"Rocks should really come with an instruction manual": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1135 (Friday, August 15, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for August 15, 2025, are out. As in earlier editions, the puzzles you need to solve today are tied to the vast roster of League of Legends champions. Having substantial knowledge of their lore, skins, abilities, etc., will help you solve these challenges.The Quote puzzle in the 1135th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Rocks should really come with an instruction manual&quot;Ivern, Taliyah, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1135th edition (August 15, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 15, 2025, are:Classic: IvernQuote: TaliyahAbility: Yorick; Bonus: E (Mourning Mist)Emoji: NaafiriSplash Art: Warwick; Bonus: Grey WarwickThe Classic LoLdle answer for August 15, 2025, is Ivern. The Quote puzzle points to Taliyah, one of the strongest picks for the Midlane role in League of Legends' recent meta.The Ability puzzle has a link with Yorick's E ability, named Mourning Mist, and the Emoji showcases Naafiri. Last but not least, the Splash Art features Warwick's Grey skin.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.16 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1134 (August 14): Diana, Taric, Veigar, Volibear, FioraLoLdle 1133 (August 13): Anivia, Jhin, Evelynn, Akshan, SonaLoLdle 1132 (August 12): Sejuani, Fiora, Tristana, Taliyah, GravesLoLdle 1131 (August 11): Ahri, Anivia, Ashe, Vex, SmolderLoLdle 1130 (August 10): Trundle, Twitch, Rammus, Gangplank, IvernLoLdle 1129 (August 9): Heimerdinger, Kassadin, Bel'Veth, Vayne, KalistaLoLdle 1128 (August 8): Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Lucian, Cho'Gath, SennaLoLdle 1127 (August 7): Renata Glasc, Aphelios, Briar, Kassadin, AniviaLoLdle 1126 (August 6): Jax, Twisted Fate, Sylas, Sion, BrandLoLdle 1125 (August 5): Sivir, Graves, Shen, Vladimir, NeekoLoLdle 1124 (August 4): Jayce, Kai'Sa, Yuumi, Vel'Koz, TwitchLoLdle 1123 (August 3): Bel'Veth, Olaf, Syndra, Soraka, OrnnLoLdle 1122 (August 2): Jinx, Talon, Caitlyn, Rammus, HweiThe answers to the 1136th edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 16, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and results