"Azir! You think you were born to rule me": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1106 (Thursday, July 17, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for July 17, 2025, are now available. The challenges presented today are intricately connected to the champions featured in League of Legends. Successfully solving these puzzles requires players to have a comprehensive understanding of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and other relevant information.
The Quote puzzle in the 1106th edition of LoLdle is:
"Azir! You think you were born to rule me, but I was born to live free!"
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Yone, K'Sante, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1106th edition (July 17, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 17, 2025, are:
- Classic: Yone
- Quote: K'Sante
- Ability: Vayne; Bonus: W (Silver Bolts)
- Emoji: Yasuo
- Splash Art: Diana; Bonus: Dark Waters Diana
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for July 17, 2025, is Yone. The clue related to the Quote puzzle refers to K'Sante, a champion frequently selected for the Toplane position in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle pertains to Vayne's W ability, known as "Silver Bolts." Concerning the Emoji puzzle, it is associated with Yasuo, while the relevant Splash Art showcases Diana's Dark Waters skin.
Also read: League of Legends Esports World Cup 2025 schedule
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1105 (July 16): Taliyah, Ekko, Wukong, Tryndamere, Bel'Veth
- LoLdle 1104 (July 15): Fiora, Hecarim, Lee Sin, Evelynn, Kayn
- LoLdle 1103 (July 14): Mordekaiser, Tryndamere, Twisted Fate, Xerath, Corki
- LoLdle 1102 (July 13): Corki, Nocturne, Malzahar, Syndra, Rakan
- LoLdle 1101 (July 12): Zeri, Senna, Urgot, Miss Fortune, Cho'Gath
- LoLdle 1100 (July 11): Twitch, Vex, Vi, Nunu & Willump, Yone
- LoLdle 1099 (July 10): Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, Lissandra
- LoLdle 1098 (July 9): Karthus, Kog'Maw, Ambessa, Aphelios, Caitlyn
- LoLdle 1097 (July 8): Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain
- LoLdle 1096 (July 7): Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank
- LoLdle 1095 (July 6): Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona
The answers to the 1107th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 18, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates:
- All LoL patch release dates in 2025
- LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and more
- League of Legends patch 25.14 notes: Briar buffs, Kled adjustments, and more
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.