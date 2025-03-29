All Genshin Impact Urubamba saurian locations

Finding all the Urubamba Saurians in Genshin Impact is crucial if you are farming for the new achievements in the game. During your travels through the lands Natlan's Atocpan region, you will come across a Saurian Trainer named Urubamba. You can offer him your help in tracking down his missing saurian buddies.

This article will go over where you can find all of the Urubamba Saurians in Genshin Impact.

Location of all the Urubamba Saurians in Genshin Impact

Urubamba's location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

You can find the Saurian Trainer Urubamba south of the Lava Dragon Statue boss in the Atocpan region of Natlan. Take the Teleport Waypoint and head to the location marked on the map above. Here, you can find the trainer and accept his commission to find all the Tatankasaurs.

First 3 Saurian locations

Saurian 1,2,3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The first three Saurians are very easy to find. Head south from Urubamba, as marked on the map above, to spot them. Transform into the nearby Tatankasaur and approach the baby Saurians. Smash the flying Cube, and the three of them will run back to Urumbaba.

Saurian #4

Saurian 4 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The fourth Saurian will be east of the Teleport Waypoint as marked above. Go to the location, and you will find it being chased by a Hilichurl. Defeat the Hilichurl, and the fourth Urubamba Saurian will return to its master in Genshin Impact.

Saurian #5

Saurian 5 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The fifth Saurian can be found a bit north of where you find the fourth one. You will find it chasing a baby Teptelisaurus. Just approach it and interact when you get the Catch prompt, and the Tatankasaur will return to Urubamba.

Saurian #6

Saurian 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Head east to find the sixth Tatankasaur. It will be chasing a Monetoo. Transform into the nearby Saurian and drive it away, and the baby Tatankasaur will return home.

Saurian #7

Saurian 7 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Head southwest as marked in the location above. The Saurian will be trapped by a bunch of Hilichurls. Simply defeat them, and it will head home.

Saurian #8

Saurian 8 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Head through the cave, and at the other end of the tunnel, you will find a Hilichurl camp. Defeat all of them, and the last Urubamba Saurian in Genshin Impact will be freed.

Head back to Urubamba and talk with him to let him know that his Saurians have safely returned. You will unlock a few treasure chests and can also access the Master Trainer Challenge of the new area. Complete the challenge to obtain the "I am Speed" Achievement in Genshin Impact.

Keep in mind that you will only get three chests after finding all the Urubamba Saurians, and completing the challenge will reward you with the achievement.

