Genshin Impact 5.5: All Natlan Warrior's Challenges in Atocpan

In the Natlan updates, Genshin Impact added new time-trial challenges called the Warrior's Challenges in the open world. These challenges mainly focus on collecting a specific number of coins before the time limit. Depending on the number of coins you collect, you will be ranked from C to SS, and based on these ranks, you can also receive up to three chests. Moreover, completing all the challenges for a tribe grants you an achievement.

This article will cover the locations and requirements of the Warrior's Challenges added in the Genshin Impact 5.5 update.

Collective of Plenty Natlan Warrior's challenges in Genshin Impact 5.5

The challenges for the Collective of Plenty tribe are relatively straightforward compared to the other tribes. Like all other tribes, you must collect a certain amount of coins by following the route and completing the challenge before the time limit. These challenges require completing it with Tatankasaurus or characters like Varesa or Iansan.

Master Runa

Runa's location in Genshin Impact 5.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

The first challenge is Master Runa's, and there are no requirements for it. You can find her near the Remnants of Tetenanco location. Teleport to the waypoint near the marked location in the above picture and keep going forward to find her.

Master Ma'chah

Location of Master Ma'chah in Genshin Impact 5.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

To unlock the second challenge, complete the World Quest: Is "Intensity" Really the Key introduced in Genshin Impact 5.5. Once you do so, the NPC's challenge will be available. He can be found near Fallingstar Fields, and you can use either teleport point in the above picture to reach his location. Once you're at the waypoint, proceed to the area in the above image to start the challenge.

Master Urubamba

Master Urubamba's location in Genshin Impact 5.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Urubamba has some prerequisites, and you cannot start his challenge until you complete them. You must catch eight Tatankasaur whelps scattered near the location of his challenge. There are a total of six places where you can find these saurians. To reach his location, teleport to the waypoint at the start of the Atocpan map and go forward. Completing all three Warrior's challenges in 5.5 will give you two achievements.

Location 1

Location 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Look backward from the teleport point for the first location, and you will find a Tatankasaur chasing a Tepetlisaur whelp. Just catch the Tepetlisaur, and the former will stop playing and return to its nest.

Location 2

Location 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

After catching the first Saurian, follow the same route and continue until you find a Tatankasaur whelp playing with a Matadar Monetoo. Use the Tatankasaur transformation beside you to hit the Monetoo twice, and the Monetoo will go near a wall. Hit this twice again, and then this Saurian will return to its friends.

Location 3

Location 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport back to the waypoint, and this time, turn left; you will find a Hilichurl chasing one of these Tatankasaurs. Defeat the Hilichurl, and the Saurian will run back to the nest.

Location 4

Location 4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Looking in the same direction after freeing the last Saurian, you will find a few Hilichurls gathered at a location. Go to this place, and you will see another Saurian trapped by Hilichurls. Defeat all of these Hilichurls to free the Tatankasaur.

Location 5

Location 5 (Image via HoYoverse)

When you free the previous Tatankasaur, there will be a small cave. Go inside the cave, and at the end, you will find a Tatankasaur whelp trapped in a cage by some enemies. Defeating all these enemies unlocks the cage, and the whelp will return to its nest.

Location 6

Location 6 (Image via HoYoverse)

The last location has three Tatankasaur whelps, and to find them, teleport back to the waypoint in the above picture. Upon looking forward, you will find these Saurians playing with a Dragon mechanism. A Tatankasaur transformation will be nearby and use this Saurian's ability to hit the Dragon mechanism once. Doing this deactivates the mechanism, and all three whelps will return to their nest.

Once you have found all these Saurians, talk to the NPC, and he will give you three chests. The NPC also moves forward; you can speak to him to start the challenge.

