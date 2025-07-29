  • home icon
  • League of Legends patch 25.15 notes: Pantheon nerfs, Corki adjustments, and more

League of Legends patch 25.15 notes: Pantheon nerfs, Corki adjustments, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jul 29, 2025 19:13 GMT
All adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.15
All adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.15 revealed (Image via Riot Games)

The League of Legends patch 25.15 notes were released on July 29, 2025. The latest update implements several champion nerfs, balance changes, and bug fixes in Summoner's Rift and ARAM. Furthermore, a new feature called "Champion Ability Previews" is being added to enable players to take a quick look at champion kits.

Here are more details concerning the changes made in the League of Legends patch 25.15.

Champion Ability Previews featured in League of Legends patch 25.15

Starting with League of Legends patch 25.15, champion-select in all draft modes and ARAM will introduce ability previews. This feature provides an efficient way to stay updated with the game's vast champion roster without requiring you to exit the client.

To engage this feature, simply position your cursor over the champion's portrait for a few seconds to conveniently preview the play style of that particular champion.

However, if you possess a thorough familiarity with your champions and find this feature unnecessary, you can disable it through the in-game settings.

Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.15

All changes in League of Legends patch 25.15 (Image via Riot Games)

1) Kled

Passive - Skaarl, the Cowardly Lizard

  • Dismounted Resistances: 1 - 2% bonus HP (based on number of nearby enemy champions) ⇒ 4 (+ 1% bonus HP) - 10 (+ 2.5% bonus HP) (based on number of nearby enemy champions)

Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.15

1) Alistar

Base Stats

  • Base Armor: 47 ⇒ 40

2) Bel'Veth

Passive - Death In Lavender

  • Attack Speed per stack: 0.28 - 1% (level 1-17) ⇒ 0.28 - 1.1% (level 1-18)

Q - Void Surge

  • Damage to Champions: 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 (+ 100% total AD) ⇒ 0 / 5 / 10 / 15 / 20 (+ 100% total AD)
  • Total Damage to Monsters: 55 / 70 / 85 / 100 / 115 (+ 100% total AD) (Unchanged)
3) Braum

Base Stats

  • Base Armor: 42 ⇒ 35
  • Armor Growth: 5.2 ⇒ 5

4) Irelia

Base Stats

  • Health Regen: 6 ⇒ 3.5

5) Master Yi

Q - Alpha Strike

  • Damage: 30 / 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 (+ 50% total AD) ⇒ 20 / 40 / 60 / 80 / 100 (+ 70% total AD)
  • Monster Damage: 95 / 150 / 205 / 260 / 315 (+ 50% total AD) ⇒ 80 / 125 / 170 / 215 / 260 (+ 70% total AD)

6) Nilah

Base Stats

  • Base AD: 58 ⇒ 60
  • Attack Speed Growth: 3% ⇒ 2.25%

7) Pantheon

Q - Comet Spear

  • Monster Damage: 105% ⇒ 90%

8) Quinn

Q - Blinding Assault

  • Damage: 20 / 40 / 60 / 80 / 100 (+ 80 / 90 / 100 / 110 / 120% total AD) ⇒ 65 / 100 / 135 / 170 / 205 (+ 80 / 90 / 100 / 110 / 120% bonus AD)

9) Rell

W - Crash Down

  • Shield: 25 / 50 / 75 / 100 / 125 (+ 13% max HP) ⇒ 20 / 40 / 60 / 80 / 100 (+ 13% max HP)

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.15 preview

Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.15

1) Corki

Q - Phosphorus Bomb

  • Damage: 70 / 120 / 170 / 220 / 270 (+ 120% bonus AD) (+ 100% AP) ⇒ 70 / 115 / 160 / 205 / 250 (+ 130% bonus AD) (+ 100% AP)

R - Missile Barrage

  • Damage: 90 / 170 / 250 (+ 80% bonus AD) ⇒ 90 / 170 / 250 (+ 85% bonus AD)

2) Illaoi

Passive - Prophet of an Elder God

  • Damage: 9 - 162 (based on level) (+ 100% AD) (+ 40% AP) ⇒ 9 - 162 (based on level (+ 105% AD) (+ 40% AP)
  • Tooltip’s damage will now update with ranks in Q.

Q - Tentacle Smash

  • Tooltip now shows full ability damage that updates with ranks in Q.
E - Test of Spirit

  • Tentacle Attack Timer: 5 / 4 / 3 seconds (level 1 / 7 / 13) ⇒ 4 / 3.5 / 3 seconds (level 1 / 7 / 13)
  • Vessel Duration: 10 ⇒ 3
  • Vessel-spawned tentacles now attack the vessel about 1 second sooner.

3) Rek'Sai

Base Stats

  • Base Armor: 36 ⇒ 35
  • Armor Growth: 4.95 ⇒ 4.5

W - Unburrow

  • Knock-up lockout: 10 ⇒ 10 / 9 / 8 / 7 / 6

E - Furious Bite

  • Empowered Damage: 100% total AD (+ 8 / 9.5 / 11 / 12.5 / 14% target max HP) ⇒ 100 / 135 / 170 / 205 / 240 (+ 80% bonus AD)
  • Unempowered Damage: 100% total AD ⇒ 80 / 108 / 136 / 164 / 192 (+ 64% bonus AD) (80% of Empowered Damage)
  • Cooldown: 10 ⇒ 6

R - Void Rush

  • Damage: 150 / 300 / 450 (+ 100% bonus AD) (+ 25 / 30 / 35% missing HP) ⇒ 150 / 250 / 350 (+100% bonus AD) (+ 15 / 20 / 25% target max HP)
  • Cooldown: 100 / 90 / 80 ⇒ 120 / 100 / 80
  • Cooldown on interrupted cast from target dying: 10 ⇒ 5
  • Now resets W cooldown on cast.
Also read: League of Legends patch 25.14 notes

System changes in League of Legends patch 25.15

1) Baron Nashor

Base Stats

  • Health Regen per 5: 75 ⇒ 0
  • Base Health: 11400 ⇒ 11500
  • Out of Combat Regen: unchanged

Bug fixes and quality of life changes in League of Legends patch 25.15

General bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Heimerdinger’s grenade damage would not cause his turrets to change aggro at the very edge of the turrets’ range.
  • Fixed an issue where Axiom Arc was refunding double for Yunara’s R.
  • Fixed an issue where using the Undo button could cause Kled to end up with the wrong spells while mounted.
  • Fixed an issue where Ambessa could fail to gain a Conquerer stack from her R.
  • Fixed an issue where some debug text could appear in Champion Select when you have a chat restriction.
  • Fixed an issue where Yunara would fail to refresh her Hail of Blades stack when her Q or RE would cancel an auto attack.
  • Fixed an issue where Shadowflame wouldn’t trigger Yunara’s Passive for critical damage.
  • Fixed an issue where Guardian Angel’s VFX would persist after selling the item.
  • Fixed an issue where if Vayne would Flash while casting E, she would end facing the wrong direction.
  • Fixed an issue where Legend: Haste on Fiddlesticks failed to reduce the duration before a target could be feared again.
  • Fixed an issue where Zoe’s E could leave a permanent trap on the minimap.
  • Fixed an issue where Smolder would have a delay on his auto-attack after using Q.
  • Fixed an issue where Yunara’s W had an incorrect numerical tooltip in her expanded tooltip in Chinese.
  • Fixed an issue where hitting a jungle plant with an active spellblade effect would remove the VFX and the buff icon.
  • Fixed multiple issues where multiple issues would occur when Mel used her W to reflect Urgot’s R and cast her R at the same time.
  • Fixed an issue where if Taric survived Mordekaiser’s R while attached to any champion within range of W, that ally would be tethered even when out of range.
  • Fixed an issue where Yone’s Q1 and Q2 would critically hit all targets if the first target hit was a critical. It should now be correctly calculated for each hit.
  • Fixed an issue where Viktor’s R and Smolder’s E damage would not be blocked by spell shields but still consume them.
  • Fixed an issue where Sion’s R could be stopped by Sett’s R without any collision.
  • Fixed an issue where an Olaf in his R could not be knocked back by a blast cone that he attacked himself.
  • Fixed an issue where Mel’s W would fail to reflect Zoe’s E after being hit by her auto attack or passive.
  • Fixed an issue where Seraphine’s W heal per nearby ally would have diminishing returns.
  • Fixed an issue where Azir’s soldier attacks on a target with Thornmail/Bramblevest would fail to apply either the reflect or the grievous wounds.
Skin bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Lillia’s VFX would appear on top of walls.
  • Fixed an issue where LeBlanc’s cape wouldn’t disappear on death for certain skins.
  • Fixed an issue where Seraphine’s audio would play double for herself and couldn’t be heard by allies.
  • Fixed an issue where DJ Sona’s music would be overridden by the Summoner’s Rift music.
  • Fixed an issue where DJ Sona’s music was missing certain beats and layers.
  • Fixed an issue where some of Debonair Zed’s faster run animations were not playing when having a higher move speed or when in homeguard.
Quality of life changes

  • Surrender and Remake vote timeouts have been reduced from 60 seconds to 25 seconds.
  • We’ve updated the visuals of Role Swap to help differentiate it from Pick Swap to cut down on mistaking one for the other.

That covers the League of Legends patch 25.15 released on July 29, 2025.

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

