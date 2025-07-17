"Now, hear the silence of annihilation!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1107 (Friday, July 18, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for July 18, 2025, are now available. The challenges posed today are intricately linked to the champions within League of Legends. To effectively resolve these puzzles, players must possess a thorough knowledge of the characters' lore, splash arts, quotes, and other pertinent details.
The Quote puzzle in the 1107th edition of LoLdle is
"Now, hear the silence of annihilation!"
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Qiyana, Aatrox, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1107th edition (July 18, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 18, 2025, are
- Classic: Qiyana
- Quote: Aatrox
- Ability: Fiora; Bonus: Passive (Duelist's Dance)
- Emoji: Elise
- Splash Art: Malzahar; Bonus: Shadow Prince Malzahar
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for July 18, 2025, is Qiyana. The clue associated with the Quote puzzle pertains to Aatrox, a champion commonly chosen for the Toplane role in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle relates to Fiora's Passive ability, referred to as "Duelist's Dance." Concerning the Emoji puzzle, it is linked to Elise, whereas the pertinent Splash Art features Malzahar's Shadow Prince skin.
Also read: League of Legends Esports World Cup 2025 schedule
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1106 (July 17): Yone, K'Sante, Vayne, Yasuo, Diana
- LoLdle 1105 (July 16): Taliyah, Ekko, Wukong, Tryndamere, Bel'Veth
- LoLdle 1104 (July 15): Fiora, Hecarim, Lee Sin, Evelynn, Kayn
- LoLdle 1103 (July 14): Mordekaiser, Tryndamere, Twisted Fate, Xerath, Corki
- LoLdle 1102 (July 13): Corki, Nocturne, Malzahar, Syndra, Rakan
- LoLdle 1101 (July 12): Zeri, Senna, Urgot, Miss Fortune, Cho'Gath
- LoLdle 1100 (July 11): Twitch, Vex, Vi, Nunu & Willump, Yone
- LoLdle 1099 (July 10): Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, Lissandra
- LoLdle 1098 (July 9): Karthus, Kog'Maw, Ambessa, Aphelios, Caitlyn
- LoLdle 1097 (July 8): Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain
- LoLdle 1096 (July 7): Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank
- LoLdle 1095 (July 6): Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona
The answers to the 1108th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 19, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates:
- All LoL patch release dates in 2025
- LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and more
- League of Legends patch 25.14 notes: Briar buffs, Kled adjustments, and more
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.