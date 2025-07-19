  • home icon
  • "My bite is worse than my bark": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1108 (Saturday, July 19, 2025)

"My bite is worse than my bark": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1108 (Saturday, July 19, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jul 19, 2025 00:28 GMT
Nightblade Irelia in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
The LoLdle answers for July 19, 2025, are now available. Today's challenges are intricately connected to the champions featured in League of Legends. To successfully solve these puzzles, players are required to have a comprehensive understanding of the characters' lore, splash arts, quotes, and other relevant information.

The Quote puzzle in the 1108th edition of LoLdle is:

"My bite is worse than my bark"

Darius, Nasus, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1108th edition (July 19, 2025)

youtube-cover
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 19, 2025, are

  • Classic: Darius
  • Quote: Nasus
  • Ability: Rengar; Bonus: E (Bola Strike)
  • Emoji: Ezreal
  • Splash Art: Irelia; Bonus: Nightblade Irelia

The answer to the Classic LoLdle dated July 19, 2025, is Darius. The clue linked to the Quote puzzle refers to Nasus, a champion frequently selected for the Toplane position in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle is associated with Rengar's E ability, known as "Bola Strike." In relation to the Emoji puzzle, it pertains to Ezreal, while the relevant Splash Art showcases Irelia's Nightblade skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1107 (July 18): Qiyana, Aatrox, Fiora, Elise, Malzahar
  • LoLdle 1106 (July 17): Yone, K'Sante, Vayne, Yasuo, Diana
  • LoLdle 1105 (July 16): Taliyah, Ekko, Wukong, Tryndamere, Bel'Veth
  • LoLdle 1104 (July 15): Fiora, Hecarim, Lee Sin, Evelynn, Kayn
  • LoLdle 1103 (July 14): Mordekaiser, Tryndamere, Twisted Fate, Xerath, Corki
  • LoLdle 1102 (July 13): Corki, Nocturne, Malzahar, Syndra, Rakan
  • LoLdle 1101 (July 12): Zeri, Senna, Urgot, Miss Fortune, Cho'Gath
  • LoLdle 1100 (July 11): Twitch, Vex, Vi, Nunu & Willump, Yone
  • LoLdle 1099 (July 10): Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, Lissandra
  • LoLdle 1098 (July 9): Karthus, Kog'Maw, Ambessa, Aphelios, Caitlyn
  • LoLdle 1097 (July 8): Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain
The answers to the 1109th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 20, 2025.

