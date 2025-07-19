"They’re not just oranges": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1109 (Sunday, July 20, 2025)

LoLdle answers for July 20, 2025, are now available. The challenges presented today are closely tied to the champions found in League of Legends. To effectively tackle these puzzles, participants must possess an in-depth knowledge of the characters' lore, splash arts, quotes, and other pertinent details.The Quote puzzle in the 1109th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;They’re not just oranges – they’re blood oranges.&quot;Viego, Gangplank, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1109th edition (July 20, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 20, 2025, areClassic: ViegoQuote: GangplankAbility: LeBlanc; Bonus: W (Distortion)Emoji: PoppySplash Art: Xin Zhao; Bonus: Commando Xin ZhaoThe solution to the Classic LoLdle from July 20, 2025, is Viego. The hint associated with the Quote puzzle pertains to Gangplank, a champion commonly chosen for the Toplane role in League of Legends.The solution to the Ability puzzle is linked to LeBlanc's W ability, referred to as &quot;Distortion.&quot; The Emoji puzzle is related to Poppy, and the corresponding Splash Art features Xin Zhao's Commando skin.Also read: League of Legends Esports World Cup 2025 schedulePrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1108 (July 19): Darius, Nasus, Rengar, Ezreal, IreliaLoLdle 1107 (July 18): Qiyana, Aatrox, Fiora, Elise, MalzaharLoLdle 1106 (July 17): Yone, K'Sante, Vayne, Yasuo, DianaLoLdle 1105 (July 16): Taliyah, Ekko, Wukong, Tryndamere, Bel'VethLoLdle 1104 (July 15): Fiora, Hecarim, Lee Sin, Evelynn, KaynLoLdle 1103 (July 14): Mordekaiser, Tryndamere, Twisted Fate, Xerath, CorkiLoLdle 1102 (July 13): Corki, Nocturne, Malzahar, Syndra, RakanLoLdle 1101 (July 12): Zeri, Senna, Urgot, Miss Fortune, Cho'GathLoLdle 1100 (July 11): Twitch, Vex, Vi, Nunu &amp; Willump, YoneLoLdle 1099 (July 10): Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, LissandraLoLdle 1098 (July 9): Karthus, Kog'Maw, Ambessa, Aphelios, CaitlynLoLdle 1097 (July 8): Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, SwainThe answers to the 1110th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 21, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLeague of Legends patch 25.14 notes: Briar buffs, Kled adjustments, and more