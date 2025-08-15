  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "I remain human": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1136 (Saturday, August 16, 2025)

"I remain human": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1136 (Saturday, August 16, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Aug 15, 2025 22:00 GMT
Commander Galio in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Commander Galio in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for August 16, 2025, are out. Like previous iterations, the puzzles you need to decipher today are tied to the expansive roster of League of Legends champions. Having considerable knowledge of their skins, lore, abilities, etc., will help you solve these challenges.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1136th edition of LoLdle is:

"I remain human… for the most part."

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Caitlyn, Camille, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1136th edition (August 16, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 16, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Caitlyn
  • Quote: Camille
  • Ability: Katarina; Bonus: Q (Bouncing Blade)
  • Emoji: Jayce
  • Splash Art: Galio; Bonus: Commander Galio

The Classic LoLdle answer for August 16, 2025, is Caitlyn. The Quote puzzle refers to Camille, one of the strongest picks for the Toplane role in League of Legends' recent meta.

The Ability puzzle is connected to Katarina's Q ability, known as Bouncing Blade, and the Emoji highlights Jayce. Finally, the Splash Art puzzle features Galio's Commander skin.

Ad

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.16 notes

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1135 (August 15): Ivern, Taliyah, Yorick, Naafiri, Warwick
  • LoLdle 1134 (August 14): Diana, Taric, Veigar, Volibear, Fiora
  • LoLdle 1133 (August 13): Anivia, Jhin, Evelynn, Akshan, Sona
  • LoLdle 1132 (August 12): Sejuani, Fiora, Tristana, Taliyah, Graves
  • LoLdle 1131 (August 11): Ahri, Anivia, Ashe, Vex, Smolder
  • LoLdle 1130 (August 10): Trundle, Twitch, Rammus, Gangplank, Ivern
  • LoLdle 1129 (August 9): Heimerdinger, Kassadin, Bel'Veth, Vayne, Kalista
  • LoLdle 1128 (August 8): Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Lucian, Cho'Gath, Senna
  • LoLdle 1127 (August 7): Renata Glasc, Aphelios, Briar, Kassadin, Anivia
  • LoLdle 1126 (August 6): Jax, Twisted Fate, Sylas, Sion, Brand
  • LoLdle 1125 (August 5): Sivir, Graves, Shen, Vladimir, Neeko
  • LoLdle 1124 (August 4): Jayce, Kai'Sa, Yuumi, Vel'Koz, Twitch
  • LoLdle 1123 (August 3): Bel'Veth, Olaf, Syndra, Soraka, Ornn
  • LoLdle 1122 (August 2): Jinx, Talon, Caitlyn, Rammus, Hwei
Ad

The answers to the 1137th edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 17, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications