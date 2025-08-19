Monster Hunter Wilds x FFXIV collab announced, here's what's coming

Monster Hunter Wilds x FFXIV collaboration has been announced at the Gamescom ONL 2025 event. A few major additions will come as part of this crossover. While no concrete release date has been mentioned, it will release in late September along with Title Update 3.
Final Fantasy XIV has also collaborated with Monster Hunter World, bringing Behemoth, themed gear, weapons, and more. FFXIV Online will also receive MH Wilds collab items, featuring Arkveld and Seikret.
Monster Hunter Wilds x FFXIV collab features Omega Planetes and Chocobo Seikret skin
Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!
The Gamescom ONL 2025 MH Wilds x FFXIV trailer showcased a Chocobo-themed Seikret skin and Omega Planetes, an additional monster arriving with TU3. While players had achieved a semblance of the former through Seikret customization, the latter will surely add a new threat for hunters to contend with.
The trailer also featured the arrival of Cactuar in MH Wilds. Monster Hunter World veterans will remember this Endemic Life that can be captured or kicked to trigger a needle storm.
TU3 was initially supposed to include an additional monster, a fresh season for Festival of Accord, a new quest difficulty level, and a new reward system. The last two were instead added as part of the version 1.021 update (TU 2.5). Now we have an idea of what the additional monster is and a glimpse of what other content players can expect.
The developers will also add several improvements and adjustments to the gameplay. Monster Hunter Wilds' PC performance has been a bone of contention for players and something that the team behind the game is actively looking to address in future patches.
Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.