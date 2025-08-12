League of Legends patch 25.16 notes: Kalista buffs, Xin Zhao nerfs, Rumble adjustments, and more

The League of Legends 25.16 patch notes were released on August 12, 2025. While the developers are implementing buffs for underpowered mage champions, several strong characters are getting toned down in the latest update. Also, numerous characters will be &quot;balanced&quot; to become viable junglers.Here is more information regarding the adjustments made in the League of Legends patch 25.16.Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.16All changes in League of Legends patch 25.16 (Image via Riot Games)1) BrandPassive - BlazePer Tick Damage to Monsters: 240% ⇒ 260%Q - SearAblaze Stun Duration: 1.5 ⇒ 1.75 secondsR - PyroclasmCooldown: 110 / 100 / 90 ⇒ 100 / 90 / 80 seconds2) GnarQ - Boomerang Throw / Boulder TossCooldown: 20 / 17.5 / 15 / 12.5 / 10 ⇒ 16 / 14.5 / 13 / 11.5 / 10 seconds3) IllaoiPassive - Prophet of an Elder GodTotal AD Ratio: 105% ⇒ 110%Spawn Cooldown: 20 - 7.25 seconds (based on level) ⇒ 18 - 7 seconds (based on level)4) KalistaBase StatsAttack Damage Growth: 4 ⇒ 4.25E - RendInitial Damage AP Ratio: 20% ⇒ 65%Subsequent Damage AP Ratio: 20% ⇒ 50%5) Master YiQ - Alpha StrikeOn-Hit Synergy: Alpha Strike now stacks Kraken Slayer and Terminus.6) MorganaW - Tormented ShadowMinimum Damage: 60 / 115 / 170 / 225 / 280 (+ 85% AP) ⇒ 70 / 140 / 210 / 280 / 350 (+ 100% AP)Maximum Damage: 162 / 310.5 / 459 / 607.5 / 756 (+ 229.5% AP) ⇒ 140 / 280 / 420 / 560 / 700 (+ 200% AP)7) NautilusE - RiptideMonster Damage Modifier: 150% ⇒ The first hit of E will deal 125/165/205/245/285 (+ 50% AP) bonus damage to monsters8) QiyanaQ - Edge of Ixtal / Elemental WrathBase Damage: 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 ⇒ 70 / 100 / 130 / 160 / 190W - TerrashapeBonus Attack Speed: 5 / 10 / 15 / 20 / 25% ⇒ 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 / 35%9) Rek'SaiBase StatsBase Attack Damage: 58 ⇒ 62Bug fixesQ (Queen's Wrath): No longer fails to deal damage if attacking at the tail end of the buff.E (Tunnel): No longer travels to a different location from the tunnel exit10) SionPassive - Glory in DeathHealth Lost per Tick: 2.3 - 24.4 (based on level) ⇒ 2 - 19 (based on level)E - Roar of the SlayerArmor Reduction: 20% ⇒ 25%R - Unstoppable OnslaughtBonus AD Ratio (Based on Travel Time): 40 - 80% ⇒ 60 - 120%11) SylasPassive - Petricite BurstMonster Damage Modifier: 100% ⇒ 150%12) ZyraE - Grasping RootsCooldown: 12 seconds ⇒ 11 secondsR - StranglethornsBase Damage: 180 / 265 / 350 ⇒ 200 / 300 / 400Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.161) Jarvan IVBase StatsArmor Growth: 5.2 ⇒ 4.62) LuluE - Help, Pix!Cooldown: 8 seconds ⇒ 10 / 9.5 / 9 / 8.5 / 8 secondsBase Damage: 80 / 120 / 160 / 200 / 240 ⇒ 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 / 230Shield: 80 / 120 / 160 / 200 / 240 (+ 55% AP) ⇒ 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 / 230 (+ 50% AP)3) NocturneBase StatsArmor Growth: 4.7 ⇒ 4.2Q - DuskbringerBonus AD: 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 / 60 ⇒ 15 / 25 / 35 / 45 / 554) RellW - Ferromancy: Crash DownShield: 20/40/60/80/100 (+ 13% Max Health) ⇒ 20/40/60/80/100 (+ 11% Max Health)5) ShacoPassive - BackstabBonus AD Ratio: 30% ⇒ 25%Q - DeceiveBonus AD Ratio: 65% ⇒ 60%Cooldown: 12 / 11.5 / 11 / 10.5 / 10 seconds ⇒ 13 / 12.5 / 12 / 11.5 / 11 seconds6) TrundleW - Frozen DomainBonus Attack Speed: 30 / 50 / 70 / 90 / 110% ⇒ 30 / 45 / 60 / 75 / 90%Cooldown: 16 / 15 / 14 / 13 / 12 seconds ⇒ 18 / 17 / 16 / 15 / 14 seconds7) Xin ZhaoBase StatsBase Health: 640 ⇒ 620Q - Three Talon StrikeFlat Bonus Damage per Hit: 20 / 35 / 50 / 65 / 80 ⇒ 15 / 30 / 45 / 60 / 758) YuumiQ - Prowling ProjectileEmpowered Base Damage: 80 / 140 / 200 / 260 / 320 / 380 ⇒ 80 / 135 / 190 / 245 / 300 / 355W - You and Me!Heal and Shield Power: 5 / 7.5 / 10 / 12.5 / 15% ⇒ 4 / 5 / 6 / 7 / 8%Heal On-Hit: 3 / 5 / 7 / 9 / 11 (+ 4% AP) ⇒ 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 7 (+ 3% AP)Also read: League of Legends patch 25.15 notesChampion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.161) MordekaiserQ - ObliterateDamage AD Ratio: 0% bonus AD ⇒ 120% bonus AD2) RumbleQ - FlamespitterDamage over 3 Seconds: 60/90/120/150/180 (+ 110% AP) (+ 6/6.8/7.6/8.4/9.2% target max HP) ⇒ 60/90/120/150/180 (+ 100% AP) (+ 6/6.5/7/7.5/8% target max HP)Maximum Burn Duration: 3 seconds ⇒ 3.5 secondsNo longer occasionally fails to apply the full debuff durationRed team no longer deals delayed damage and/or less damage to championsDebuff no longer checks for targetability before dealing damageDebuff no longer checks for 700u proximity to Rumble before dealing damageR - The EqualizerTick Rate: 0.5 seconds ⇒ 0.25 secondsNow lasts the full duration across the entire damaging zoneNow deals damage more rapidly when initially dropped.Red team no longer deals delayed damage and/or less damage to champions.3) SingedQ - Poison TrailWhile on the Red side, Singed no longer deals delayed damage and/or less damage to champions.Poison Refresh Rate: 0.5 seconds ⇒ 0.25 seconds4) VarusQ - Piercing ArrowBase Damage: 90 / 160 / 230 / 300 / 370 ⇒ 80 / 150 / 220 / 290 / 360W - Blighted QuiverBonus Magic Damage On-Hit: 6 / 12 / 18 / 24 / 30 ⇒ 6 / 14 / 22 / 30 / 38E - Hail of ArrowsDamage: 60 / 100 / 140 / 180 / 220 (+ 100% bonus AD) ⇒ 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 (+ 90% bonus AD)Bug fixTargets will once again take damage per blight stack on them when Varus R spreads to them from the primary target.5) ViegoBase StatsAttack Speed Growth: 2.5% ⇒ 2.25%Q - Blade of the Ruined KingDamage: 15 / 30 / 45 / 60 / 75 ⇒ 25 / 40 / 55 / 70 / 85Critical Strike Multiplier: 100% ⇒ 75%Bonus Damage to Monsters: 15 ⇒ 0Mark Minion Healing: 50% ⇒ 100%Mark Monster Healing: 145% ⇒ 125%Mark Champion Healing: 135% ⇒ 150%6) WarwickBase StatsBase Attack Damage: 60 ⇒ 65Passive - Eternal HungerBonus On-Hit Damage: 12 - 46 (based on level) ⇒ 6 - 46 (based on level)System changes in League of Legends patch 25.161) Experimental Hexplate (item)Overdrive Attack Speed: 30% ⇒ 50%Overdrive Movement Speed: 15% ⇒ 20%2) Baron NashorBase Health: 11,500 ⇒ 11,800Health per Minute: 180 ⇒ 190Health Regeneration per second gained every Minute: 0.375 ⇒ 0And that covers everything about the League of Legends patch 25.16 notes that went live on August 12, 2025.Check out more League of Legends news and updates:All League of Legends patch release dates in 2025League of Legends LEC Summer Finals 2025League of Legends patch 25.14 notes: Briar buffs, Kled adjustments, and moreLeague of Legends Esports World Cup 2025 results