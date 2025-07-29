League of Legends patch 25.15 notes: Pantheon nerfs, Corki adjustments, and more

The League of Legends patch 25.15 notes were released on July 29, 2025. The latest update implements several champion nerfs, balance changes, and bug fixes in Summoner's Rift and ARAM. Furthermore, a new feature called &quot;Champion Ability Previews&quot; is being added to enable players to take a quick look at champion kits.Here are more details concerning the changes made in the League of Legends patch 25.15.Champion Ability Previews featured in League of Legends patch 25.15Starting with League of Legends patch 25.15, champion-select in all draft modes and ARAM will introduce ability previews. This feature provides an efficient way to stay updated with the game's vast champion roster without requiring you to exit the client.To engage this feature, simply position your cursor over the champion's portrait for a few seconds to conveniently preview the play style of that particular champion.However, if you possess a thorough familiarity with your champions and find this feature unnecessary, you can disable it through the in-game settings.Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.15All changes in League of Legends patch 25.15 (Image via Riot Games)1) KledPassive - Skaarl, the Cowardly LizardDismounted Resistances: 1 - 2% bonus HP (based on number of nearby enemy champions) ⇒ 4 (+ 1% bonus HP) - 10 (+ 2.5% bonus HP) (based on number of nearby enemy champions)Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.151) AlistarBase StatsBase Armor: 47 ⇒ 402) Bel'VethPassive - Death In LavenderAttack Speed per stack: 0.28 - 1% (level 1-17) ⇒ 0.28 - 1.1% (level 1-18)Q - Void SurgeDamage to Champions: 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 (+ 100% total AD) ⇒ 0 / 5 / 10 / 15 / 20 (+ 100% total AD)Total Damage to Monsters: 55 / 70 / 85 / 100 / 115 (+ 100% total AD) (Unchanged)3) BraumBase StatsBase Armor: 42 ⇒ 35Armor Growth: 5.2 ⇒ 54) IreliaBase StatsHealth Regen: 6 ⇒ 3.55) Master YiQ - Alpha StrikeDamage: 30 / 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 (+ 50% total AD) ⇒ 20 / 40 / 60 / 80 / 100 (+ 70% total AD)Monster Damage: 95 / 150 / 205 / 260 / 315 (+ 50% total AD) ⇒ 80 / 125 / 170 / 215 / 260 (+ 70% total AD)6) NilahBase StatsBase AD: 58 ⇒ 60Attack Speed Growth: 3% ⇒ 2.25%7) PantheonQ - Comet SpearMonster Damage: 105% ⇒ 90%8) QuinnQ - Blinding AssaultDamage: 20 / 40 / 60 / 80 / 100 (+ 80 / 90 / 100 / 110 / 120% total AD) ⇒ 65 / 100 / 135 / 170 / 205 (+ 80 / 90 / 100 / 110 / 120% bonus AD)9) RellW - Crash DownShield: 25 / 50 / 75 / 100 / 125 (+ 13% max HP) ⇒ 20 / 40 / 60 / 80 / 100 (+ 13% max HP)Also read: League of Legends patch 25.15 previewChampion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.151) CorkiQ - Phosphorus BombDamage: 70 / 120 / 170 / 220 / 270 (+ 120% bonus AD) (+ 100% AP) ⇒ 70 / 115 / 160 / 205 / 250 (+ 130% bonus AD) (+ 100% AP)R - Missile BarrageDamage: 90 / 170 / 250 (+ 80% bonus AD) ⇒ 90 / 170 / 250 (+ 85% bonus AD)2) IllaoiPassive - Prophet of an Elder GodDamage: 9 - 162 (based on level) (+ 100% AD) (+ 40% AP) ⇒ 9 - 162 (based on level (+ 105% AD) (+ 40% AP)Tooltip’s damage will now update with ranks in Q.Q - Tentacle SmashTooltip now shows full ability damage that updates with ranks in Q.E - Test of SpiritTentacle Attack Timer: 5 / 4 / 3 seconds (level 1 / 7 / 13) ⇒ 4 / 3.5 / 3 seconds (level 1 / 7 / 13)Vessel Duration: 10 ⇒ 3Vessel-spawned tentacles now attack the vessel about 1 second sooner.3) Rek'SaiBase StatsBase Armor: 36 ⇒ 35Armor Growth: 4.95 ⇒ 4.5W - UnburrowKnock-up lockout: 10 ⇒ 10 / 9 / 8 / 7 / 6E - Furious BiteEmpowered Damage: 100% total AD (+ 8 / 9.5 / 11 / 12.5 / 14% target max HP) ⇒ 100 / 135 / 170 / 205 / 240 (+ 80% bonus AD)Unempowered Damage: 100% total AD ⇒ 80 / 108 / 136 / 164 / 192 (+ 64% bonus AD) (80% of Empowered Damage)Cooldown: 10 ⇒ 6R - Void RushDamage: 150 / 300 / 450 (+ 100% bonus AD) (+ 25 / 30 / 35% missing HP) ⇒ 150 / 250 / 350 (+100% bonus AD) (+ 15 / 20 / 25% target max HP)Cooldown: 100 / 90 / 80 ⇒ 120 / 100 / 80Cooldown on interrupted cast from target dying: 10 ⇒ 5Now resets W cooldown on cast.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.14 notesSystem changes in League of Legends patch 25.151) Baron NashorBase StatsHealth Regen per 5: 75 ⇒ 0Base Health: 11400 ⇒ 11500Out of Combat Regen: unchangedBug fixes and quality of life changes in League of Legends patch 25.15General bug fixesFixed an issue where Heimerdinger’s grenade damage would not cause his turrets to change aggro at the very edge of the turrets’ range.Fixed an issue where Axiom Arc was refunding double for Yunara’s R.Fixed an issue where using the Undo button could cause Kled to end up with the wrong spells while mounted.Fixed an issue where Ambessa could fail to gain a Conquerer stack from her R.Fixed an issue where some debug text could appear in Champion Select when you have a chat restriction.Fixed an issue where Yunara would fail to refresh her Hail of Blades stack when her Q or RE would cancel an auto attack.Fixed an issue where Shadowflame wouldn’t trigger Yunara’s Passive for critical damage.Fixed an issue where Guardian Angel’s VFX would persist after selling the item.Fixed an issue where if Vayne would Flash while casting E, she would end facing the wrong direction.Fixed an issue where Legend: Haste on Fiddlesticks failed to reduce the duration before a target could be feared again.Fixed an issue where Zoe’s E could leave a permanent trap on the minimap.Fixed an issue where Smolder would have a delay on his auto-attack after using Q.Fixed an issue where Yunara’s W had an incorrect numerical tooltip in her expanded tooltip in Chinese.Fixed an issue where hitting a jungle plant with an active spellblade effect would remove the VFX and the buff icon.Fixed multiple issues where multiple issues would occur when Mel used her W to reflect Urgot’s R and cast her R at the same time.Fixed an issue where if Taric survived Mordekaiser’s R while attached to any champion within range of W, that ally would be tethered even when out of range.Fixed an issue where Yone’s Q1 and Q2 would critically hit all targets if the first target hit was a critical. It should now be correctly calculated for each hit.Fixed an issue where Viktor’s R and Smolder’s E damage would not be blocked by spell shields but still consume them.Fixed an issue where Sion’s R could be stopped by Sett’s R without any collision.Fixed an issue where an Olaf in his R could not be knocked back by a blast cone that he attacked himself.Fixed an issue where Mel’s W would fail to reflect Zoe’s E after being hit by her auto attack or passive.Fixed an issue where Seraphine’s W heal per nearby ally would have diminishing returns.Fixed an issue where Azir’s soldier attacks on a target with Thornmail/Bramblevest would fail to apply either the reflect or the grievous wounds.Skin bug fixesFixed an issue where Lillia’s VFX would appear on top of walls.Fixed an issue where LeBlanc’s cape wouldn’t disappear on death for certain skins.Fixed an issue where Seraphine’s audio would play double for herself and couldn’t be heard by allies.Fixed an issue where DJ Sona’s music would be overridden by the Summoner’s Rift music.Fixed an issue where DJ Sona’s music was missing certain beats and layers.Fixed an issue where some of Debonair Zed’s faster run animations were not playing when having a higher move speed or when in homeguard.Quality of life changesSurrender and Remake vote timeouts have been reduced from 60 seconds to 25 seconds.We’ve updated the visuals of Role Swap to help differentiate it from Pick Swap to cut down on mistaking one for the other.That covers the League of Legends patch 25.15 released on July 29, 2025.Check out more League of Legends news and updates below:&quot;So many people learn from Baus&quot;: League of Legends pro Oscarinin reflects on Los RatonesAll League of Legends patch release dates in 2025League of Legends LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLeague of Legends Esports World Cup 2025