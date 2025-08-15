All Easybreeze Holiday Resort Monetoo locations in Genshin Impact 5.8

Easybreeze Holiday Resort is a new area released in Genshin Impact 5.8. It is a fairly big area, and you can find up to 10 new Monetoos during exploration. This includes the regular Monetoo puzzles and the Matador Monetoo. Completing each Monetoo puzzle will give you a chest reward.
This article will cover the locations of all the Easybreeze Holiday Resort Monetoo in Genshin Impact.
Locations of all Easybreeze Holiday Resort Monetoo in Genshin Impact
Monetoo #1
Teleport to the western waypoint in the Colorfall Cliffs and head northeast to find a couple of Tatankasaurs under the Chroma Kites. Indwell one of them and go north to find a Matador Monetoo. Use the Tatankasaurus' skill and charge at the Monetoo until it returns to the graffiti. Once that is done, use the saurian's skill on the graffiti again to get a Common Chest.
Monetoo #2, #3, and #4
You can find three Monetoos in Wavey Bay. Returning all of them to their graffiti will give you two Exquisite Chests and one Luxurious Chest. You can find a detailed guide on how to complete this challenge here:
Monetoo #5 and #6
Teleport to the waypoint southwest of Wavey Bay and go west to find an enemy camp. After defeating all the mobs, go east to indwell an Asha and return to the Monetoo at the enemy camp before following it until you reach a sleeping hilichurl. Destroy the box nearby to reveal the second Monetoo. If the stove is still burning, use Hydro to distinguish the fire and approach the Monetoo.
Finally, follow both Monetoos to their graffiti to get an Exquisite Chest.
Monetoo #7
Use the southeastern teleport waypoint in Tete Isle and go southwest to find a regular Monetoo. Next, interact with all the water bubbles to collect fish and defeat the Hydro Slimes. Once that is done, place the fish inside the bowl in front of the rock with the graffiti to get another Exquisite Chest in Genshin Impact.
Monetoo #8
Teleport to the Me & Dew waypoint in Tete Isle and use the stairs behind you to go down until you find an Asha. Indwell it and go to the balcony in Me & Dew before using Asha's grappling skill to go south. Next, save the Asha from the Hilichurls and follow it to complete the Monetoo challenge in Genshin Impact.
Monetoo #9
Teleport to the southwestern waypoint Tete Isle and go west to find a Matador Monetoo. Indwell a Tatankasaur and use its skill on the Monetoo to return to its graffiti.
Monetoo #10
Use the waypoint west of Me & Dew in Tete Isle and go south to find the last Monetoo in Easybreeze Holiday Resort. Follow these steps to complete the challenge:
- Interact with the nearby device when the Monetoo is about to pass it.
- Knock on the device.
- Defeat the Bottled Evil and knock again.
- Pick up the Grainfruit Kernels and place them inside the boxes.
- Knock the device and defeat the Bottled Demon.
This will complete the challenge, and you will get an Exquisite Chest.
