Genshin Impact In the Footsteps of the Chosen of Dragons quest series guide

In the Footsteps of the Chosen of Dragons in Genshin Impact is one of the main quest series in Natlan. This series is quite a long one, with a total of 10 quests. That said, each mission is fairly short and there is no specific order to complete them, so you can do them anytime in any sequence. Completing these quests will also give you a bunch of Primogems and unlock hidden achievements.

This article will list all the quests in the In The Footsteps of the Chosen of Dragons quest series and briefly explain how to start them in Genshin Impact.

In the Footsteps of the Chosen of Dragons quest locations in Genshin Impact

A Saurian Lover's Ordinary Days

Stop the Saurians (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Scions of the Canopy using the Reputation waypoint and head north before jumping to the ground to find an NPC attacked by two Saurians near the waterfall. Approach them to start A Saurian Lover's Ordinary Days quest.

Completing this will give you 30 Primogems and the recipe for Sour Sauce Kipper.

Feeling Like Fish Today!

Feeling Like Fish Today! quest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the teleport waypoint southwest of the Ancestral Temple and go southwest to find your little Saurian companion waiting on the wooden platform. Approach it to start the Feeling Like Fish Today! Completing this quest will give you 20 Primogems and the "...And Thanks for All the Fish!" achievement.

Gifts and Gifts in Return

Interact with the glowing pillars (Image via HoYoverse)

To trigger the Gifts and Gifts in Return quest, return to the resting area where you met your Saurian companion for the first time. To do so, start by teleporting to the waypoint in Tepeacac Rise and go southwest toward the base of the waterfall to find glowing pillars. Interact with the shining spot on the ground to enter the resting area. Next, follow the Saurian to trigger the quest.

Complete the quest to get 20 Primogem rewards.

Lies and Promises

Lies and Promises (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the underground waypoint in Teticpac Peak and indwell into the nearby Yumkasaur before heading northeast to find a Yumkasaurian guarding a Luxurious Chest. Talk to the Saurian to start the Lies and Promises quest in Genshin Impact.

Lies and Promises will also give you 20 Primogems.

Lights, Kamera, Action!

Interact with the Kamera (Image via HoYoverse)

To begin the Lights, Kamera, Action! quest, start by teleporting to the Statue of The Seven in Children of Echoes and climb the hill in the southeast direction. Once you've climbed to the top, go east to find a Kamera. Interact with it to start the quest.

Upon completion, you will get 20 Primogems and a new furnishing item.

Special Friends

Find an Alpaca and a Yumkasaur (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the Statue of The Seven in the Scions of the Canopy and head west to find an Alpaca and Yumkasaur. Interacting with them will start the Special Friends quest. You will get 20 Primogems for completing it.

Tepetlisaurus Hide-and-Seek

Find the group of Tepetlisaurs (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint north of Sulfurous Veins and go east to find a group of Tepetlisaurus near a fallen wooden trunk and a Pyroculus. Approach the Saurians to start the Tepetlisaurus Hide-and-Seek quest and get 20 Primogems for completing it.

Treasures and Collectors

Talk to Quipia (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint northwest of the Scions of the Canopy and go west to find an NPC sitting on a chair near an excavation site. Talk to her to start the Treasures and Collectors quest. Completing it will give you 30 Primogems.

Waiting For Seeds to Sprout

Lead the Saurian to find a seed (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the weapon level up material domain and climb the hill behind it before heading southeast to find a cracked ground with several holes around it. Lead your Saurian companion to other holes until you find a seed. This will trigger the Waiting For Seeds to Sprout quest in Genshin Impact.

You will get 30 Primogems for completing this quest.

Weighty Wings

Defeat the mobs and interact with the Saurian (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the northern waypoint in the Teticpac Peak and go northeast to find an enemy camp and an injured Qucusaur. Defeat all the enemies to start the Weighty Wings quest, which is also the last of Genshin Impact In the Footsteps of the Chosen of Dragons quest series. Complete it to get 30 Primogems.

