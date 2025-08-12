  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "One, two, three, four, two, two, three, four": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1133 (Wednesday, August 13, 2025)

"One, two, three, four, two, two, three, four": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1133 (Wednesday, August 13, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Aug 12, 2025 22:00 GMT
Muse Sona in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Muse Sona in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for August 13, 2025, are out. Similar to previous editions, the puzzles you have to solve today have a direct connection to League of Legends champions. Therefore, an extensive knowledge of their lore, splash arts, emojis, and other information is a must to solve these challenges

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1133rd edition of LoLdle is:

"One, two, three, four, two, two, three, four."

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Anivia, Jhin, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1133rd edition (August 13, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 13, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Anivia
  • Quote: Jhin
  • Ability: Evelynn; Bonus: R (Last Caress)
  • Emoji: Akshan
  • Splash Art: Sona; Bonus: Muse Sona

The Classic LoLdle answer of August 13, 2025, is Anivia. The Quote puzzle hint highlights its connection to Jhin, one of the strongest picks for the ADC role in League of Legends currently.

Furthermore, the Ability puzzle showcases Evelynn's R ability, named Last Caress. The Emoji puzzle is linked to Akshan, and lastly, the Splash Art discloses Sona's Muse skin.

Ad

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.15 notes

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1132 (August 12): Sejuani, Fiora, Tristana, Taliyah, Graves
  • LoLdle 1131 (August 11): Ahri, Anivia, Ashe, Vex, Smolder
  • LoLdle 1130 (August 10): Trundle, Twitch, Rammus, Gangplank, Ivern
  • LoLdle 1129 (August 9): Heimerdinger, Kassadin, Bel'Veth, Vayne, Kalista
  • LoLdle 1128 (August 8): Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Lucian, Cho'Gath, Senna
  • LoLdle 1127 (August 7): Renata Glasc, Aphelios, Briar, Kassadin, Anivia
  • LoLdle 1126 (August 6): Jax, Twisted Fate, Sylas, Sion, Brand
  • LoLdle 1125 (August 5): Sivir, Graves, Shen, Vladimir, Neeko
  • LoLdle 1124 (August 4): Jayce, Kai'Sa, Yuumi, Vel'Koz, Twitch
  • LoLdle 1123 (August 3): Bel'Veth, Olaf, Syndra, Soraka, Ornn
  • LoLdle 1122 (August 2): Jinx, Talon, Caitlyn, Rammus, Hwei
  • LoLdle 1121 (August 1): Kalista, Fizz, Janna, Corki, Akshan
  • LoLdle 1120 (July 31): Akali, Malphite, Talon, Caitlyn, Braum
Ad

The answers to the 1134th edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 14, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications