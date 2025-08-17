"Yep": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1138 (Monday, August 18, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for August 18, 2025, are out. Like in previous iterations, the puzzles you must decode today are connected to the vast roster of League of Legends champions. Having a considerable understanding of these characters' backstories, skins, abilities, etc., will help you solve today's puzzles.The Quote puzzle in the 1138th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Yep.&quot;Lux, Rammus, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1138th edition (August 18, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 18, 2025, are:Classic: LuxQuote: RammusAbility: Smolder; Bonus: W (Achooo!)Emoji: MalzaharSplash Art: Wukong; Bonus: Underworld WukongThe Classic LoLdle answer for August 18, 2025, is Lux. The Quote puzzle highlights Rammus, one of the strongest picks for the Jungle role in League of Legends.The Ability puzzle is tied to Smolder's W ability, known as Achooo!, and the Emoji refers to Malzahar. Finally, the Splash Art puzzle showcases Wukong's Underworld skin.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.16 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1137 (August 17): Vayne, Zilean, Sejuani, Sivir, PantheonLoLdle 1136 (August 16): Caitlyn, Camille, Katarina, Jayce, GalioLoLdle 1135 (August 15): Ivern, Taliyah, Yorick, Naafiri, WarwickLoLdle 1134 (August 14): Diana, Taric, Veigar, Volibear, FioraLoLdle 1133 (August 13): Anivia, Jhin, Evelynn, Akshan, SonaLoLdle 1132 (August 12): Sejuani, Fiora, Tristana, Taliyah, GravesLoLdle 1131 (August 11): Ahri, Anivia, Ashe, Vex, SmolderLoLdle 1130 (August 10): Trundle, Twitch, Rammus, Gangplank, IvernLoLdle 1129 (August 9): Heimerdinger, Kassadin, Bel'Veth, Vayne, KalistaLoLdle 1128 (August 8): Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Lucian, Cho'Gath, SennaLoLdle 1127 (August 7): Renata Glasc, Aphelios, Briar, Kassadin, AniviaLoLdle 1126 (August 6): Jax, Twisted Fate, Sylas, Sion, BrandLoLdle 1125 (August 5): Sivir, Graves, Shen, Vladimir, NeekoThe answers to the 1139th edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 19, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and results