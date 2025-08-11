"En garde!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1132 (Tuesday, August 12, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for August 12, 2025, are out. Similar to other editions, the puzzles you get to solve today have a direct connection with the League of Legends champions. Thus, an extensive knowledge of their background stories, splash illustrations, emojis, and several other information is a must to face these challenges positively.The Quote puzzle in the 1132nd edition of LoLdle is:&quot;En garde!&quot;Sejuani, Fiora, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1132nd edition (August 12, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 12, 2025, are:Classic: SejuaniQuote: FioraAbility: Tristana; Bonus: W (Rocket Jump)Emoji: TaliyahSplash Art: Graves; Bonus: Jailbreak GravesThe Classic LoLdle answer of August 12, 2025, is Sejuani. The Quote puzzle hint has a connection with Fiora. Notably, she is one of the strongest picks for the Toplane role in League of Legends.Meanwhile, the Ability puzzle showcases Tristana's W ability, named &quot;Rocket Jump&quot;. The Emoji puzzle is related to Taliyah, and the Splash Art discloses Graves' Jailbreak skin.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.15 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1131 (August 11): Ahri, Anivia, Ashe, Vex, SmolderLoLdle 1130 (August 10): Trundle, Twitch, Rammus, Gangplank, IvernLoLdle 1129 (August 9): Heimerdinger, Kassadin, Bel'Veth, Vayne, KalistaLoLdle 1128 (August 8): Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Lucian, Cho'Gath, SennaLoLdle 1127 (August 7): Renata Glasc, Aphelios, Briar, Kassadin, AniviaLoLdle 1126 (August 6): Jax, Twisted Fate, Sylas, Sion, BrandLoLdle 1125 (August 5): Sivir, Graves, Shen, Vladimir, NeekoLoLdle 1124 (August 4): Jayce, Kai'Sa, Yuumi, Vel'Koz, TwitchLoLdle 1123 (August 3): Bel'Veth, Olaf, Syndra, Soraka, OrnnLoLdle 1122 (August 2): Jinx, Talon, Caitlyn, Rammus, HweiLoLdle 1121 (August 1): Kalista, Fizz, Janna, Corki, AkshanLoLdle 1120 (July 31): Akali, Malphite, Talon, Caitlyn, BraumThe answers to the 1133rd edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 13, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLeague of Legends patch 25.14 notes: Briar buffs, Kled adjustments, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and results