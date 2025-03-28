Genshin Impact 5.5 update: All new Local Legends and their locations

Since Fontaine's release, Genshin Impact has been introducing new enemies, known as Local Legends, with every map expansion. This trend continued in Natlan, too, as these enemies became more challenging than in Fontaine. Every Local Legend in Natlan has three unique achievements and a separate Achievement section called the Duelist series.

So far, from versions 5.0 and 5.2, the map has 16 such enemies, and the new Atocpan region in version 5.5 increased this number by 5.

This article will cover the locations of all new Local Legends in Genshin Impact update 5.5.

Locations of all new Local Legends in Genshin Impact 5.5

The Peak

The Peak's location (Image via HoYoverse)

To unlock this enemy, reach the waypoint near the edge of the new map, facing northwest to the Volcano. You can see two paths as soon as you teleport to this area. When you follow the straight route ahead of you to the top, you will see a small arena that has The Peak.

Battlegoat and Ironclaw

Battlegoat and Ironclaw's locations (Image via HoYoverse)

This Local Legend has two different enemies, called Battlegoat and Ironclaw. They will not attack you but will keep playing until you start attacking them. Unlocking them is easy: teleport to the artifact domain, Derelict Masonry Dock, on the new map. You must then turn towards your left, where you will find both enemies playing.

Reji

Reji's location (Image via HoYoverse)

For this enemy, you must teleport to the waypoint at Remnants of Tetenanco and keep going straight until you reach the marked location in the above picture. Here, you will encounter an Obsidian Pillar, which you must interact with to start Reji's challenge.

Tupu's Lushness

Tupu's Lushness location (Image via HoYoverse)

This Local Legend is present in the Night Kingdom, and you can challenge it any number of times. To reach its location, you must unlock the waypoint near the rightmost point of the new map. When you teleport to this location, you can turn around to see the Obsidian Piller; interacting with it unlocks the challenge for this enemy.

Infinitesimal

Infinitesimal's location (Image via HoYoverse)

Infinitesimal is present in the Ancient Sacred Mountain area, which will unlock after you complete the World Quest Nahuatzin's Leap - Path to the Flaming Peaks. After unlocking this map, go to the teleport waypoint shown in the above picture. You can find the new enemy and a small arena to fight it below the teleported location.

