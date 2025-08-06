Genshin Impact Wavey Bay Luxurious Chest guide

Wavey Bay in Genshin Impact is a sub-area in Natlan's Easybreeze Holiday Resort where you can find a Luxurious Chest puzzle. To get the chest, you must find three Monetoos and complete their challenges to restore the graffiti. Solving the entire puzzle will also give you two additional Exquisite Chests.

This article will cover the location of the Luxurious Chest puzzle in Wavey Bay and explain how to solve it in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Wavey Bay Luxurious Chest puzzle location and guide

Wavey Bay Luxurious Chest puzzle location

Wavey Bay Luxurious Chest puzzle location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the southern waypoint in Wavey Bay and go straight to find a sealed Luxurious Chest near a swing and three rocks with Monetoo graffiti.

Monetoo #1

You can find the first Monetoo in the small camp east of the Luxurious Chest. Go there and indwell the sleeping Asha before following the Monetoo to the four Asha houses. Get close to the Asha in the second house, and paint the alpaca toy with yellow color in the third house, and the balloon with red color near the fourth house.

Finally, follow the Monetoo back to the graffiti. Also, note that if the Monetoo doesn't move from the second house, even if you are close to the Asha, try painting its house blue.

Monetoo #2

Location of the second Monetoo (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the second Monetoo on a wooden ledge with rainbows north of the Luxurious Chest. Use the grappling sigil to get to the ledge and paint the Chroma Kite to use it to get close to the star graffiti on the wall. Paint the star in the middle yellow and the remaining two blue. Next, go back to the puzzle location and follow the Monetoo to its graffiti.

Monetoo #3

Location of the third Monetoo (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the grappling sigil to get to the ledge west of the Luxurious Chest to find a hole leading to a secret room. Enter the room and defeat all the enemies before rescuing the third Monetoo from the cage. You can also open the Remarkable Chest while you're at it. Finally, follow the back to the graffiti.

Sit on the swing

Sit on the swing to get the chests (Image via HoYoverse)

After all three Monetoo graffiti have been restored, sit on the swing to complete the challenge. As a reward, you will get two Exquisite Chests and a Luxurious Chest.

