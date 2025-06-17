"Babe Wake Up New Paimon VA dropped!": Genshin Impact fans react as new Paimon VA is reportedly revealed in 5.7 update

The English voice of Paimon in Genshin Impact — Corina Boettger — has been an integral part of the SAG-AFTRA video game strike ever since its inception. Starting from severely criticizing new VAs for being "scabs" and taking over the roles of striking voice actors, to saying that Genshin Impact should go union because the voice actors wanted it that way, Corina never shied away from publicly stating their opinions regarding the SAG-AFTRA strike on social media.

This earned them the ire of a majority of the Genshin Impact community, who were of the opinion that Paimon should be recast in the English dub of the game.

Very recently, Corina announced (in an interview with YouTuber Paperbag Boy) that they had sent a notice to HoYoverse stating that they would not be resuming work as the EN VA for Paimon in Genshin Impact.

Ever since this video was released, speculations have been rife among the playerbase regarding a possible recast for the English voice of Paimon. Now, a recent datamine from the Genshin Impact 5.7 update has hinted at a new Paimon EN VA in the upcoming version.

This development soon made its way to r/GenshinImpact, where u/TheTruthTellingOrb shared the datamined video of Paimon's reported new English voice and stated:

"Babe Wake Up New Paimon VA dropped!"

This post was met with unanimous enthusiasm from the community, who were all pleased with this new development. Genshin Impact players had long since hoped for Corina to be replaced as Paimon's EN VA, and the news that this might finally be happening came as a happy surprise to almost everyone.

u/Opposite-Guitar-5162 commented that the new English voice of Paimon was more soothing to listen to — a sentiment echoed by a majority of the Genshin Impact English dub players. Over the years, players had often complained about Corina's Paimon being "too squeaky and high-pitched."

u/Crimson-Wynd added to the conversation by bringing up the topic of the reported new VA re-recording all of Paimon's previous lines. Since Paimon is the mascot of Genshin Impact, she has the most lines out of every character in the game.

Hence, it now remains to be seen if the new EN VA will retroactively replace all the voice work done by Corina, or if Paimon's new voice will only be effective in future versions of the game.

Has HoYoverse announced the new EN VA for Paimon?

Paimon might be getting a new EN VA in Genshin Impact 5.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

While a video datamined from the Genshin Impact 5.7 update has disclosed the new English voice of Paimon, no announcements have been made by HoYoverse as of yet. However, it is expected that with the release of Genshin Impact 5.7, the new VA for Paimon will officially be revealed via the version's patch notes. Hence, confirmation regarding the replacement of Corina as Paimon will only be available once the new update is out on June 18, 2025.

