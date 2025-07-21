"The storm approaches": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1111 (Tuesday, July 22, 2025)

LoLdle answers for July 22, 2025, are now available. Today's challenges are associated with champions from the League of Legends. To effectively tackle these puzzles, participants must possess a thorough knowledge of the characters' lore, splash arts, quotes, and other pertinent details.The Quote puzzle in the 1111th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;The storm approaches.&quot;Draven, Janna, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1111th edition (July 22, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 22, 2025, are:Classic: DravenQuote: JannaAbility: Nocturne; Bonus: R (Paranoia)Emoji: YorickSplash Art: Tahm Kench; Bonus: Master Chef Tahm KenchThe solution to the Classic LoLdle from July 22, 2025, is Draven. The hint about the Quote puzzle is associated with Janna, a champion commonly chosen for the Support position in League of Legends.The solution to the Ability puzzle is linked to Nocturne's R ability, referred to as &quot;Paranoia.&quot; The Emoji puzzle is related to Yorick, and the corresponding Splash Art features Tahm Kench's Master Chef skin.Also read: LoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and resultsPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1110 (July 21): Gwen, Lillia, Dr. Mundo, Graves, KindredLoLdle 1109 (July 20): Viego, Gangplank, LeBlanc, Poppy, Xin ZhaoLoLdle 1108 (July 19): Darius, Nasus, Rengar, Ezreal, IreliaLoLdle 1107 (July 18): Qiyana, Aatrox, Fiora, Elise, MalzaharLoLdle 1106 (July 17): Yone, K'Sante, Vayne, Yasuo, DianaLoLdle 1105 (July 16): Taliyah, Ekko, Wukong, Tryndamere, Bel'VethLoLdle 1104 (July 15): Fiora, Hecarim, Lee Sin, Evelynn, KaynLoLdle 1103 (July 14): Mordekaiser, Tryndamere, Twisted Fate, Xerath, CorkiLoLdle 1102 (July 13): Corki, Nocturne, Malzahar, Syndra, RakanLoLdle 1101 (July 12): Zeri, Senna, Urgot, Miss Fortune, Cho'GathLoLdle 1100 (July 11): Twitch, Vex, Vi, Nunu &amp; Willump, YoneLoLdle 1099 (July 10): Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, LissandraThe answers to the 1112th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 23, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLeague of Legends patch 25.14 notes: Briar buffs, Kled adjustments, and more