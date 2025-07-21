"The storm approaches": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1111 (Tuesday, July 22, 2025)

  • home icon
By Debayan Saha
Modified Jul 21, 2025 22:25 GMT
Master Chef Tahm Kench in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
LoLdle answers for July 22, 2025, are now available. Today's challenges are associated with champions from the League of Legends. To effectively tackle these puzzles, participants must possess a thorough knowledge of the characters' lore, splash arts, quotes, and other pertinent details.

The Quote puzzle in the 1111th edition of LoLdle is:

"The storm approaches."

Draven, Janna, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1111th edition (July 22, 2025)

youtube-cover
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 22, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Draven
  • Quote: Janna
  • Ability: Nocturne; Bonus: R (Paranoia)
  • Emoji: Yorick
  • Splash Art: Tahm Kench; Bonus: Master Chef Tahm Kench

The solution to the Classic LoLdle from July 22, 2025, is Draven. The hint about the Quote puzzle is associated with Janna, a champion commonly chosen for the Support position in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is linked to Nocturne's R ability, referred to as "Paranoia." The Emoji puzzle is related to Yorick, and the corresponding Splash Art features Tahm Kench's Master Chef skin.

Also read: LoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and results

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1110 (July 21): Gwen, Lillia, Dr. Mundo, Graves, Kindred
  • LoLdle 1109 (July 20): Viego, Gangplank, LeBlanc, Poppy, Xin Zhao
  • LoLdle 1108 (July 19): Darius, Nasus, Rengar, Ezreal, Irelia
  • LoLdle 1107 (July 18): Qiyana, Aatrox, Fiora, Elise, Malzahar
  • LoLdle 1106 (July 17): Yone, K'Sante, Vayne, Yasuo, Diana
  • LoLdle 1105 (July 16): Taliyah, Ekko, Wukong, Tryndamere, Bel'Veth
  • LoLdle 1104 (July 15): Fiora, Hecarim, Lee Sin, Evelynn, Kayn
  • LoLdle 1103 (July 14): Mordekaiser, Tryndamere, Twisted Fate, Xerath, Corki
  • LoLdle 1102 (July 13): Corki, Nocturne, Malzahar, Syndra, Rakan
  • LoLdle 1101 (July 12): Zeri, Senna, Urgot, Miss Fortune, Cho'Gath
  • LoLdle 1100 (July 11): Twitch, Vex, Vi, Nunu & Willump, Yone
  • LoLdle 1099 (July 10): Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, Lissandra
The answers to the 1112th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 23, 2025.

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
