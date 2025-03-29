Genshin Impact Local Legend Infinitesimal guide: Location, tips, and achievements

Infinitesimal is a new Local Legend introduced in Genshin Impact version 5.5. It is also one of the hardest bosses to defeat, as it has two different shields. The boss also has some challenging achievements; the third might be the hardest for this Local Legend. However, there are still ways to defeat this enemy and complete the achievements.

This article will discuss the location, tips and tricks, and achievements of Infinitesimal Local Legend in Genshin Impact.

How to defeat the Local Legend Infinitesimal in Genshin Impact

Infinitesimal's location

Infinitesimal's location (Image via HoYoverse)

To unlock this boss's location, you must complete the World Quest Nahuatzin's Leap - Path to the Flaming Peaks in Genshin Impact. At the end of this quest, you can jump into the Volcano, unlocking the special area, Ancient Sacred Mountain. After unlocking the area, reach the teleport waypoint in the above picture, and you will find a special arena with the boss.

How to defeat Infinitesimal

How to defeat Infinitesimal (Image via HoYoverse)

Infinitesimal is a tricky boss, as you require specific characters to clear it. First, it has a Geo shield and a Fury meter. As long as the boss has both shields, it will have a high Elemental res. Additionally, the Fury meter requires you to use Pyro-reactions to fill it. Due to these restrictions, utilizing reactions like Burn to fill the meter is recommended. For the Geo shield, either a Geo character or a Pyro Claymore character will work.

Only after you deplete its shield and fill up the Fury Meter will the boss be weakened for some time. You can utilize this time to deal a lot of damage to it and complete the challenge. The Local Legend also has a special three-attack combo where it deals a lot of damage, so always try to dodge it.

Tips to defeat Infinitesimal

Here are some tips to defeat Infinitesimal in Genshin Impact:

Watch out for its attack patterns, as it deals a lot of damage, and try to dodge most of its attacks or use a shield character.

It is recommended that characters like Zhongli, Mavuika, Nahida, and Emilie be used to deplete the shields faster, as they are very good against this boss.

Burn reaction is best for this boss, as it fills up the Fury Meter of Infinitesimal very easily, and you need to worry about the Geo shield, which is easier to break.

Achievement list for Infinitesimal

Achievements for Infinitesimal Local Legend (Image via HoYoverse)

Infinitesimal has some tough achievements, and the specific requirements for them are:

Achievement 1 - This is the easiest one, as you must defeat the boss normally to complete it.

- This is the easiest one, as you must defeat the boss normally to complete it. Achievement 2 - The second achievement is tricky, as you need to defeat the boss and avoid getting hit by its special three-attack combo. Using a shield here won't work; it will still count as being struck by the attack unless you dodge it fully.

- The second achievement is tricky, as you need to defeat the boss and avoid getting hit by its special three-attack combo. Using a shield here won't work; it will still count as being struck by the attack unless you dodge it fully. Achievement 3 - This might be the hardest achievement for some players, as it is mostly a DPS check. You must defeat the boss while only breaking its shields once to complete this. This means you cannot let the boss regain its shield again, which will not count towards the achievement. This challenge requires high DPS characters like Mavuika, and you might also need additional food buffs. If the challenge is still hard to complete, you could lower the World Level to decrease the HP of this boss.

