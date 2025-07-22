League of Legends patch 25.15 preview: Riven buffs, Pantheon nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 25.15 focuses on reducing overall champion power after months of buffs. Riot Games is shifting its attention to nerfs this time, especially targeting champions who benefited too much from recent item changes like Blade of the Ruined King and Kraken Slayer. Tank supports and consistently strong solo queue picks are also being tuned down.That said, a few champions like Riven and Kled are getting minor buffs to balance things out. Rek’Sai and Illaoi are receiving gameplay adjustments as well.Here’s a full look at the early preview for what’s coming in patch 25.15.Note: This article will be updated with more information about the League of Legends patch 25.15 preview when available.All changes in League of Legends patch 25.15 previewLeague of Legends patch 25.15 aims to bring things back in check after recent updates leaned heavily into power buffs. Riot Games is focusing on nerfing overperforming champions, especially those who shot up in strength due to item updates. There are also small adjustments to a few specific champions to improve clarity and balance.Here are the buffs, nerfs, and adjustments mentioned in the League of Legends patch 25.15 preview:Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.151) KledLast patch saw about 0.8% win rate lost and he can't remount as well as we'd like, especially in team fights.2) RivenLast patch overshot our expectations, so we're walking back part of last patch's nerf.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.14 notes: Briar buffs, Kled adjustments, and moreChampion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.151) AlistarOverall statistically overpowered and the #1 pro support right now, so Alistar is a pretty much slam-dunk nerf.2) Bel'VethGained significantly off of the Kraken Slayer + BotRK changes. So we're making some power-negative changes aimed at weakening her early bully power and giving a little bit of late-game scaling back.3) BraumLike Alistar, Braum is statistically quite overpowered and last patch's nerfs heavily undershot out expectations, so we're back for more.4) IreliaLike Bel'Veth, Irelia gained a lot from recent item buffs. We're looking to nerf her ideally solo queue-skewed, since sporadic pro play is cool.5) Master YiAnother big winner from Kraken/BotRK, so we're nerfing Master Yi, who was balanced before that. There's some compensation for crit builds.6) NilahCurrently the highest win rate bot laner, so we're looking to take some power out. We're taking out some scaling and buffing her early a bit.7) PantheonWe would have nerfed him last patch, but the change we wanted needed localization. This is a jungle-focused nerf.8) QuinnHas also crept up in win rate and is currently #1 in top lane. We're looking to weaken early-mid wave clear power while preserving attack damage.9) RellRight up there with Alistar and Braum as an overperforming tank support in all levels of play, so we're peeling out some power.Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.151) CorkiCorki is balanced and is the easy to play strong laner we wanted but we want to make him a little less sharp while still preserving that curve.2) IllaoiLooking to reduce frustration by reducing the duration of the Vessel debuff. We're looking to overcompensate with power and usability buffs.3) Rek’SaiReturning true damage to Rek'Sai E and reshaping the R to be less of an assassin tool, more generally reliable. Intended to be overall more powerful.The official League of Legends patch 25.15 is scheduled to go live on July 30, 2025.For more articles on League of Legends, be sure to follow Sportskeeda.&quot;The storm approaches&quot;: League of Legends LoLdle answers 1111 (Tuesday, July 22, 2025)All LoL patch release dates in 2025All Season 2 Act 1 Battle Pass rewardsLeague of Legends LEC Summer Finals 2025