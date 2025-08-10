"Do not tempt the blizzard": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1131 (Monday, August 11, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for August 11, 2025, are out. Just as in other editions, the puzzles players get to solve today have a direct relation with the champions in League of Legends. Considerable mastery over their background stories, splash illustrations, emojis, plus several other information is required to face these challenges decisively.The Quote puzzle in the 1131st edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Do not tempt the blizzard.&quot;Ahri, Anivia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1131st edition (August 11, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 11, 2025, are:Classic: AhriQuote: AniviaAbility: Ashe; Bonus: E (Hawkshot)Emoji: VexSplash Art: Smolder; Bonus: Default SmolderThe Classic LoLdle answer of August 11, 2025, is Ahri. The Quote puzzle hint relates to Anivia, and she is one of the champions often picked for the Midlane role in League of Legends.The Ability puzzle displays Ashe’s E ability, named Hawkshot. Comparatively, the Emoji puzzle associates with Vex while the Splash Art reveals Smolder's Default skin.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.15 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1130 (August 10): Trundle, Twitch, Rammus, Gangplank, IvernLoLdle 1129 (August 9): Heimerdinger, Kassadin, Bel'Veth, Vayne, KalistaLoLdle 1128 (August 8): Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Lucian, Cho'Gath, SennaLoLdle 1127 (August 7): Renata Glasc, Aphelios, Briar, Kassadin, AniviaLoLdle 1126 (August 6): Jax, Twisted Fate, Sylas, Sion, BrandLoLdle 1125 (August 5): Sivir, Graves, Shen, Vladimir, NeekoLoLdle 1124 (August 4): Jayce, Kai'Sa, Yuumi, Vel'Koz, TwitchLoLdle 1123 (August 3): Bel'Veth, Olaf, Syndra, Soraka, OrnnLoLdle 1122 (August 2): Jinx, Talon, Caitlyn, Rammus, HweiLoLdle 1121 (August 1): Kalista, Fizz, Janna, Corki, AkshanLoLdle 1120 (July 31): Akali, Malphite, Talon, Caitlyn, BraumThe answers to the 1132nd edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 12, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLeague of Legends patch 25.14 notes: Briar buffs, Kled adjustments, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and results