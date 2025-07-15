"Time doesn't heal all wounds": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1105 (Wednesday, July 16, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for July 16, 2025, are now available. Today's challenges are intricately linked to the champions present in League of Legends. To effectively address these puzzles, players must possess a comprehensive knowledge of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and other relevant information.

The Quote puzzle in the 1105th edition of LoLdle is:

"Time doesn't heal all wounds."

Taliyah, Ekko, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1105th edition (July 16, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 16, 2025, are:

Classic : Taliyah

: Taliyah Quote : Ekko

: Ekko Ability : Wukong; Bonus : Q (Crushing Blow)

: Wukong; : Q (Crushing Blow) Emoji : Tryndamere

: Tryndamere Splash Art: Bel'Veth; Bonus: Battle Boss Bel'Veth

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for July 16, 2025, is Taliyah. The hint associated with the Quote puzzle pertains to Ekko, a champion commonly chosen for the Jungler role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is connected to Wukong's Q ability, referred to as "Crushing Blow." The Emoji puzzle is related to Tryndamere, and the corresponding Splash Art features Bel'Veth's Battle Boss skin.

Also read: LoL MSI 2025 Bracket Stage

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1104 (July 15) : Fiora, Hecarim, Lee Sin, Evelynn, Kayn

: Fiora, Hecarim, Lee Sin, Evelynn, Kayn LoLdle 1103 (July 14) : Mordekaiser, Tryndamere, Twisted Fate, Xerath, Corki

: Mordekaiser, Tryndamere, Twisted Fate, Xerath, Corki LoLdle 1102 (July 13) : Corki, Nocturne, Malzahar, Syndra, Rakan

: Corki, Nocturne, Malzahar, Syndra, Rakan LoLdle 1101 (July 12) : Zeri, Senna, Urgot, Miss Fortune, Cho'Gath

: Zeri, Senna, Urgot, Miss Fortune, Cho'Gath LoLdle 1100 (July 11) : Twitch, Vex, Vi, Nunu & Willump, Yone

: Twitch, Vex, Vi, Nunu & Willump, Yone LoLdle 1099 (July 10) : Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, Lissandra

: Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, Lissandra LoLdle 1098 (July 9) : Karthus, Kog'Maw, Ambessa, Aphelios, Caitlyn

: Karthus, Kog'Maw, Ambessa, Aphelios, Caitlyn LoLdle 1097 (July 8) : Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain

: Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain LoLdle 1096 (July 7) : Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank

: Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank LoLdle 1095 (July 6) : Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona

: Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona LoLdle 1094 (July 5): Rammus, Rumble, Akshan, Skarner, Mel

The answers to the 1106th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 17, 2025.

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

