  "Time doesn't heal all wounds": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1105 (Wednesday, July 16, 2025)

"Time doesn't heal all wounds": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1105 (Wednesday, July 16, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jul 15, 2025 22:14 GMT
Battle Boss Bel
Battle Boss Bel'Veth in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for July 16, 2025, are now available. Today's challenges are intricately linked to the champions present in League of Legends. To effectively address these puzzles, players must possess a comprehensive knowledge of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and other relevant information.

The Quote puzzle in the 1105th edition of LoLdle is:

"Time doesn't heal all wounds."

Taliyah, Ekko, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1105th edition (July 16, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 16, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Taliyah
  • Quote: Ekko
  • Ability: Wukong; Bonus: Q (Crushing Blow)
  • Emoji: Tryndamere
  • Splash Art: Bel'Veth; Bonus: Battle Boss Bel'Veth

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for July 16, 2025, is Taliyah. The hint associated with the Quote puzzle pertains to Ekko, a champion commonly chosen for the Jungler role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is connected to Wukong's Q ability, referred to as "Crushing Blow." The Emoji puzzle is related to Tryndamere, and the corresponding Splash Art features Bel'Veth's Battle Boss skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1104 (July 15): Fiora, Hecarim, Lee Sin, Evelynn, Kayn
  • LoLdle 1103 (July 14): Mordekaiser, Tryndamere, Twisted Fate, Xerath, Corki
  • LoLdle 1102 (July 13): Corki, Nocturne, Malzahar, Syndra, Rakan
  • LoLdle 1101 (July 12): Zeri, Senna, Urgot, Miss Fortune, Cho'Gath
  • LoLdle 1100 (July 11): Twitch, Vex, Vi, Nunu & Willump, Yone
  • LoLdle 1099 (July 10): Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, Lissandra
  • LoLdle 1098 (July 9): Karthus, Kog'Maw, Ambessa, Aphelios, Caitlyn
  • LoLdle 1097 (July 8): Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain
  • LoLdle 1096 (July 7): Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank
  • LoLdle 1095 (July 6): Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona
  • LoLdle 1094 (July 5): Rammus, Rumble, Akshan, Skarner, Mel
The answers to the 1106th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 17, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates:

Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

