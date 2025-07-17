  • home icon
  • "Now, hear the silence of annihilation!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1107 (Friday, July 18, 2025)

"Now, hear the silence of annihilation!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1107 (Friday, July 18, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jul 17, 2025 22:22 GMT
Shadow Prince Malzahar in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Shadow Prince Malzahar in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for July 18, 2025, are now available. The challenges posed today are intricately linked to the champions within League of Legends. To effectively resolve these puzzles, players must possess a thorough knowledge of the characters' lore, splash arts, quotes, and other pertinent details.

The Quote puzzle in the 1107th edition of LoLdle is

"Now, hear the silence of annihilation!"

Qiyana, Aatrox, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1107th edition (July 18, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 18, 2025, are

  • Classic: Qiyana
  • Quote: Aatrox
  • Ability: Fiora; Bonus: Passive (Duelist's Dance)
  • Emoji: Elise
  • Splash Art: Malzahar; Bonus: Shadow Prince Malzahar

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for July 18, 2025, is Qiyana. The clue associated with the Quote puzzle pertains to Aatrox, a champion commonly chosen for the Toplane role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle relates to Fiora's Passive ability, referred to as "Duelist's Dance." Concerning the Emoji puzzle, it is linked to Elise, whereas the pertinent Splash Art features Malzahar's Shadow Prince skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1106 (July 17): Yone, K'Sante, Vayne, Yasuo, Diana
  • LoLdle 1105 (July 16): Taliyah, Ekko, Wukong, Tryndamere, Bel'Veth
  • LoLdle 1104 (July 15): Fiora, Hecarim, Lee Sin, Evelynn, Kayn
  • LoLdle 1103 (July 14): Mordekaiser, Tryndamere, Twisted Fate, Xerath, Corki
  • LoLdle 1102 (July 13): Corki, Nocturne, Malzahar, Syndra, Rakan
  • LoLdle 1101 (July 12): Zeri, Senna, Urgot, Miss Fortune, Cho'Gath
  • LoLdle 1100 (July 11): Twitch, Vex, Vi, Nunu & Willump, Yone
  • LoLdle 1099 (July 10): Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, Lissandra
  • LoLdle 1098 (July 9): Karthus, Kog'Maw, Ambessa, Aphelios, Caitlyn
  • LoLdle 1097 (July 8): Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain
  • LoLdle 1096 (July 7): Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank
  • LoLdle 1095 (July 6): Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona
The answers to the 1108th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 19, 2025.

Edited by Debayan Saha
