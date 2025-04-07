All Genshin Impact 5.5 quests

Genshin Impact 5.5 released two new areas with many World Quests and puzzles. Most of these quests are continuations of the Traveler's adventures to remove the Flamelord's Blessing from their little Saurian friend. These World quests were last updated in 5.2, and the Genshin Impact 5.5 version concludes the Traveler's journey with the Saurian. Apart from these, some other quests for the reputation of the new Tribe have also been introduced.

This article will list all the World quests introduced in the Genshin Impact 5.5 version.

List of all World Quests in Genshin Impact 5.5

1) Is "Intensity" Really the Key?

Screenshot of Is "Intensity" Really the Key? location (Image via HoYoverse)

Is "Intensity" Really the Key? is a new World Quest in Genshin Impact and a pre-requirement to unlock one of Warrior's Challenges on the 5.5 map. To unlock this quest, teleport to the waypoint at the Fallingstar Fields and head to the hot springs location in the above picture. Interact with the NPC Ma'chah at the hot springs to start this quest.

2) Sing, Ho, For the Greatness of Fat!

Sing, Ho, For the Greatness of Fat! location in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

This World Quest is one of the Reputation quests for the new Tribe Collective of Plenty and a time-gated one. After completing this first challenge, you must wait three hours before continuing. To unlock Sing, Ho, For the Greatness of Fat! Quest in Genshin Impact, teleport to the waypoint at Remnants of Tetenanco. After this, turn right and keep going straight until you find an NPC named Suriqui.

3) The Attack of the... Purple Tepetlisaurus?

Location of The Attack of the... Purple Tepetlisaurus (Image via HoYoverse)

This Genshin Impact quest has no pre-requirements and can be completed quickly. To unlock it, teleport to the waypoint in the above picture and keep going straight until the marked location. You will find a Tenebrous Mimiflora enemy there, and defeating it will complete this quest.

4) The Way Into the Mountain

Screenshot of The Way Into the Mountain location (Image via HoYoverse)

The Way Into the Mountain World Quest is the first for unlocking a new area called Ancient Sacred Mountain. To unlock it, teleport to the Statue of Seven and go to the Collective of Plenty tribe. Over there, you will find two kids, Dutse and Duniya; talking and interacting with them will start the quest. Both children will unlock two quests, and either one can be completed to reach the top of the Volcano.

A Brief History of Rocks - This quest is easy to locate, as you need to teleport to the Remnants of Tetenanco waypoint and talk to the NPC Mposo near it.

This quest is easy to locate, as you need to teleport to the Remnants of Tetenanco waypoint and talk to the NPC Mposo near it. Investigator of Ancient Ruins - This quest is located near the Fallingstar Fields, and teleporting to it will start the dialogue.

5) Nahuatzin's Leap

Screenshot of Nahuatzin's Leap location (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing either A Brief History of Rocks or Investigator of Ancient Ruins quests, you will unlock a Spiritway near the locations of these quests. Near the Spiritway, a Kohlosaurus transformation will be placed. Dive into the Spiritway to start the Nahuatzin's Leap quest in Genshin Impact.

6) The Frozen, Rekindling Land

Screenshot of The Frozen, Rekindling Land quest (Image via HoYoverse)

This World Quest will activate when you reach the new map, Ancient Sacred Mountain. As you progress through The Frozen, Rekindling quest, you will unlock a few teleport waypoints and light up the new map. However, to complete it, you must complete two other World Quests.

7) The Forsaken Sea of Wisdom

Screenshot of The Forsaken Sea of Wisdom location (Image via HoYoverse)

The Forsaken Sea of Wisdom is the first pre-requirement to complete The Frozen, Rekindling quest in Genshin Impact 5.5. To unlock The Forsaken Sea of Wisdom quest, teleport to the waypoint at the Sea of Shifting Sentience. Once you reach this location, the quest should be unlocked, and you will get directions from the game to complete it.

8) Sealed Site of Sacrifice

Screenshot of Sealed Site of Sacrifice quest (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the second required quest to complete The Frozen, Rekindling Land. To unlock it, teleport to the waypoint at the Flame-Melding Ritual Grounds and keep going to the top of the mountain in this area. Once you reach the top of this mountain, you will automatically trigger the World Quest, Sealed Site of Sacrifice.

9) In Search of a Hidden Heart

Screenshot of In Search of a Hidden Heart quest (Image via HoYoverse)

This is one of the longest quests in Genshin Impact, as there are a lot of pre-requirements to complete this. To unlock In Search of a Hidden quest, you must complete Nahuatzin's Leap and The Frozen Rekindling questlines. After completing them, you will unlock the map below the Ancient Sacred Mountain and this quest. Once you start it, complete all the sub-quests below in the same order to finish In Search of a Hidden Heart.

10) As the Burning Sun Sears Shadows

Screenshot of As the Burning Sun Sears Shadow location (Image via HoYoverse)

As the Burning Sun Sears Shadows quest will be unlocked as soon as you complete The End of the Road sub-quest. This mission requires you to cleanse the Heart of the Ancient Sacred Mountain and will unlock a new sub-area.

11) A Finale Emberforged - An Omen of Annihilation and the Final Entreaty

Screenshot of items required for A Finale Emberforged (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the final World Quest of the new region in Genshin Impact, and some characters drop many lore bombs in this quest. A Finale Emberforged mission can be unlocked after you cleanse the Heart of the Ancient Sacred Mountain. This quest takes longer, and the game sends the same message before you start this mission.

12) Someday, We All Must Walk Alone

Screenshot of Someday, We All Must Walk Alone (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the last mission in Genshin Impact that you can do with your Saurian buddy. To unlock the Someday, We All Must Walk Alone quest; you must complete all the World Quests in the Natlan region. On top of this, you also have to complete Master Urubamba's challenge and complete two other puzzles on the Natlan map. Once you complete all these prerequisites, you will get a dialogue with the Saurian, and you should teleport to the location where you first met it to start this quest.

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

