  "Each life is a rare jewel": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1134 (Thursday, August 14, 2025)

"Each life is a rare jewel": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1134 (Thursday, August 14, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Aug 13, 2025 22:00 GMT
Nightraven Fiora in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Nightraven Fiora in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for August 14, 2025, are out. Similar to previous editions, the puzzles you have to solve today are tied to League of Legends champions. So, having extensive knowledge of their lore, skins, emojis, etc., will help you to solve these challenges.

The Quote puzzle in the 1134th edition of LoLdle is:

"Each life is a rare jewel."

Diana, Taric, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1134th edition (August 14, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 14, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Diana
  • Quote: Taric
  • Ability: Veigar; Bonus: R (Primordial Burst)
  • Emoji: Volibear
  • Splash Art: Fiora; Bonus: Nightraven Fiora

The Classic LoLdle answer for August 14, 2025, is Diana. The Quote puzzle highlights its connection to Taric, one of the powerful picks for the Support role in League of Legends' recent meta.

The Ability puzzle boasts Veigar's R ability, named Primordial Burst, and the Emoji is linked to Volibear. Last but not least, the Splash Art shows Fiora's Nightraven skin.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.16 notes

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1133 (August 13): Anivia, Jhin, Evelynn, Akshan, Sona
  • LoLdle 1132 (August 12): Sejuani, Fiora, Tristana, Taliyah, Graves
  • LoLdle 1131 (August 11): Ahri, Anivia, Ashe, Vex, Smolder
  • LoLdle 1130 (August 10): Trundle, Twitch, Rammus, Gangplank, Ivern
  • LoLdle 1129 (August 9): Heimerdinger, Kassadin, Bel'Veth, Vayne, Kalista
  • LoLdle 1128 (August 8): Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Lucian, Cho'Gath, Senna
  • LoLdle 1127 (August 7): Renata Glasc, Aphelios, Briar, Kassadin, Anivia
  • LoLdle 1126 (August 6): Jax, Twisted Fate, Sylas, Sion, Brand
  • LoLdle 1125 (August 5): Sivir, Graves, Shen, Vladimir, Neeko
  • LoLdle 1124 (August 4): Jayce, Kai'Sa, Yuumi, Vel'Koz, Twitch
  • LoLdle 1123 (August 3): Bel'Veth, Olaf, Syndra, Soraka, Ornn
  • LoLdle 1122 (August 2): Jinx, Talon, Caitlyn, Rammus, Hwei
  • LoLdle 1121 (August 1): Kalista, Fizz, Janna, Corki, Akshan
  • LoLdle 1120 (July 31): Akali, Malphite, Talon, Caitlyn, Braum
The answers to the 1135th edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 15, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates:

Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Edited by Debayan Saha
