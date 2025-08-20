Genshin Impact Easybreeze Holiday Resort Pyroculus locations

The Genshin Impact 5.8 update has released a new Natlan area called the Easybreeze Holiday Resort, where you can also find the last 49 Pyroculus. You can collect them during exploration and finally max out the Natlan Statue of The Seven. Some of the locations on the map are locked behind the story quest, so it's better to complete them first before collecting all the Oculi.

This article will cover the locations of all the Easybreeze Holiday Resort Pyroculus in Genshin Impact.

All 49 Easybreeze Holiday Resort Pyroculus locations in Genshin Impact

Pyroculus #1

Southwest of the Statue of the Seven (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Statue of The Seven and indwell an Asha nearby before heading southwest to find the first Pyroculus in Easybreeze Holiday Resort.

Pyroculus #2

Above the house (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to the Statue and go north to find the second Pyroculus above the house.

Pyroculus #3

Above the display board (Image via HoYoverse)

Climb the cliff behind the house and go northwest to find another Pyroculus floating above the display board between the two hills.

Pyroculus #4

Next to a hot air balloon (Image via HoYoverse)

Climb the cliff again and go north to find an Oculus floating next to a hot air balloon.

Pyroculus #5

Inside the Colorfall Caves (Image via HoYoverse)

The fifth Easybreeze Holiday Resort Pyroculus can be found inside the Colorfall Caves. You can enter it through the hole in the ground near an enemy group guarding the Remarkable Chest east of your current location.

Pyroculus #6

Complete the Chroma Kite challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the teleport waypoint east of the Easybreeze Market and indwell an Asha. Next, use the Chroma Kite star to get on a hot air balloon and complete the challenge to get this Pyroculus in Genshin Impact.

Pyroculus #7

On top of a palm tree (Image via HoYoverse)

After getting the sixth Pyroculus, glide northwest to find another one on top of a palm tree.

Pyroculus #8

Below the cliff near Easybreeze Market (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep moving northwest to find a Pyroculus below the cliff.

Pyroculus #9

In Colorfall Cliffs (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the western waypoint in Colorfall Cliffs and look above the entrance in front of you to spot this Pyroculus.

Pyroculus #10

On a tree west of Colorfall Cliffs (Image via HoYoverse)

Go west to find another Pyroculus on a tree below the cliff.

Pyroculus #11

Use Chroma Kites to go higher (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to the western waypoint in Colorfall Cliffs and head north to find a Pyroculus high in the air. You can transform into an Asha and use the Chroma Kites to collect it.

Pyroculus #12

Above a palm tree east of Colorfall Cliffs (Image via HoYoverse)

Head east to find another Oculus on a palm tree.

Pyroculus #13

Behind the building in Colorfall Cliffs (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the northern waypoint in Colorfall Cliffs and go north to find an Oculus behind the building.

Pyroculus #14

Inside the building in Huha Hill (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Huha Hill and look to your right to find the Pyroculus inside the building.

Pyroculus #15

In the middle of the pool (Image via HoYoverse)

Go north to find another Pyroculus in the pool.

Pyroculus #16

North of Huha Hill (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep moving north to find the Pyroculus above the giant board below the cliff.

Pyroculus #17

Above the head of the Saurian statue (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Wavey Bay waypoint and then northeast to find the Pyroculus above the head of the giant Saurian statue.

Pyroculus #18

Above the small house in Wavey Bay (Image via HoYoverse)

Go northeast to find another Oculus above the small house.

Pyroculus #19

Above the rock north of Wavey Bay (Image via HoYoverse)

Head northeast to find the Oculus above the giant rock.

Pyroculus #20

Inside the water slide (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the blue water slide in the west to find the next Pyroculus in Genshin Impact's Easybreeze Holiday Resort.

Pyroculus #21

Near the water slide (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find another Oculus high in the air west of the previous one's location.

Pyroculus #22

Above a large rock west of Wave Bay (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint north of your location and slowly glide southwest to find a Pyroculus above another giant rock.

Pyroculus #23

Between the palm trees (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint south of your location and go east to find the Pyroculus between two palm trees near the cliffs.

Pyroculus #24

Above the building southwest of Wavey Bay (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint southwest of your location and turn around to find a Pyroculus on top of the building.

Pyroculus #25

Northwest of the waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find another Pyroculus high in the air northwest of your location. Turn into an Asha to collect it.

Pyroculus #26

Inside the top-most room (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to the waypoint and go southeast to find the Pyroculus inside the highest room.

Pyroculus #27

Near the edge of the map (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find one Pyroculus near the edge of the map, southwest of Wavey Bay.

Pyroculus #28

Inside a secret room near the waterfall (Image via HoYoverse)

A Pyroculus can be found inside a secret room near a waterfall southwest of Wavey Bay.

Pyroculus #29

Below the cliffs near Easybreeze Market (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint west of Easybreeze Market and head north to find the Pyroculus below the cliffs.

Pyroculus #30

Above a large rock southwest of Easybreeze Market (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to the waypoint and head southwest to find the Pyroculus above the large rock.

Pyroculus #31

South of Easybreeze Market waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Easybreeze Market waypoint and go south to find a Pyroculus on top of the building.

Pyroculus #32

Above the large tea cup in Easybreeze Market (Image via HoYoverse)

Go southeast to find another one floating above the large tea cup structure.

Pyroculus #33

Above a hut west of Easybreeze Market (Image via HoYoverse)

Go west of the Easybreeze market to find a Pyroculus above the wooden hut.

Pyroculus #34

Near the waterfall in Villa Guiztli (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Guiztli Ridge and enter Villa Guiztli. You can find the Pyroculus under the small waterfall.

Pyroculus #35

Obtained during the Easybreeze Holiday Resort story quest (Image via HoYoverse)

This Pyroculus is located on the rail track in Guiztli Path and can be obtained during the Easybreeze Holiday Resort story quest.

Pyroculus #36

Above the building in Castle Joquiratto (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint in Castle Joquiratto and go southwest to find the Pyroculus on top of the building.

Pyroculus #37

Hidden inside the breakable rock (Image via HoYoverse)

Glide south to find a breakable rock and destroy it to reveal the Pyroculus.

Pyroculus #38

On top of the large rock pillar (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find another Pyroculus in Castle Joquiratto on top of a large rock pillar west of your location.

Pyroculus #39

Can be obtained in the Easybreeze Holiday Resort quest (Image via HoYoverse)

This Pyroculus can also be obtained during the Easybreeze Holiday Resort quest.

Pyroculus #40

Above a small hut in Guiztli Ridge (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to the waypoint above the ground in Guiztli Ridge and climb the cliff to find an Oculus above a wooden camp.

Pyroculus #41

Paint the NPC on the balloon and use the Chrome Kites (Image via HoYoverse)

Go east and indwell an Asha before stepping on the hot air balloon. Next, paint the wooden NPC to activate the balloon and ride the Chrome Kite to go higher to find the last Pyroculus in Guiztli Ridge.

Pyroculus #42

Above the star in Tete Isle (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the southeastern waypoint in Tete Isle and go north to find a Pyroculus above a star structure near the Dance-Off Stage.

Pyroculus #43

On top of the pillar (Image via HoYoverse)

Go further north to find another one above the large rock pillar.

Pyroculus #44

On the wooden platform southeast of Me & Dew (Image via HoYoverse)

Head east to find a Pyroculus next to an NPC named Icahua on a wooden platform.

Pyroculus #45

Above the rock with glasses (Image via HoYoverse)

Go north to find an Oculus above the large rock with the glasses.

Pyroculus #46

In the Aphimead facility (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint in Me & Dew and descend the stairs behind you until you reach the Aphimead facility to find the Pyroculus.

Pyroculus #47

On the building west of Me & Dew (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint west of Me & Dew and look above the building on the right side to find the Pyroculus in Genshin Impact.

Pyroculus #48

On a palm tree west of Tete Isle (Image via HoYoverse)

Go southwest to find the Pyroculus on top of a palm tree.

Pyroculus #49

On the island north of Tete Isle (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the last Easybreeze Holiday Resort Pyroculus on the small island north of Tete Isle. Indwell an Asha or a Koholasaur to reach the location.

This concludes the guide to all 49 Easybreeze Holiday Resort Pyroculus locations in Genshin Impact.

