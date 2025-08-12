"One, two, three, four, two, two, three, four": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1133 (Wednesday, August 13, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for August 13, 2025, are out. Similar to previous editions, the puzzles you have to solve today have a direct connection to League of Legends champions. Therefore, an extensive knowledge of their lore, splash arts, emojis, and other information is a must to solve these challengesThe Quote puzzle in the 1133rd edition of LoLdle is:&quot;One, two, three, four, two, two, three, four.&quot;Anivia, Jhin, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1133rd edition (August 13, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 13, 2025, are:Classic: AniviaQuote: JhinAbility: Evelynn; Bonus: R (Last Caress)Emoji: AkshanSplash Art: Sona; Bonus: Muse SonaThe Classic LoLdle answer of August 13, 2025, is Anivia. The Quote puzzle hint highlights its connection to Jhin, one of the strongest picks for the ADC role in League of Legends currently.Furthermore, the Ability puzzle showcases Evelynn's R ability, named Last Caress. The Emoji puzzle is linked to Akshan, and lastly, the Splash Art discloses Sona's Muse skin.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.15 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1132 (August 12): Sejuani, Fiora, Tristana, Taliyah, GravesLoLdle 1131 (August 11): Ahri, Anivia, Ashe, Vex, SmolderLoLdle 1130 (August 10): Trundle, Twitch, Rammus, Gangplank, IvernLoLdle 1129 (August 9): Heimerdinger, Kassadin, Bel'Veth, Vayne, KalistaLoLdle 1128 (August 8): Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Lucian, Cho'Gath, SennaLoLdle 1127 (August 7): Renata Glasc, Aphelios, Briar, Kassadin, AniviaLoLdle 1126 (August 6): Jax, Twisted Fate, Sylas, Sion, BrandLoLdle 1125 (August 5): Sivir, Graves, Shen, Vladimir, NeekoLoLdle 1124 (August 4): Jayce, Kai'Sa, Yuumi, Vel'Koz, TwitchLoLdle 1123 (August 3): Bel'Veth, Olaf, Syndra, Soraka, OrnnLoLdle 1122 (August 2): Jinx, Talon, Caitlyn, Rammus, HweiLoLdle 1121 (August 1): Kalista, Fizz, Janna, Corki, AkshanLoLdle 1120 (July 31): Akali, Malphite, Talon, Caitlyn, BraumThe answers to the 1134th edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 14, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLeague of Legends patch 25.14 notes: Briar buffs, Kled adjustments, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and results