodriguez, herself announced on X that she would not continue voicing the character any further. She thanked fans for supporting her work and said the following:&quot;Thank you to the kind, thoughtful fans willing to engage earnestly and intelligently. Thank you to the fans who have reached out previously, or are reaching out now. I'm just fine. I'm happy I got to bring so many people joy &amp; I got to see so many smiles with my own two eyes!&quot;Reactions to this development amongst the Genshin Impact community were mostly positive, as a majority of the players had been requesting HoYoverse to recast Valeria for quite some time now — owing to her involvement in the Kinich VA SAG-AFTRA controversy.While the new voice actor for Sucrose has not yet been announced, it is expected that they will start voicing her starting from Genshin Impact 6.0 and retroactively replace all of her previous lines (aka all voice work provided by Valeria). It remains to be seen whether HoYoverse officially announces the new English voice actors for both Sucrose and Paimon anytime soon.Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates, and guides.