The League of Legends patch 25.14 notes were released on July 16, 2025, featuring the Yunara launch, along with notable adjustments to several aspects. This is the first patch since LoL MSI 2025, and it nerfs a few overperforming champions to change the meta in the pro scene while also buffing some champions who were not up to the mark recently.
Here are the details concerning the changes made in League of Legends patch 25.14.
Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.14
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
1) Azir
Base Stats
- Base Health: 550 ⇒ 575
W - Arise!
- Damage: (+ 40 / 45 / 50 / 55 / 60% AP) ⇒ (+ 45 / 50 / 55 / 60 / 65% AP)
2) Briar
R - Certain Death
- CC Cleanse: CC is cleansed when the missile hits ⇒ Briar is cleansed when the missile hits and is now immune to CC for the 1.25s cast animation that plays after the missile hits.
Bugfix
- Fixed a bug where W Frenzy would sometimes prioritize minions if Briar cast Q on an enemy champion standing near an allied minion.
3) Darius
Q - Decimate
- Missing Health Heal: 15 / 30 / 45% (1 / 2 / 3+ targets) ⇒ 17 / 34 / 51% (1 / 2 / 3+ targets)
4) Fiora
R - Grand Challenge
- Heal per Second: 40 / 60 / 70 / 80 / 100% based on vitals ⇒ 100% always
- Obvious Healing: Healing circle effects now persist for the full 5-second duration (no gameplay change)
5) Fizz
W - Seastone Trident
- Cooldown: 7 / 6.5 / 6 / 5.5 / 5 ⇒ 7 / 6 / 5 / 4 / 3 seconds
E - Playful / Trickster
- Damage: 80 / 130 / 180 / 230 / 280 (+ 90% AP) ⇒ 80 / 130 / 180 / 230 / 280 (+ 95% AP)
6) Ziggs
Q - Bouncing Bomb
- Damage: 85 / 135 / 185 / 235 / 285 (+ 65% AP) ⇒ 80 / 130 / 180 / 230 / 280 (+ 60 / 65 / 70 / 75 / 80% AP)
E - Hexplosive Minefield
- Damage per Mine: 30 / 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 (+ 30% AP) ⇒ 30 / 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 (+ 25 / 30 / 35 / 40 / 45% AP)
R - Mega Inferno Bomb
- Maximum Center Damage: 300 / 450 / 600 (+ 110% AP) ⇒ 300 / 500 / 700 (+ 100% AP) (Note: Minimum damage is still 2/3rds of max damage)
Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.14
1) Braum
Base Stats
- Base Armor: 47 ⇒ 42
2) Lee Sin
Base Stats
- Base AD: 69 ⇒ 66
3) Riven
Passive - Runic Blade
- AD Ratio: 30-60% (based on level) ⇒ 30-50% (based on level)
4) Sett
Base Stats
- Armor Growth: 5.2 ⇒ 4.7
5) Twisted Fate
Q - Wild Cards
- Damage: 70 / 115 / 160 / 205 / 250 (+ 50% bonus AD) (+ 85% AP) ⇒ 60 / 105 / 150 / 195 / 240 (+ 50% bonus AD) (+ 85% AP)
6) Yasuo
Base Stats
- AD Growth: 3 ⇒ 2.5
7) Yuumi
R - Final Chapter
- Heal per Hit: 30 / 40 / 50 (+ 15% AP) ⇒ 30 / 40 / 50 (+ 10% AP)
8) Zoe
Q - Paddle Star
- Damage: 7 – 50 (based on level) (+ 50 / 80 / 110 / 140 / 170) (+ 60% AP) ⇒ 2 – 50 (based on level) (+ 50 / 80 / 110 / 140 / 170) (+ 60% AP)
W - Spell Thief
- Total Damage: 75 / 105 / 135 / 165 / 195 (+ 40% AP) ⇒ 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 (+ 45% AP)
Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.14
1) Kled
Passive - Skaarl, the Cowardly Lizard
- Dismounted Kled Autoattack Damage Against Champions: 80% ⇒ 85/90/95/100%, at levels 1/6/11/16
- Skaarl Health: 400-1550 (linear scaling) ⇒ 400-1400 (stat progression multiplier scaling) (Note: This update will just mean Skaarl's health will follow the same rules other champions' stats do)
- Courage Gained from Minion Last Hits: 4 ⇒ 5
- Dismounted Speed Boost Acquisition Range: 1000 ⇒ 1200
- Dismounted Movement Speed Reduction: -60 ⇒ -40
- Dismounted Bonus Movement Speed Toward Enemy Champions: 100-185 (based on level) ⇒ 70-155 (based on level)
- Skarl Health Gained on Remount: 45-75% ⇒ 40-70%
- Courage from Takedowns: 20 ⇒ 0
- Skaarl's health is now granted at the beginning of the remount sequence upon gaining 100 Courage, rather than at the end of the remount sequence
- Dismounted Kled now gains 1% bonus HP as Armor and Magic Resist, increased by 20% for each nearby enemy champ (up to 2% bonus HP)
- Dismount dash time is now consistently 0.75 seconds every time
Q (Mounted) - Bear Trap on a Rope
- Initial Hit Bonus AD Ratio: 65% ⇒ 60% (Note: Total damage from initial hit and pull reduced from 195% bonus AD to 180% bonus AD)
- Slow: 40 / 45 / 50 / 55 / 60% ⇒ 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50%
- Slow Duration: 1.5 ⇒ 2.5 seconds
- Now calculates pull damage on pull, rather than when the tether is attached
- Now checks a small area around Kled's zero point before the missile is fired
- No longer applies Grievous Wounds on pull
- Pull timer is now consistently, exactly 1.75 seconds every time
Q (Dismounted) - Pocket Pistol
- Ammo Charge Time: 20-7.5 seconds (based on level) ⇒ 18 / 16 /14 / 12 / 10 seconds (based on ability rank)
- Damage per Pellet: 35-95 (+ 80% bonus AD) ⇒ 35-95 (+ 65% bonus AD)
- Now checks a small area around Kled's zero point before the missile is fired to hit champions
- Damage to champions is now recognized as single-target rather than AoE damage
W - Violent Tendencies
- Damage: 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 / 60 (+ 4.5 / 5 / 5.5 / 6 / 6.5% (+ 1% per 20 bonus AD) of target's maximum health) ⇒ 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 / 60 (+ 4.5 / 5 / 5.5 / 6 / 6.5% (+ 1% per 50 bonus AD) (+ 1% per 250 bonus health) of target's maximum health)
- Cooldown: 11 / 9.5 / 8 / 6.5 / 5 ⇒ 13 / 12 / 11 / 10 / 9 seconds
- Attacking enemies while Violent Tendencies is on cooldown now reduces the remaining cooldown. 1.5-second reduction for champion attacks, 0.5-second reduction for non-champions.
- No longer starts the W sequence when attacking wards. Instead, attacking wards matches plant behavior and maintains the attack speed without consuming W.
E - Jousting
- Damage: 35 / 60 / 85 / 110 / 135 (+ 65% bonus AD) ⇒ 35 / 60 / 85 / 110 / 135 (+ 55% bonus AD)
- Now has a HUD tracker to indicate how long you will have to recast E2
- Now has a range indicator while E2 is active
R - Chaaaaaaaarge!!!
- Minimum Damage: 4 / 5 / 6% (+ 4% per 100 bonus AD) of target's maximum health ⇒ 4 / 6 / 8% (+ 3% per 100 bonus AD) of target's maximum health
- Maximum Damage: 12 / 15 / 18% (+ 12% per 100 bonus AD) of target's maximum health ⇒ 12 / 18 / 24% (+ 9% per 100 bonus AD) of target's maximum health
- Damage Type: Physical ⇒ Magic
- Now has a ping override for pinging the ultimate's range
Bugfixes
- R charge rechecking on targets that entered the R zone while not visible to Kled should now be much more consistent.
- Renata W reviving Kled no longer ruins Kled's health bar for the rest of the game.
- Renata W reviving Kled no longer incorrectly uses Skaarl's health coloring.
- Kled no longer destroys incoming allied missiles when dismounting, including Triumph.
- HP Regen is now correctly calculated on remount rather than sometimes being slightly off for 0.25 seconds.
- R no longer sometimes removes the Elixir of Iron trail if you have an active Elixir of Iron.
- Lulu R no longer heals mounted Kled multiple times.
- Added an additional check to R to ensure that targets in range when cast are locked onto immediately.
- Dismounted W4 damage will now be correctly applied while taunted or silenced.
- E can no longer damage enemies twice if they move back into the E area trigger (such as if they are minions that were pushed back into it by the E knockback).
- Kled no longer loses an extremely small fractional amount of AD while dismounted.
- Fixed a bug where Courage would only turn yellow if Kled had 50-59 Courage after gaining Courage. Courage will now always be correctly yellow above 50%.
- Fixed a bug where, under some conditions, Kled would visually show an incorrect amount of Kled health after remounting until being dismounted again.
- Fixed a bug where, when Kled moved near his ultimate's end point, his ultimate Unstoppability would be removed early even if he was still charging towards a target.
- Fixed a bug where Kled's model would reduce player FPS while looking at him after remounting under certain conditions.
- Fixed a bug where Kled's dismounted HP could be damaged by some damage instances applied at the same time as the damage that dismounted Kled.
Also read: League of Legends Esports World Cup 2025
System changes in League of Legends patch 25.14
Items changes
1) Blade of the Ruined King
- Current Health On-Hit: 8% melee, 5% ranged ⇒ 9% melee, 6% ranged
2) Haunting Guise
- Maximum Haunting Guises in Inventory: 6 ⇒ 1
3) Kraken Slayer
- Price: 3100 ⇒ 3000
- Damage Amp based on Missing Health: 0-50% ⇒ 0-75%
4) Phantom Dancer
- Attack Speed: 60% ⇒ 65%
- Movement Speed: 8% ⇒ 10%
5) Rod of Ages
- Mana: 400 ⇒ 500
- Mana per Stack: 20 ⇒ 30
- Maximum Mana: 600 ⇒ 800
Rune changes
1) Guardian
- Shield: 45-120 (+ 12.5% AP + 8% bonus HP) ⇒ 45-150 (+ 15% AP) (+ 5% bonus HP)
- Minimum Damage Threshold for Trigger: 90-250 ⇒ 50-165
2) Unsealed Spellbook (Smite)
- Smite Damage based on Swaps: 600/900/1200 ⇒ 600/600/900
Bounty changes
Here are the bounty changes in the LoL patch 25.15:
- Bounty from Farming: 1 per 17.5 gold ⇒ 1 per 20 gold
- Bounty Suppression Thresholds: Made wider by 25%
That covers the League of Legends patch 25.14 released on June 16, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
- "So many people learn from Baus": LoL pro Oscarinin reflects on Los Ratones
- All LoL patch release dates in 2025
- League of Legends LoLdle answers 1105 (Wednesday, July 16, 2025)
- LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and more
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.