"I will fight for every pebble": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1139 (Tuesday, August 19, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for August 19, 2025, are out. As usual, the puzzles you have to decipher today are linked to the extensive roster of League of Legends champions. Having knowledge of these characters' lore, skins, abilities, etc., will help you solve these challenges.The Quote puzzle in the 1139th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;I will fight for every pebble, every blade of grass.&quot;Nunu &amp; Willump, Maokai, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1139th edition (August 19, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 19, 2025, are:Classic: Nunu &amp; WillumpQuote: MaokaiAbility: Lux; Bonus: R (Final Spark)Emoji: BardSplash Art: Kai'Sa; Bonus: K/DA ALL OUT Kai'SaThe Classic LoLdle answer for August 19, 2025, is Nunu &amp; Willump. The Quote puzzle refers to Maokai, one of the prominent picks for the Jungle role in League of Legends.The Ability puzzle is connected to Lux's R ability, known as Final Spark, and the Emoji points to Bard. Finally, the Splash Art puzzle highlights Kai'Sa's K/DA ALL OUT skin.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.16 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1138 (August 18): Lux, Rammus, Smolder, Malzahar, WukongLoLdle 1137 (August 17): Vayne, Zilean, Sejuani, Sivir, PantheonLoLdle 1136 (August 16): Caitlyn, Camille, Katarina, Jayce, GalioLoLdle 1135 (August 15): Ivern, Taliyah, Yorick, Naafiri, WarwickLoLdle 1134 (August 14): Diana, Taric, Veigar, Volibear, FioraLoLdle 1133 (August 13): Anivia, Jhin, Evelynn, Akshan, SonaLoLdle 1132 (August 12): Sejuani, Fiora, Tristana, Taliyah, GravesLoLdle 1131 (August 11): Ahri, Anivia, Ashe, Vex, SmolderLoLdle 1130 (August 10): Trundle, Twitch, Rammus, Gangplank, IvernLoLdle 1129 (August 9): Heimerdinger, Kassadin, Bel'Veth, Vayne, KalistaLoLdle 1128 (August 8): Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Lucian, Cho'Gath, SennaLoLdle 1127 (August 7): Renata Glasc, Aphelios, Briar, Kassadin, AniviaLoLdle 1126 (August 6): Jax, Twisted Fate, Sylas, Sion, BrandLoLdle 1125 (August 5): Sivir, Graves, Shen, Vladimir, NeekoThe answers to the 1140th edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 20, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and results