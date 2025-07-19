"My bite is worse than my bark": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1108 (Saturday, July 19, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for July 19, 2025, are now available. Today's challenges are intricately connected to the champions featured in League of Legends. To successfully solve these puzzles, players are required to have a comprehensive understanding of the characters' lore, splash arts, quotes, and other relevant information.The Quote puzzle in the 1108th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;My bite is worse than my bark&quot;Darius, Nasus, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1108th edition (July 19, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 19, 2025, areClassic: DariusQuote: NasusAbility: Rengar; Bonus: E (Bola Strike)Emoji: EzrealSplash Art: Irelia; Bonus: Nightblade IreliaThe answer to the Classic LoLdle dated July 19, 2025, is Darius. The clue linked to the Quote puzzle refers to Nasus, a champion frequently selected for the Toplane position in League of Legends.The resolution to the Ability puzzle is associated with Rengar's E ability, known as &quot;Bola Strike.&quot; In relation to the Emoji puzzle, it pertains to Ezreal, while the relevant Splash Art showcases Irelia's Nightblade skin.Also read: League of Legends Esports World Cup 2025 schedulePrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1107 (July 18): Qiyana, Aatrox, Fiora, Elise, MalzaharLoLdle 1106 (July 17): Yone, K'Sante, Vayne, Yasuo, DianaLoLdle 1105 (July 16): Taliyah, Ekko, Wukong, Tryndamere, Bel'VethLoLdle 1104 (July 15): Fiora, Hecarim, Lee Sin, Evelynn, KaynLoLdle 1103 (July 14): Mordekaiser, Tryndamere, Twisted Fate, Xerath, CorkiLoLdle 1102 (July 13): Corki, Nocturne, Malzahar, Syndra, RakanLoLdle 1101 (July 12): Zeri, Senna, Urgot, Miss Fortune, Cho'GathLoLdle 1100 (July 11): Twitch, Vex, Vi, Nunu &amp; Willump, YoneLoLdle 1099 (July 10): Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, LissandraLoLdle 1098 (July 9): Karthus, Kog'Maw, Ambessa, Aphelios, CaitlynLoLdle 1097 (July 8): Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, SwainThe answers to the 1109th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 20, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLeague of Legends patch 25.14 notes: Briar buffs, Kled adjustments, and more