"I remain human": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1136 (Saturday, August 16, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for August 16, 2025, are out. Like previous iterations, the puzzles you need to decipher today are tied to the expansive roster of League of Legends champions. Having considerable knowledge of their skins, lore, abilities, etc., will help you solve these challenges.The Quote puzzle in the 1136th edition of LoLdle is:"I remain human… for the most part."Caitlyn, Camille, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1136th edition (August 16, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 16, 2025, are:Classic: CaitlynQuote: CamilleAbility: Katarina; Bonus: Q (Bouncing Blade)Emoji: JayceSplash Art: Galio; Bonus: Commander GalioThe Classic LoLdle answer for August 16, 2025, is Caitlyn. The Quote puzzle refers to Camille, one of the strongest picks for the Toplane role in League of Legends' recent meta.The Ability puzzle is connected to Katarina's Q ability, known as Bouncing Blade, and the Emoji highlights Jayce. Finally, the Splash Art puzzle features Galio's Commander skin.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.16 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1135 (August 15): Ivern, Taliyah, Yorick, Naafiri, WarwickLoLdle 1134 (August 14): Diana, Taric, Veigar, Volibear, FioraLoLdle 1133 (August 13): Anivia, Jhin, Evelynn, Akshan, SonaLoLdle 1132 (August 12): Sejuani, Fiora, Tristana, Taliyah, GravesLoLdle 1131 (August 11): Ahri, Anivia, Ashe, Vex, SmolderLoLdle 1130 (August 10): Trundle, Twitch, Rammus, Gangplank, IvernLoLdle 1129 (August 9): Heimerdinger, Kassadin, Bel'Veth, Vayne, KalistaLoLdle 1128 (August 8): Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Lucian, Cho'Gath, SennaLoLdle 1127 (August 7): Renata Glasc, Aphelios, Briar, Kassadin, AniviaLoLdle 1126 (August 6): Jax, Twisted Fate, Sylas, Sion, BrandLoLdle 1125 (August 5): Sivir, Graves, Shen, Vladimir, NeekoLoLdle 1124 (August 4): Jayce, Kai'Sa, Yuumi, Vel'Koz, TwitchLoLdle 1123 (August 3): Bel'Veth, Olaf, Syndra, Soraka, OrnnLoLdle 1122 (August 2): Jinx, Talon, Caitlyn, Rammus, HweiThe answers to the 1137th edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 17, 2025.