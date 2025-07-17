"Now, hear the silence of annihilation!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1107 (Friday, July 18, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for July 18, 2025, are now available. The challenges posed today are intricately linked to the champions within League of Legends. To effectively resolve these puzzles, players must possess a thorough knowledge of the characters' lore, splash arts, quotes, and other pertinent details.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1107th edition of LoLdle is

"Now, hear the silence of annihilation!"

Qiyana, Aatrox, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1107th edition (July 18, 2025)

Ad

Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 18, 2025, are

Classic : Qiyana

: Qiyana Quote : Aatrox

: Aatrox Ability : Fiora; Bonus : Passive (Duelist's Dance)

: Fiora; : Passive (Duelist's Dance) Emoji : Elise

: Elise Splash Art: Malzahar; Bonus: Shadow Prince Malzahar

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for July 18, 2025, is Qiyana. The clue associated with the Quote puzzle pertains to Aatrox, a champion commonly chosen for the Toplane role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle relates to Fiora's Passive ability, referred to as "Duelist's Dance." Concerning the Emoji puzzle, it is linked to Elise, whereas the pertinent Splash Art features Malzahar's Shadow Prince skin.

Ad

Also read: League of Legends Esports World Cup 2025 schedule

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1106 (July 17) : Yone, K'Sante, Vayne, Yasuo, Diana

: Yone, K'Sante, Vayne, Yasuo, Diana LoLdle 1105 (July 16) : Taliyah, Ekko, Wukong, Tryndamere, Bel'Veth

: Taliyah, Ekko, Wukong, Tryndamere, Bel'Veth LoLdle 1104 (July 15) : Fiora, Hecarim, Lee Sin, Evelynn, Kayn

: Fiora, Hecarim, Lee Sin, Evelynn, Kayn LoLdle 1103 (July 14) : Mordekaiser, Tryndamere, Twisted Fate, Xerath, Corki

: Mordekaiser, Tryndamere, Twisted Fate, Xerath, Corki LoLdle 1102 (July 13) : Corki, Nocturne, Malzahar, Syndra, Rakan

: Corki, Nocturne, Malzahar, Syndra, Rakan LoLdle 1101 (July 12) : Zeri, Senna, Urgot, Miss Fortune, Cho'Gath

: Zeri, Senna, Urgot, Miss Fortune, Cho'Gath LoLdle 1100 (July 11) : Twitch, Vex, Vi, Nunu & Willump, Yone

: Twitch, Vex, Vi, Nunu & Willump, Yone LoLdle 1099 (July 10) : Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, Lissandra

: Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, Lissandra LoLdle 1098 (July 9) : Karthus, Kog'Maw, Ambessa, Aphelios, Caitlyn

: Karthus, Kog'Maw, Ambessa, Aphelios, Caitlyn LoLdle 1097 (July 8) : Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain

: Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain LoLdle 1096 (July 7) : Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank

: Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank LoLdle 1095 (July 6): Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona

Ad

The answers to the 1108th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 19, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.