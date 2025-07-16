"Azir! You think you were born to rule me": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1106 (Thursday, July 17, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for July 17, 2025, are now available. The challenges presented today are intricately connected to the champions featured in League of Legends. Successfully solving these puzzles requires players to have a comprehensive understanding of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and other relevant information.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1106th edition of LoLdle is:

"Azir! You think you were born to rule me, but I was born to live free!"

Yone, K'Sante, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1106th edition (July 17, 2025)

Ad

Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 17, 2025, are:

Classic : Yone

: Yone Quote : K'Sante

: K'Sante Ability : Vayne; Bonus : W (Silver Bolts)

: Vayne; : W (Silver Bolts) Emoji : Yasuo

: Yasuo Splash Art: Diana; Bonus: Dark Waters Diana

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for July 17, 2025, is Yone. The clue related to the Quote puzzle refers to K'Sante, a champion frequently selected for the Toplane position in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle pertains to Vayne's W ability, known as "Silver Bolts." Concerning the Emoji puzzle, it is associated with Yasuo, while the relevant Splash Art showcases Diana's Dark Waters skin.

Ad

Also read: League of Legends Esports World Cup 2025 schedule

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1105 (July 16) : Taliyah, Ekko, Wukong, Tryndamere, Bel'Veth

: Taliyah, Ekko, Wukong, Tryndamere, Bel'Veth LoLdle 1104 (July 15) : Fiora, Hecarim, Lee Sin, Evelynn, Kayn

: Fiora, Hecarim, Lee Sin, Evelynn, Kayn LoLdle 1103 (July 14) : Mordekaiser, Tryndamere, Twisted Fate, Xerath, Corki

: Mordekaiser, Tryndamere, Twisted Fate, Xerath, Corki LoLdle 1102 (July 13) : Corki, Nocturne, Malzahar, Syndra, Rakan

: Corki, Nocturne, Malzahar, Syndra, Rakan LoLdle 1101 (July 12) : Zeri, Senna, Urgot, Miss Fortune, Cho'Gath

: Zeri, Senna, Urgot, Miss Fortune, Cho'Gath LoLdle 1100 (July 11) : Twitch, Vex, Vi, Nunu & Willump, Yone

: Twitch, Vex, Vi, Nunu & Willump, Yone LoLdle 1099 (July 10) : Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, Lissandra

: Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, Lissandra LoLdle 1098 (July 9) : Karthus, Kog'Maw, Ambessa, Aphelios, Caitlyn

: Karthus, Kog'Maw, Ambessa, Aphelios, Caitlyn LoLdle 1097 (July 8) : Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain

: Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain LoLdle 1096 (July 7) : Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank

: Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank LoLdle 1095 (July 6): Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona

Ad

The answers to the 1107th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 18, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.