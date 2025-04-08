Genshin Impact released new exploration mechanics with Natlan, one of which is the Monetoos, similar to Seelies. However, these Monetoos are smaller and harder to find in the Natlan region. On top of this, there are new variations of Monetoos with each map expansion in Genshin Impact. In the 5.5 version update, the newer variations of these mechanics are called Matador Monetoos.

Ad

This article will discuss the locations and methods to solve all Matador Monetoo puzzles in Genshin Impact.

All Monetoo locations in Atocpan and Ancient Sacred Mountain in Genshin Impact 5.5

How to solve the Matador Monetoo Puzzles in Genshin Impact

These Matador Monetoos require using characters like Varesa, Iansan, or the new Saurian Tatankasaur's ability. To solve these puzzles, you must keep hitting these new Monetoos with either the latest characters or the new Saurian. Keep following these Monetoos and hitting them until they stop at a location. Once they stop at a location, hit it twice again to get chests.

Ad

Trending

Location 1

Location 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

For the first Matador Monetoo location in Genshin Impact, teleport to the waypoint in the above picture and keep heading straight. You will see a Tatankasaur running around this Monetoo.

Ad

Location 2

Location 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

For the second location, teleport to the first waypoint of the new Atocpan map in Genshin Impact. Upon reaching it, turn right and keep straight towards the small pool on the map. Near the pool, you will find two Tatankasaurs playing with the Monetoo.

Ad

Also Read: All Genshin Impact Urubamba saurian locations

Location 3

Location 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

This Matador Monetoo is a prerequisite to unlock a Warrior's Challenge on the 5.5 map. First, teleport to the waypoint south of the new Lava Dragon Statue Boss and keep going straight; you will find a baby Tatankasaur playing with one of these Monetoos.

Ad

Location 4

Location 4 (Image via HoYoverse)

For the fourth location, teleport to the waypoint in the above picture. Once you reach this place, you will find a Matador Monetoo on a cliff straight ahead. The Tatankasaur transformations will be available nearby to complete this puzzle.

Ad

Location 5

Location 5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the same waypoint as Location 4. Keep heading straight and cross the mountains. You will get to the edge of the Atocpan map. Over here, there will be an Ancient Glazeback Turtle and a Matador Monetoo.

Ad

Location 6

Location 6 (Image via HoYoverse)

The sixth location for the Matador Monetoos in Genshin Impact is easy to spot and reach. Teleport to the Statue of Seven on the new Atocpan map. Turn back, and you will find several Tatankasaurs around this Monetoo.

Ad

Location 7

Location 7 (Image via HoYoverse)

For the seventh Matador Monetoo, teleport to the waypoint near a small island marked in the above picture. Turn back after reaching this location, and you will find the new Monetoo, along with some Sauroform Tribal Warriors guarding a chest.

Ad

Also Read: Is Xilonen worth pulling for in Genshin Impact 5.5

Location 8

Location 8 (Image via HoYoverse)

This Monetoo is also easy to spot; you can teleport to the waypoint near the new Artifact domain. Drop down to the beach nearby after reaching this location, and you will find a Tatankasaurus chasing this Monetoo.

Ad

Location 9

Location 9 (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the last location for the Matador Monetoos on the Atocpan map in Genshin Impact. Teleport to the waypoint marked in the above picture and keep going straight; you will find a Tatankasaurus transformation and a Monetoo chased by some Hilichurls.

Ad

Also Read: Genshin Impact Unlimited Fighting Championship event guide

Location 10

Location 10 (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the first location for the Matador Monetoo on the Ancient Sacred Mountain map. Teleport to the area near the Infinitesimal Local Legend and turn left; you will find a Tatanksaur running around this Monetoo.

Ad

Location 11

Location 11 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint near the Infinitesimal Local Legend again, but turn towards your right this time. You will spot another Tatankasaur chasing a Matador Monetoo in the distance.

Ad

Location 12

Location 12 (Image via HoYoverse)

The twelfth Monetoo can be found near the Ruined Armament Workshop area. Teleport to the waypoint in the above picture, turn back, and head straight towards the Workshop area. Over here, you will find a broken bridge; the Monetoo will be at the first part of this bridge.

Ad

Also Read: All Genshin Impact 5.5 quests

Locations 13 and 14

Locations 13 and 14 (Image via HoYoverse)

There is a minor puzzle for unlocking the last two Monetoos. First, teleport to the waypoint at the Heart of Force Inversion. From there, drop down, and you will spot a locked Precious chest at the marked location. Over here, you will get an option to dig, and doing so will unleash both of these Monetoos. One Monetoo will go towards your right and the other towards your left.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.