Genshin Impact Sing, Ho, For the Greatness of Fat! quest guide

With the new 5.5 update in Genshin Impact, plenty of new content, such as achievements, World quests, and two new maps for exploration, have been introduced. The Sing, Ho, For the Greatness of Fat! World quest is a new addition to the Genshin Impact 5.5 map. It can be found in the Atocpan region, requiring you to complete several challenges.

This guide will provide the location for the quest, Sing, Ho, For the Greatness of Fat!, in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Sing, Ho, For the Greatness of Fat! quest location

The quest location in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

To start this World quest, you must teleport to the waypoint at Remnants of Tetenanco. After reaching the location, turn right and keep going straight until the above picture's marked location. You will find a small arena and an NPC called Suriqui. Start the quest by talking to her.

Genshin Impact Sing, Ho, For the Greatness of Fat! quest walkthrough

Talk to Suriqui

Talk to the NPC named Suriqui (Image via HoYoverse)

This World quest will be unlocked when you reach the pinned location above. First, talk to the NPC, Suriqui, to start the quest. She will greet you by asking if you are seeking strength. However, she warns you not to be fooled by all the training of the Collective of Plenty tribe members.

She further says that old heroes would have had a layer of fat for protection and a physique similar to hers. Seeing that the Traveler doesn't look convinced, she gives you a small time-trial challenge, which she uses to train every day.

First challenge

The challenge of Suriqui (Image via HoYoverse)

In this time-trial challenge, you must destroy 40 jars in a set time limit using a Tatankasaur. This transformation will spawn beside you as soon as you start the challenge. This challenge is straightforward, as there is ample time to break all jars on the field.

Talk to Suriqui after completing the challenge

Talk to the Suriqui after completing the challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the challenge, talk to Suriqui. She says that the Traveler's run was not bad but is slightly behind hers. Suriqui adds that she never skipped training, and her agility and impact are far beyond those of her other tribe members. Finally, she asks the Traveler to join her in celebrating the greatness of fat.

Wait for some time and talk to Illimani

Talk to the NPC Illimani after waiting for three hours (Image via HoYoverse)

This quest is a bit time gated, although you don't need to wait for days. It asks you to return later, and after waiting for three hours, you can start the next part. Upon returning to the location, you will find a different NPC instead – Illimani. Talk to him to start the next part of the quest.

Like Suriqui, Illimani also discusses how chasing after muscles is pointless and is not worth losing fat. He continues to emphasize the greatness of fat and says that chubby people have more strength. Illimani discusses his training regimen and challenges the Traveler after the latter seems unconvinced.

Second challenge

The challenge of Illimani (Image via HoYoverse)

The second challenge differs from the first, as you need to collect Pyro particles on the field and not destroy a single jar. You must collect 40 particles – the time limit for this challenge is 47 seconds. Like the previous challenge, Tatankasaur's transformation will spawn beside you after you start the challenge.

Talk to Illimani or Suriqui after completing the challenge

Talk to Illimani or Suriqui after the challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you complete the second challenge, talk to Illimani or Suriqui to progress the quest. Both discuss how the Traveler came close to their record and would beat them if he gained more weight. The quest will be completed after a few more dialogues.

Sing, Ho, For the Greatness of Fat! quest rewards in Genshin Impact

There are several quest rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

This quest is unique in Genshin Impact, as there are no straightforward rewards after completing it. However, you can unlock two Exquisite chests after finishing both challenges. Moreover, an achievement called Heavyweight Contender will be unlocked, granting you five Primogems.

Lastly, you can also collect Reputation EXP points for the Collective of Plenty tribe after completing the quest.

