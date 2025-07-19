  • home icon
  • "They’re not just oranges": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1109 (Sunday, July 20, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jul 19, 2025 22:08 GMT
Commando Xin Zhao in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Commando Xin Zhao in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

LoLdle answers for July 20, 2025, are now available. The challenges presented today are closely tied to the champions found in League of Legends. To effectively tackle these puzzles, participants must possess an in-depth knowledge of the characters' lore, splash arts, quotes, and other pertinent details.

The Quote puzzle in the 1109th edition of LoLdle is:

"They’re not just oranges – they’re blood oranges."

Viego, Gangplank, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1109th edition (July 20, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 20, 2025, are

  • Classic: Viego
  • Quote: Gangplank
  • Ability: LeBlanc; Bonus: W (Distortion)
  • Emoji: Poppy
  • Splash Art: Xin Zhao; Bonus: Commando Xin Zhao

The solution to the Classic LoLdle from July 20, 2025, is Viego. The hint associated with the Quote puzzle pertains to Gangplank, a champion commonly chosen for the Toplane role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is linked to LeBlanc's W ability, referred to as "Distortion." The Emoji puzzle is related to Poppy, and the corresponding Splash Art features Xin Zhao's Commando skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1108 (July 19): Darius, Nasus, Rengar, Ezreal, Irelia
  • LoLdle 1107 (July 18): Qiyana, Aatrox, Fiora, Elise, Malzahar
  • LoLdle 1106 (July 17): Yone, K'Sante, Vayne, Yasuo, Diana
  • LoLdle 1105 (July 16): Taliyah, Ekko, Wukong, Tryndamere, Bel'Veth
  • LoLdle 1104 (July 15): Fiora, Hecarim, Lee Sin, Evelynn, Kayn
  • LoLdle 1103 (July 14): Mordekaiser, Tryndamere, Twisted Fate, Xerath, Corki
  • LoLdle 1102 (July 13): Corki, Nocturne, Malzahar, Syndra, Rakan
  • LoLdle 1101 (July 12): Zeri, Senna, Urgot, Miss Fortune, Cho'Gath
  • LoLdle 1100 (July 11): Twitch, Vex, Vi, Nunu & Willump, Yone
  • LoLdle 1099 (July 10): Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, Lissandra
  • LoLdle 1098 (July 9): Karthus, Kog'Maw, Ambessa, Aphelios, Caitlyn
  • LoLdle 1097 (July 8): Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain
The answers to the 1110th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 21, 2025.

