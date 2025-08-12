  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • League of Legends patch 25.16 notes: Kalista buffs, Xin Zhao nerfs, Rumble adjustments, and more

League of Legends patch 25.16 notes: Kalista buffs, Xin Zhao nerfs, Rumble adjustments, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Aug 12, 2025 18:57 GMT
All adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.16 revealed (Image via Riot Games)
All adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.16 revealed (Image via Riot Games)

The League of Legends 25.16 patch notes were released on August 12, 2025. While the developers are implementing buffs for underpowered mage champions, several strong characters are getting toned down in the latest update. Also, numerous characters will be "balanced" to become viable junglers.

Ad

Here is more information regarding the adjustments made in the League of Legends patch 25.16.

Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.16

All changes in League of Legends patch 25.16 (Image via Riot Games)
All changes in League of Legends patch 25.16 (Image via Riot Games)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

1) Brand

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Passive - Blaze

  • Per Tick Damage to Monsters: 240% ⇒ 260%

Q - Sear

  • Ablaze Stun Duration: 1.5 ⇒ 1.75 seconds

R - Pyroclasm

  • Cooldown: 110 / 100 / 90 ⇒ 100 / 90 / 80 seconds

2) Gnar

Q - Boomerang Throw / Boulder Toss

  • Cooldown: 20 / 17.5 / 15 / 12.5 / 10 ⇒ 16 / 14.5 / 13 / 11.5 / 10 seconds

3) Illaoi

Passive - Prophet of an Elder God

  • Total AD Ratio: 105% ⇒ 110%
  • Spawn Cooldown: 20 - 7.25 seconds (based on level) ⇒ 18 - 7 seconds (based on level)

4) Kalista

Base Stats

  • Attack Damage Growth: 4 ⇒ 4.25

E - Rend

  • Initial Damage AP Ratio: 20% ⇒ 65%
  • Subsequent Damage AP Ratio: 20% ⇒ 50%

5) Master Yi

Ad

Q - Alpha Strike

  • On-Hit Synergy: Alpha Strike now stacks Kraken Slayer and Terminus.

6) Morgana

W - Tormented Shadow

  • Minimum Damage: 60 / 115 / 170 / 225 / 280 (+ 85% AP) ⇒ 70 / 140 / 210 / 280 / 350 (+ 100% AP)
  • Maximum Damage: 162 / 310.5 / 459 / 607.5 / 756 (+ 229.5% AP) ⇒ 140 / 280 / 420 / 560 / 700 (+ 200% AP)

7) Nautilus

E - Riptide

  • Monster Damage Modifier: 150% ⇒ The first hit of E will deal 125/165/205/245/285 (+ 50% AP) bonus damage to monsters

8) Qiyana

Q - Edge of Ixtal / Elemental Wrath

  • Base Damage: 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 ⇒ 70 / 100 / 130 / 160 / 190

W - Terrashape

  • Bonus Attack Speed: 5 / 10 / 15 / 20 / 25% ⇒ 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 / 35%

9) Rek'Sai

Base Stats

  • Base Attack Damage: 58 ⇒ 62

Bug fixes

  • Q (Queen's Wrath): No longer fails to deal damage if attacking at the tail end of the buff.
  • E (Tunnel): No longer travels to a different location from the tunnel exit
Ad

10) Sion

Passive - Glory in Death

  • Health Lost per Tick: 2.3 - 24.4 (based on level) ⇒ 2 - 19 (based on level)

E - Roar of the Slayer

  • Armor Reduction: 20% ⇒ 25%

R - Unstoppable Onslaught

  • Bonus AD Ratio (Based on Travel Time): 40 - 80% ⇒ 60 - 120%

11) Sylas

Passive - Petricite Burst

  • Monster Damage Modifier: 100% ⇒ 150%

12) Zyra

E - Grasping Roots

  • Cooldown: 12 seconds ⇒ 11 seconds

R - Stranglethorns

  • Base Damage: 180 / 265 / 350 ⇒ 200 / 300 / 400

Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.16

Ad

1) Jarvan IV

Base Stats

  • Armor Growth: 5.2 ⇒ 4.6

2) Lulu

E - Help, Pix!

  • Cooldown: 8 seconds ⇒ 10 / 9.5 / 9 / 8.5 / 8 seconds
  • Base Damage: 80 / 120 / 160 / 200 / 240 ⇒ 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 / 230
  • Shield: 80 / 120 / 160 / 200 / 240 (+ 55% AP) ⇒ 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 / 230 (+ 50% AP)

3) Nocturne

Base Stats

  • Armor Growth: 4.7 ⇒ 4.2

Q - Duskbringer

  • Bonus AD: 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 / 60 ⇒ 15 / 25 / 35 / 45 / 55

4) Rell

W - Ferromancy: Crash Down

  • Shield: 20/40/60/80/100 (+ 13% Max Health) ⇒ 20/40/60/80/100 (+ 11% Max Health)

5) Shaco

Passive - Backstab

  • Bonus AD Ratio: 30% ⇒ 25%

Q - Deceive

  • Bonus AD Ratio: 65% ⇒ 60%
  • Cooldown: 12 / 11.5 / 11 / 10.5 / 10 seconds ⇒ 13 / 12.5 / 12 / 11.5 / 11 seconds

6) Trundle

W - Frozen Domain

  • Bonus Attack Speed: 30 / 50 / 70 / 90 / 110% ⇒ 30 / 45 / 60 / 75 / 90%
  • Cooldown: 16 / 15 / 14 / 13 / 12 seconds ⇒ 18 / 17 / 16 / 15 / 14 seconds

7) Xin Zhao

Base Stats

  • Base Health: 640 ⇒ 620
Ad

Q - Three Talon Strike

  • Flat Bonus Damage per Hit: 20 / 35 / 50 / 65 / 80 ⇒ 15 / 30 / 45 / 60 / 75

8) Yuumi

Q - Prowling Projectile

  • Empowered Base Damage: 80 / 140 / 200 / 260 / 320 / 380 ⇒ 80 / 135 / 190 / 245 / 300 / 355

W - You and Me!

  • Heal and Shield Power: 5 / 7.5 / 10 / 12.5 / 15% ⇒ 4 / 5 / 6 / 7 / 8%
  • Heal On-Hit: 3 / 5 / 7 / 9 / 11 (+ 4% AP) ⇒ 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 7 (+ 3% AP)

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.15 notes

Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.16

1) Mordekaiser

Q - Obliterate

  • Damage AD Ratio: 0% bonus AD ⇒ 120% bonus AD

2) Rumble

Q - Flamespitter

  • Damage over 3 Seconds: 60/90/120/150/180 (+ 110% AP) (+ 6/6.8/7.6/8.4/9.2% target max HP) ⇒ 60/90/120/150/180 (+ 100% AP) (+ 6/6.5/7/7.5/8% target max HP)
  • Maximum Burn Duration: 3 seconds ⇒ 3.5 seconds
  • No longer occasionally fails to apply the full debuff duration
  • Red team no longer deals delayed damage and/or less damage to champions
  • Debuff no longer checks for targetability before dealing damage
  • Debuff no longer checks for 700u proximity to Rumble before dealing damage
Ad

R - The Equalizer

  • Tick Rate: 0.5 seconds ⇒ 0.25 seconds
  • Now lasts the full duration across the entire damaging zone
  • Now deals damage more rapidly when initially dropped.
  • Red team no longer deals delayed damage and/or less damage to champions.

3) Singed

Q - Poison Trail

  • While on the Red side, Singed no longer deals delayed damage and/or less damage to champions.
  • Poison Refresh Rate: 0.5 seconds ⇒ 0.25 seconds

4) Varus

Q - Piercing Arrow

  • Base Damage: 90 / 160 / 230 / 300 / 370 ⇒ 80 / 150 / 220 / 290 / 360
Ad

W - Blighted Quiver

  • Bonus Magic Damage On-Hit: 6 / 12 / 18 / 24 / 30 ⇒ 6 / 14 / 22 / 30 / 38

E - Hail of Arrows

  • Damage: 60 / 100 / 140 / 180 / 220 (+ 100% bonus AD) ⇒ 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 (+ 90% bonus AD)

Bug fix

  • Targets will once again take damage per blight stack on them when Varus R spreads to them from the primary target.

5) Viego

Base Stats

  • Attack Speed Growth: 2.5% ⇒ 2.25%

Q - Blade of the Ruined King

  • Damage: 15 / 30 / 45 / 60 / 75 ⇒ 25 / 40 / 55 / 70 / 85
  • Critical Strike Multiplier: 100% ⇒ 75%
  • Bonus Damage to Monsters: 15 ⇒ 0
  • Mark Minion Healing: 50% ⇒ 100%
  • Mark Monster Healing: 145% ⇒ 125%
  • Mark Champion Healing: 135% ⇒ 150%
Ad

6) Warwick

Base Stats

  • Base Attack Damage: 60 ⇒ 65

Passive - Eternal Hunger

  • Bonus On-Hit Damage: 12 - 46 (based on level) ⇒ 6 - 46 (based on level)

System changes in League of Legends patch 25.16

1) Experimental Hexplate (item)

  • Overdrive Attack Speed: 30% ⇒ 50%
  • Overdrive Movement Speed: 15% ⇒ 20%

2) Baron Nashor

  • Base Health: 11,500 ⇒ 11,800
  • Health per Minute: 180 ⇒ 190
  • Health Regeneration per second gained every Minute: 0.375 ⇒ 0

And that covers everything about the League of Legends patch 25.16 notes that went live on August 12, 2025.

Ad

Check out more League of Legends news and updates:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications