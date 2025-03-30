Genshin Impact Someday, We All Must Walk Home quest guide

With the release of the Genshin Impact 5.5 update, HoYoverse has finally decided to conclude our journey with the Little One. This update introduced the Atocpan region, where you can explore the Giant Volcano of Tollan and remove the Flamelord's Blessing from the Little One.

In Genshin Impact, Someday, We All Must Walk Home is the final quest in the In the Footsteps of the Chosen of Dragons quest series. In this guide, you will learn how to unlock and complete Someday, We All Must Walk Home in Genshin Impact.

How to Unlock Someday, We All Must Walk Home in Genshin Impact

Someday, We All Must Walk Home quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlocking Someday, We All Must Walk Home is no easy task. To access this quest, you must complete every quest, challenge, and puzzle involving the Little One in Genshin Impact. There are over 50 unique quests and challenges that must be completed before unlocking Someday, We All Must Walk Home, including some quests with over two to three hours of gameplay.

Below, we have provided a list of world quests, Archon quests, and puzzles you need to complete to unlock Someday, We All Must Walk Home in Genshin Impact.

All quests in the In the Footsteps of the Chosen of Dragons series

In the Footsteps of the Chosen of Dragons is a series of quests where you embark on a small adventure with the Little One in Genshin Impact. Here are all the quests you need to complete in this series:

A Saurian Lover's Ordinary Days

Feeling Like Fish Today!

Gifts and Gifts in Return

Lies and Promises

Lights, Kamera, Action!

Special Friends

Tepetlisaurus Hide-and-Seek

Treasures and Collectors

Waiting For Seeds to Sprout

Weighty Wings

Friends of Fire and Water

Sauro-Vet's Dilemma

Stones, Coconuts, and Saurian Traffickers

The Lone Isle Named Night

Is "Intensity" Really the Key?

All World Quests needed to unlock the Someday, We All Must Walk Home quest

You will also need to complete all major world quests and any other world quests involving Little One. Below is a list of all the world quests you should complete:

Tale of Dreams Plucked From Fire quest series

Shadows of the Mountains quest series

Between Pledge And Forgettance quest series

Lost Traveler in the Ashen Realm quest series

Path to the Flaming Peaks quest series

Chronicler of the Crumbling City quest series

A Finale Emberforged quest series

From One Case to Another quest series

Other world quests

Challenges and puzzles

Apart from quests, you also need to solve certain challenges and puzzles involving the Little One to unlock the Someday, We All Must Walk Home quest:

1) Secret Source Dragon Idol puzzles

Solve idol dragon puzzles (Image via HoYoverse)

In Ancient Sacred Mountain, you will find many dormant Secret Source Dragon Idols lying around. You will need to solve puzzles that require you to repair these idols.

2) Kamera puzzle in Flower-Feather Clan

Kamera puzzle at Flower-Feather clan (Image via HoYoverse)

Just a little northeast of the Flower-Feather Clan, you will find a few Tepetlisaurs near a camera. Your Little One wants to take a photo with its fellow Tepetlisaurs.

To solve this puzzle, you must:

Turn into an Iktomisaurus to remove a stone blocking the area, making space for a Tepetlisaur.

Place Delicious Saurus Crackers in a bowl to attract a distracted Tepetlisaur.

Once both Tepetlisaurs are in position, take the photo.

3) Find Urubamba's baby Tatankasaurs and complete his challenge

Help Urubamba (Image via HoYoverse)

Urubamba is a Natlan warrior you meet on your way to Atocpan in Genshin Impact. Unfortunately, his adorable baby Tatankasaurs have run off, and he is unable to find them.

You must:

Locate all of Urubamba's baby Tatankasaurs.

Unlock Urubamba's Natlan Warrior Challenge.

Complete his challenge with a high score, with the Little One assisting you.

The Someday, We All Must Walk Home quest will automatically unlock once you complete all the quests, challenges, and puzzles listed above.

Genshin Impact: Someday, We All Must Walk Home quest walkthrough

Return where you met Little One (Image via HoYoverse)

To begin the Someday, We All Must Walk Home quest, return to the place where you first met the Little One.

Steps to complete the quest:

Travel to the base of the waterfall in Tepeacac Rise. Interact with the golden pillars. Talk to the Little One, who will be waiting for you with a camera. Bid your farewell and take one last picture together to remember all your adventures.

A final photo (Image via HoYoverse)

Hopefully, we will meet the Little One again in the future. Until then, this quest marks the end of a beautiful journey.

Rewards for the Someday, We All Must Walk Home quest

A gift for completing the quest series (Image via HoYoverse)

Someday, We All Must Walk Home is the final quest in the In the Footsteps of the Chosen of Dragons quest series. As a reward for completing the series, you will receive:

Till We Meet Again avatar

Then You Will Be Free To... achievement

20 Primogems for completing the quest

Furthermore, after a few real-life days have passed, the egg you found in The Lone Isle Named Night quest will hatch into a small Tepetlisaur. While Little One has set out on its own new journey, you can bring this new Tepetlisaur to your Teapot in Genshin Impact.

