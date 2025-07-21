"Bloom with me": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1110 (Monday, July 21, 2025)

LoLdle answers for July 21, 2025, are now available. The challenges posed today are linked to champions from the League of Legends. To successfully navigate these puzzles, participants should have a comprehensive understanding of the characters' lore, splash arts, quotes, and additional relevant information.The Quote puzzle in the 1110th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Bloom with me.&quot;Gwen, Lillia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1110th edition (July 21, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 21, 2025, are:Classic: GwenQuote: LilliaAbility: Dr. Mundo; Bonus: R (Maximum Dosage)Emoji: GravesSplash Art: Kindred; Bonus: Default KindredThe answer to the Classic LoLdle dated July 21, 2025, is Gwen. The clue related to the Quote puzzle refers to Lillia, a champion frequently selected for the Jungle role in League of Legends.The resolution to the Ability puzzle is associated with Dr. Mundo's R ability, known as &quot;Maximum Dosage.&quot; The Emoji puzzle pertains to Graves, while the relevant Splash Art showcases Kindred's Default skin.Also read: League of Legends Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and resultsPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1109 (July 20): Viego, Gangplank, LeBlanc, Poppy, Xin ZhaoLoLdle 1108 (July 19): Darius, Nasus, Rengar, Ezreal, IreliaLoLdle 1107 (July 18): Qiyana, Aatrox, Fiora, Elise, MalzaharLoLdle 1106 (July 17): Yone, K'Sante, Vayne, Yasuo, DianaLoLdle 1105 (July 16): Taliyah, Ekko, Wukong, Tryndamere, Bel'VethLoLdle 1104 (July 15): Fiora, Hecarim, Lee Sin, Evelynn, KaynLoLdle 1103 (July 14): Mordekaiser, Tryndamere, Twisted Fate, Xerath, CorkiLoLdle 1102 (July 13): Corki, Nocturne, Malzahar, Syndra, RakanLoLdle 1101 (July 12): Zeri, Senna, Urgot, Miss Fortune, Cho'GathLoLdle 1100 (July 11): Twitch, Vex, Vi, Nunu &amp; Willump, YoneLoLdle 1099 (July 10): Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, LissandraThe answers to the 1111th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 22, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLeague of Legends patch 25.14 notes: Briar buffs, Kled adjustments, and more