  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • 2XKO League of Legends fighting game Closed Beta: Schedule, how to sign up, and more

2XKO League of Legends fighting game Closed Beta: Schedule, how to sign up, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jul 22, 2025 21:11 GMT
2XKO Closed Beta release date and how to access
2XKO Closed Beta is set to launch on September 9, 2025, globally (Image via Riot Games)

The League of Legends fighting game, 2XKO, is now scheduled to start its Closed Beta from September 9, 2025. While previous Alpha Lab playtests were only available to select regions, the upcoming access will be made available to players globally. Furthermore, the 2XKO Closed Beta will also introduce a new champion, Vi, to its roster.

Ad

Here are all the details regarding the title's Closed Beta release, including sign-up details and other relevant information.

How to access the League of Legends fighting game 2XKO Closed Beta

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Although the title's Closed Beta is to be available on September 9, you must go through the sign-up process to access 2XKO. Here are the steps you need to take beforehand to play the game:

  • Navigate to the official 2XKO website.
  • In the Closed Beta section, click on Register.
  • You can then sign in to your existing Riot Games account. If you don't have one, create an account to proceed.
  • When the logging process is done, you will be automatically registered for the 2XKO Closed Beta.
Ad

Following its launch on September 9, ensure to check your mailbox, which is connected to your Riot Games account. New players will be granted access shortly after the game is released, with additional invitations coming in gradually.

Note: If you have already played the previous 2XKO Alpha Lab playtests, you don't have to go through the process shown above. You will automatically gain access to the Closed Beta after launch.

Also read: Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. Review - A solid update to a classic fighting game

Ad

Will 2XKO Closed Beta be available for console?

Although previous playtests were accessible to both console and PC players, the upcoming 2XKO Closed Beta will be exclusive to the latter at launch. The console Closed Beta launch date has yet to be announced.

However, Tom Cannon, the Executive Producer of 2XKO, has stated that the title supports cross-platform progression. That means players can start the 2XKO Closed Beta on PC and then carry their progress to console when the game is available.

Ad

Tom Cannon also mentioned,

"Closed Beta marks the start of us rolling out this game for everyone. Our goal is to keep the game up, online, and available from here on out. During Closed Beta, we'll be deploying and tuning our backend systems. In the spirit of getting this game out to you as soon as possible, we're starting on PC first."
Ad

How many champions are available in 2XKO League of Legends fighting game?

Ad

The game currently has seven champions, all of whom have been recruited from League of Legends. Here are the fighters:

  • Ahri
  • Braum
  • Darius
  • Ekko
  • Illaoi
  • Jinx
  • Yasuo

Notably, with the Closed Beta announcement of 2XKO, it was also revealed that Vi, the Piltover Enforcer, will join the champion roster. Interested players can have a chance to try out Vi and the 2XKO early, during Evo 2025 (in Las Vegas, Nevada) on August 1-3, 2025.

Check out more League of Legends news and updates:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications