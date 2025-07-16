The League of Legends patch 25.14 notes were released on July 16, 2025, featuring the Yunara launch, along with notable adjustments to several aspects. This is the first patch since LoL MSI 2025, and it nerfs a few overperforming champions to change the meta in the pro scene while also buffing some champions who were not up to the mark recently.

Ad

Here are the details concerning the changes made in League of Legends patch 25.14.

Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.14

All changes in League of Legends patch 25.14 (Image via Riot Games)

1) Azir

Ad

Trending

Base Stats

Base Health: 550 ⇒ 575

W - Arise!

Damage: (+ 40 / 45 / 50 / 55 / 60% AP) ⇒ (+ 45 / 50 / 55 / 60 / 65% AP)

2) Briar

R - Certain Death

CC Cleanse: CC is cleansed when the missile hits ⇒ Briar is cleansed when the missile hits and is now immune to CC for the 1.25s cast animation that plays after the missile hits.

Bugfix

Fixed a bug where W Frenzy would sometimes prioritize minions if Briar cast Q on an enemy champion standing near an allied minion.

Ad

3) Darius

Q - Decimate

Missing Health Heal: 15 / 30 / 45% (1 / 2 / 3+ targets) ⇒ 17 / 34 / 51% (1 / 2 / 3+ targets)

4) Fiora

R - Grand Challenge

Heal per Second : 40 / 60 / 70 / 80 / 100% based on vitals ⇒ 100% always

: 40 / 60 / 70 / 80 / 100% based on vitals ⇒ 100% always Obvious Healing: Healing circle effects now persist for the full 5-second duration (no gameplay change)

5) Fizz

W - Seastone Trident

Cooldown: 7 / 6.5 / 6 / 5.5 / 5 ⇒ 7 / 6 / 5 / 4 / 3 seconds

E - Playful / Trickster

Damage: 80 / 130 / 180 / 230 / 280 (+ 90% AP) ⇒ 80 / 130 / 180 / 230 / 280 (+ 95% AP)

6) Ziggs

Q - Bouncing Bomb

Damage: 85 / 135 / 185 / 235 / 285 (+ 65% AP) ⇒ 80 / 130 / 180 / 230 / 280 (+ 60 / 65 / 70 / 75 / 80% AP)

E - Hexplosive Minefield

Damage per Mine: 30 / 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 (+ 30% AP) ⇒ 30 / 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 (+ 25 / 30 / 35 / 40 / 45% AP)

R - Mega Inferno Bomb

Ad

Maximum Center Damage: 300 / 450 / 600 (+ 110% AP) ⇒ 300 / 500 / 700 (+ 100% AP) (Note: Minimum damage is still 2/3rds of max damage)

Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.14

1) Braum

Base Stats

Base Armor: 47 ⇒ 42

2) Lee Sin

Base Stats

Base AD: 69 ⇒ 66

3) Riven

Passive - Runic Blade

AD Ratio: 30-60% (based on level) ⇒ 30-50% (based on level)

4) Sett

Base Stats

Armor Growth: 5.2 ⇒ 4.7

5) Twisted Fate

Q - Wild Cards

Damage: 70 / 115 / 160 / 205 / 250 (+ 50% bonus AD) (+ 85% AP) ⇒ 60 / 105 / 150 / 195 / 240 (+ 50% bonus AD) (+ 85% AP)

Ad

6) Yasuo

Base Stats

AD Growth: 3 ⇒ 2.5

7) Yuumi

R - Final Chapter

Heal per Hit: 30 / 40 / 50 (+ 15% AP) ⇒ 30 / 40 / 50 (+ 10% AP)

8) Zoe

Q - Paddle Star

Damage: 7 – 50 (based on level) (+ 50 / 80 / 110 / 140 / 170) (+ 60% AP) ⇒ 2 – 50 (based on level) (+ 50 / 80 / 110 / 140 / 170) (+ 60% AP)

W - Spell Thief

Total Damage: 75 / 105 / 135 / 165 / 195 (+ 40% AP) ⇒ 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 (+ 45% AP)

Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.14

1) Kled

Passive - Skaarl, the Cowardly Lizard

Dismounted Kled Autoattack Damage Against Champions : 80% ⇒ 85/90/95/100%, at levels 1/6/11/16

: 80% ⇒ 85/90/95/100%, at levels 1/6/11/16 Skaarl Health : 400-1550 (linear scaling) ⇒ 400-1400 (stat progression multiplier scaling) (Note: This update will just mean Skaarl's health will follow the same rules other champions' stats do)

: 400-1550 (linear scaling) ⇒ 400-1400 (stat progression multiplier scaling) (Note: This update will just mean Skaarl's health will follow the same rules other champions' stats do) Courage Gained from Minion Last Hits : 4 ⇒ 5

: 4 ⇒ 5 Dismounted Speed Boost Acquisition Range : 1000 ⇒ 1200

: 1000 ⇒ 1200 Dismounted Movement Speed Reduction : -60 ⇒ -40

: -60 ⇒ -40 Dismounted Bonus Movement Speed Toward Enemy Champions : 100-185 (based on level) ⇒ 70-155 (based on level)

: 100-185 (based on level) ⇒ 70-155 (based on level) Skarl Health Gained on Remount : 45-75% ⇒ 40-70%

: 45-75% ⇒ 40-70% Courage from Takedowns : 20 ⇒ 0

: 20 ⇒ 0 Skaarl's health is now granted at the beginning of the remount sequence upon gaining 100 Courage, rather than at the end of the remount sequence

Dismounted Kled now gains 1% bonus HP as Armor and Magic Resist, increased by 20% for each nearby enemy champ (up to 2% bonus HP)

Dismount dash time is now consistently 0.75 seconds every time

Ad

Q (Mounted) - Bear Trap on a Rope

Initial Hit Bonus AD Ratio : 65% ⇒ 60% (Note: Total damage from initial hit and pull reduced from 195% bonus AD to 180% bonus AD)

: 65% ⇒ 60% (Note: Total damage from initial hit and pull reduced from 195% bonus AD to 180% bonus AD) Slow : 40 / 45 / 50 / 55 / 60% ⇒ 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50%

: 40 / 45 / 50 / 55 / 60% ⇒ 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50% Slow Duration : 1.5 ⇒ 2.5 seconds

: 1.5 ⇒ 2.5 seconds Now calculates pull damage on pull, rather than when the tether is attached

Now checks a small area around Kled's zero point before the missile is fired

No longer applies Grievous Wounds on pull

Pull timer is now consistently, exactly 1.75 seconds every time

Ad

Q (Dismounted) - Pocket Pistol

Ammo Charge Time : 20-7.5 seconds (based on level) ⇒ 18 / 16 /14 / 12 / 10 seconds (based on ability rank)

: 20-7.5 seconds (based on level) ⇒ 18 / 16 /14 / 12 / 10 seconds (based on ability rank) Damage per Pellet : 35-95 (+ 80% bonus AD) ⇒ 35-95 (+ 65% bonus AD)

: 35-95 (+ 80% bonus AD) ⇒ 35-95 (+ 65% bonus AD) Now checks a small area around Kled's zero point before the missile is fired to hit champions

Damage to champions is now recognized as single-target rather than AoE damage

W - Violent Tendencies

Damage : 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 / 60 (+ 4.5 / 5 / 5.5 / 6 / 6.5% (+ 1% per 20 bonus AD) of target's maximum health) ⇒ 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 / 60 (+ 4.5 / 5 / 5.5 / 6 / 6.5% (+ 1% per 50 bonus AD) (+ 1% per 250 bonus health) of target's maximum health)

: 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 / 60 (+ 4.5 / 5 / 5.5 / 6 / 6.5% (+ 1% per 20 bonus AD) of target's maximum health) ⇒ 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 / 60 (+ 4.5 / 5 / 5.5 / 6 / 6.5% (+ 1% per 50 bonus AD) (+ 1% per 250 bonus health) of target's maximum health) Cooldown : 11 / 9.5 / 8 / 6.5 / 5 ⇒ 13 / 12 / 11 / 10 / 9 seconds

: 11 / 9.5 / 8 / 6.5 / 5 ⇒ 13 / 12 / 11 / 10 / 9 seconds Attacking enemies while Violent Tendencies is on cooldown now reduces the remaining cooldown. 1.5-second reduction for champion attacks, 0.5-second reduction for non-champions.

No longer starts the W sequence when attacking wards. Instead, attacking wards matches plant behavior and maintains the attack speed without consuming W.

Ad

E - Jousting

Damage : 35 / 60 / 85 / 110 / 135 (+ 65% bonus AD) ⇒ 35 / 60 / 85 / 110 / 135 (+ 55% bonus AD)

: 35 / 60 / 85 / 110 / 135 (+ 65% bonus AD) ⇒ 35 / 60 / 85 / 110 / 135 (+ 55% bonus AD) Now has a HUD tracker to indicate how long you will have to recast E2

Now has a range indicator while E2 is active

R - Chaaaaaaaarge!!!

Minimum Damage : 4 / 5 / 6% (+ 4% per 100 bonus AD) of target's maximum health ⇒ 4 / 6 / 8% (+ 3% per 100 bonus AD) of target's maximum health

: 4 / 5 / 6% (+ 4% per 100 bonus AD) of target's maximum health ⇒ 4 / 6 / 8% (+ 3% per 100 bonus AD) of target's maximum health Maximum Damage : 12 / 15 / 18% (+ 12% per 100 bonus AD) of target's maximum health ⇒ 12 / 18 / 24% (+ 9% per 100 bonus AD) of target's maximum health

: 12 / 15 / 18% (+ 12% per 100 bonus AD) of target's maximum health ⇒ 12 / 18 / 24% (+ 9% per 100 bonus AD) of target's maximum health Damage Type : Physical ⇒ Magic

: Physical ⇒ Magic Now has a ping override for pinging the ultimate's range

Ad

Bugfixes

R charge rechecking on targets that entered the R zone while not visible to Kled should now be much more consistent.

Renata W reviving Kled no longer ruins Kled's health bar for the rest of the game.

Renata W reviving Kled no longer incorrectly uses Skaarl's health coloring.

Kled no longer destroys incoming allied missiles when dismounting, including Triumph.

HP Regen is now correctly calculated on remount rather than sometimes being slightly off for 0.25 seconds.

R no longer sometimes removes the Elixir of Iron trail if you have an active Elixir of Iron.

Lulu R no longer heals mounted Kled multiple times.

Added an additional check to R to ensure that targets in range when cast are locked onto immediately.

Dismounted W4 damage will now be correctly applied while taunted or silenced.

E can no longer damage enemies twice if they move back into the E area trigger (such as if they are minions that were pushed back into it by the E knockback).

Kled no longer loses an extremely small fractional amount of AD while dismounted.

Fixed a bug where Courage would only turn yellow if Kled had 50-59 Courage after gaining Courage. Courage will now always be correctly yellow above 50%.

Fixed a bug where, under some conditions, Kled would visually show an incorrect amount of Kled health after remounting until being dismounted again.

Fixed a bug where, when Kled moved near his ultimate's end point, his ultimate Unstoppability would be removed early even if he was still charging towards a target.

Fixed a bug where Kled's model would reduce player FPS while looking at him after remounting under certain conditions.

Fixed a bug where Kled's dismounted HP could be damaged by some damage instances applied at the same time as the damage that dismounted Kled.

Ad

Also read: League of Legends Esports World Cup 2025

System changes in League of Legends patch 25.14

Items changes

1) Blade of the Ruined King

Current Health On-Hit: 8% melee, 5% ranged ⇒ 9% melee, 6% ranged

2) Haunting Guise

Maximum Haunting Guises in Inventory: 6 ⇒ 1

3) Kraken Slayer

Price : 3100 ⇒ 3000

: 3100 ⇒ 3000 Damage Amp based on Missing Health: 0-50% ⇒ 0-75%

4) Phantom Dancer

Attack Speed : 60% ⇒ 65%

: 60% ⇒ 65% Movement Speed: 8% ⇒ 10%

5) Rod of Ages

Mana : 400 ⇒ 500

: 400 ⇒ 500 Mana per Stack : 20 ⇒ 30

: 20 ⇒ 30 Maximum Mana: 600 ⇒ 800

Rune changes

Ad

1) Guardian

Shield : 45-120 (+ 12.5% AP + 8% bonus HP) ⇒ 45-150 (+ 15% AP) (+ 5% bonus HP)

: 45-120 (+ 12.5% AP + 8% bonus HP) ⇒ 45-150 (+ 15% AP) (+ 5% bonus HP) Minimum Damage Threshold for Trigger: 90-250 ⇒ 50-165

2) Unsealed Spellbook (Smite)

Smite Damage based on Swaps: 600/900/1200 ⇒ 600/600/900

Bounty changes

Here are the bounty changes in the LoL patch 25.15:

Bounty from Farming : 1 per 17.5 gold ⇒ 1 per 20 gold

: 1 per 17.5 gold ⇒ 1 per 20 gold Bounty Suppression Thresholds: Made wider by 25%

That covers the League of Legends patch 25.14 released on June 16, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.