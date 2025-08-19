"Anything you say": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1140 (Wednesday, August 20, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for August 20, 2025, are out. Like always, the puzzles you have to solve today are entirely linked to the extensive roster of League of Legends champions. Knowing these characters' lore, skins, emojis, etc., will help you solve these challenges.The Quote puzzle in the 1140th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Anything you say can and will be used against you.&quot;Sona, Caitlyn, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1140th edition (August 20, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 20, 2025, are:Classic: SonaQuote: CaitlynAbility: Pyke; Bonus: R (Death From Below)Emoji: BrandSplash Art: Miss Fortune; Bonus: Default Miss FortuneThe Classic LoLdle answer for August 20, 2025, is Sona. The Quote puzzle hints at Caitlyn, one of the notable picks for the ADC role in League of Legends.The Ability puzzle showcases Pyke's R ability, known as Death From Below, and the Emoji refers to Brand. Finally, the Splash Art puzzle features Miss Fortune's Default skin.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.16 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1139 (August 19): Nunu &amp; Willump, Maokai, Lux, Bard, Kai'SaLoLdle 1138 (August 18): Lux, Rammus, Smolder, Malzahar, WukongLoLdle 1137 (August 17): Vayne, Zilean, Sejuani, Sivir, PantheonLoLdle 1136 (August 16): Caitlyn, Camille, Katarina, Jayce, GalioLoLdle 1135 (August 15): Ivern, Taliyah, Yorick, Naafiri, WarwickLoLdle 1134 (August 14): Diana, Taric, Veigar, Volibear, FioraLoLdle 1133 (August 13): Anivia, Jhin, Evelynn, Akshan, SonaLoLdle 1132 (August 12): Sejuani, Fiora, Tristana, Taliyah, GravesLoLdle 1131 (August 11): Ahri, Anivia, Ashe, Vex, SmolderLoLdle 1130 (August 10): Trundle, Twitch, Rammus, Gangplank, IvernLoLdle 1129 (August 9): Heimerdinger, Kassadin, Bel'Veth, Vayne, KalistaLoLdle 1128 (August 8): Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Lucian, Cho'Gath, SennaLoLdle 1127 (August 7): Renata Glasc, Aphelios, Briar, Kassadin, AniviaLoLdle 1126 (August 6): Jax, Twisted Fate, Sylas, Sion, BrandLoLdle 1125 (August 5): Sivir, Graves, Shen, Vladimir, NeekoThe answers to the 1141st edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 21, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and results