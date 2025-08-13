"Each life is a rare jewel": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1134 (Thursday, August 14, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for August 14, 2025, are out. Similar to previous editions, the puzzles you have to solve today are tied to League of Legends champions. So, having extensive knowledge of their lore, skins, emojis, etc., will help you to solve these challenges.The Quote puzzle in the 1134th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Each life is a rare jewel.&quot;Diana, Taric, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1134th edition (August 14, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 14, 2025, are:Classic: DianaQuote: TaricAbility: Veigar; Bonus: R (Primordial Burst)Emoji: VolibearSplash Art: Fiora; Bonus: Nightraven FioraThe Classic LoLdle answer for August 14, 2025, is Diana. The Quote puzzle highlights its connection to Taric, one of the powerful picks for the Support role in League of Legends' recent meta.The Ability puzzle boasts Veigar's R ability, named Primordial Burst, and the Emoji is linked to Volibear. Last but not least, the Splash Art shows Fiora's Nightraven skin.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.16 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1133 (August 13): Anivia, Jhin, Evelynn, Akshan, SonaLoLdle 1132 (August 12): Sejuani, Fiora, Tristana, Taliyah, GravesLoLdle 1131 (August 11): Ahri, Anivia, Ashe, Vex, SmolderLoLdle 1130 (August 10): Trundle, Twitch, Rammus, Gangplank, IvernLoLdle 1129 (August 9): Heimerdinger, Kassadin, Bel'Veth, Vayne, KalistaLoLdle 1128 (August 8): Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Lucian, Cho'Gath, SennaLoLdle 1127 (August 7): Renata Glasc, Aphelios, Briar, Kassadin, AniviaLoLdle 1126 (August 6): Jax, Twisted Fate, Sylas, Sion, BrandLoLdle 1125 (August 5): Sivir, Graves, Shen, Vladimir, NeekoLoLdle 1124 (August 4): Jayce, Kai'Sa, Yuumi, Vel'Koz, TwitchLoLdle 1123 (August 3): Bel'Veth, Olaf, Syndra, Soraka, OrnnLoLdle 1122 (August 2): Jinx, Talon, Caitlyn, Rammus, HweiLoLdle 1121 (August 1): Kalista, Fizz, Janna, Corki, AkshanLoLdle 1120 (July 31): Akali, Malphite, Talon, Caitlyn, BraumThe answers to the 1135th edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 15, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLeague of Legends patch 25.14 notes: Briar buffs, Kled adjustments, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and results