"I’ve seen your death": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1137 (Sunday, August 17, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for August 17, 2025, are out. Similar to previous iterations, the puzzles you need to decrypt today are tied to the wide roster of League of Legends champions. Having a considerable understanding of these characters' skins, backstories, abilities, etc., will help you solve these challenges.The Quote puzzle in the 1137th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;I’ve seen your death, it was painful…&quot;Vayne, Zilean, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1137th edition (August 17, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 17, 2025, are:Classic: VayneQuote: ZileanAbility: Sejuani; Bonus: E (Permafrost)Emoji: SivirSplash Art: Pantheon; Bonus: Default PantheonThe Classic LoLdle answer for August 17, 2025, is Vayne. The Quote puzzle mentions Zilean, one of the strongest picks for the Midlane role in League of Legends' recent meta.The Ability puzzle is associated with Sejuani's E ability, known as Permafrost, and the Emoji showcases Sivir. Finally, the Splash Art puzzle reveals Pantheon's Default skin.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.16 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1136 (August 16): Caitlyn, Camille, Katarina, Jayce, GalioLoLdle 1135 (August 15): Ivern, Taliyah, Yorick, Naafiri, WarwickLoLdle 1134 (August 14): Diana, Taric, Veigar, Volibear, FioraLoLdle 1133 (August 13): Anivia, Jhin, Evelynn, Akshan, SonaLoLdle 1132 (August 12): Sejuani, Fiora, Tristana, Taliyah, GravesLoLdle 1131 (August 11): Ahri, Anivia, Ashe, Vex, SmolderLoLdle 1130 (August 10): Trundle, Twitch, Rammus, Gangplank, IvernLoLdle 1129 (August 9): Heimerdinger, Kassadin, Bel'Veth, Vayne, KalistaLoLdle 1128 (August 8): Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Lucian, Cho'Gath, SennaLoLdle 1127 (August 7): Renata Glasc, Aphelios, Briar, Kassadin, AniviaLoLdle 1126 (August 6): Jax, Twisted Fate, Sylas, Sion, BrandLoLdle 1125 (August 5): Sivir, Graves, Shen, Vladimir, NeekoLoLdle 1124 (August 4): Jayce, Kai'Sa, Yuumi, Vel'Koz, TwitchLoLdle 1123 (August 3): Bel'Veth, Olaf, Syndra, Soraka, OrnnLoLdle 1122 (August 2): Jinx, Talon, Caitlyn, Rammus, HweiThe answers to the 1138th edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 18, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and results