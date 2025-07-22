2XKO League of Legends fighting game Closed Beta: Schedule, how to sign up, and more

The League of Legends fighting game, 2XKO, is now scheduled to start its Closed Beta from September 9, 2025. While previous Alpha Lab playtests were only available to select regions, the upcoming access will be made available to players globally. Furthermore, the 2XKO Closed Beta will also introduce a new champion, Vi, to its roster.Here are all the details regarding the title's Closed Beta release, including sign-up details and other relevant information.How to access the League of Legends fighting game 2XKO Closed BetaAlthough the title's Closed Beta is to be available on September 9, you must go through the sign-up process to access 2XKO. Here are the steps you need to take beforehand to play the game:Navigate to the official 2XKO website.In the Closed Beta section, click on Register.You can then sign in to your existing Riot Games account. If you don't have one, create an account to proceed.When the logging process is done, you will be automatically registered for the 2XKO Closed Beta.Following its launch on September 9, ensure to check your mailbox, which is connected to your Riot Games account. New players will be granted access shortly after the game is released, with additional invitations coming in gradually.Note: If you have already played the previous 2XKO Alpha Lab playtests, you don't have to go through the process shown above. You will automatically gain access to the Closed Beta after launch.Also read: Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. Review - A solid update to a classic fighting gameWill 2XKO Closed Beta be available for console?Although previous playtests were accessible to both console and PC players, the upcoming 2XKO Closed Beta will be exclusive to the latter at launch. The console Closed Beta launch date has yet to be announced.However, Tom Cannon, the Executive Producer of 2XKO, has stated that the title supports cross-platform progression. That means players can start the 2XKO Closed Beta on PC and then carry their progress to console when the game is available.Tom Cannon also mentioned,&quot;Closed Beta marks the start of us rolling out this game for everyone. Our goal is to keep the game up, online, and available from here on out. During Closed Beta, we'll be deploying and tuning our backend systems. In the spirit of getting this game out to you as soon as possible, we're starting on PC first.&quot;How many champions are available in 2XKO League of Legends fighting game?The game currently has seven champions, all of whom have been recruited from League of Legends. Here are the fighters:AhriBraumDariusEkkoIllaoiJinx YasuoNotably, with the Closed Beta announcement of 2XKO, it was also revealed that Vi, the Piltover Enforcer, will join the champion roster. Interested players can have a chance to try out Vi and the 2XKO early, during Evo 2025 (in Las Vegas, Nevada) on August 1-3, 2025.Check out more League of Legends news and updates:League of Legends Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and resultsAll League of Legends patch release dates in 2025League of Legends patch 25.14 notes: Briar buffs, Kled adjustments, and more