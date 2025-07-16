  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "Azir! You think you were born to rule me": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1106 (Thursday, July 17, 2025)

"Azir! You think you were born to rule me": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1106 (Thursday, July 17, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Published Jul 16, 2025 22:19 GMT
Dark Waters Diana in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Dark Waters Diana in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for July 17, 2025, are now available. The challenges presented today are intricately connected to the champions featured in League of Legends. Successfully solving these puzzles requires players to have a comprehensive understanding of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and other relevant information.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1106th edition of LoLdle is:

"Azir! You think you were born to rule me, but I was born to live free!"

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Yone, K'Sante, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1106th edition (July 17, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 17, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Yone
  • Quote: K'Sante
  • Ability: Vayne; Bonus: W (Silver Bolts)
  • Emoji: Yasuo
  • Splash Art: Diana; Bonus: Dark Waters Diana

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for July 17, 2025, is Yone. The clue related to the Quote puzzle refers to K'Sante, a champion frequently selected for the Toplane position in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle pertains to Vayne's W ability, known as "Silver Bolts." Concerning the Emoji puzzle, it is associated with Yasuo, while the relevant Splash Art showcases Diana's Dark Waters skin.

Ad

Also read: League of Legends Esports World Cup 2025 schedule

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1105 (July 16): Taliyah, Ekko, Wukong, Tryndamere, Bel'Veth
  • LoLdle 1104 (July 15): Fiora, Hecarim, Lee Sin, Evelynn, Kayn
  • LoLdle 1103 (July 14): Mordekaiser, Tryndamere, Twisted Fate, Xerath, Corki
  • LoLdle 1102 (July 13): Corki, Nocturne, Malzahar, Syndra, Rakan
  • LoLdle 1101 (July 12): Zeri, Senna, Urgot, Miss Fortune, Cho'Gath
  • LoLdle 1100 (July 11): Twitch, Vex, Vi, Nunu & Willump, Yone
  • LoLdle 1099 (July 10): Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, Lissandra
  • LoLdle 1098 (July 9): Karthus, Kog'Maw, Ambessa, Aphelios, Caitlyn
  • LoLdle 1097 (July 8): Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain
  • LoLdle 1096 (July 7): Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank
  • LoLdle 1095 (July 6): Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona
Ad

The answers to the 1107th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 18, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications