"Now, there's a smell you can feel!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1130 (Sunday, August 10, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for August 10, 2025, are now available. As in prior iterations, today's puzzles relate to the champions of League of Legends. To successfully tackle these challenges, participants are required to possess a comprehensive knowledge of the characters' lore, splash arts, emojis, and additional pertinent information.The Quote puzzle in the 1130th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Now, there's a smell you can feel!&quot;Trundle, Twitch, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1130th edition (August 10, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 10, 2025, are:Classic: TrundleQuote: TwitchAbility: Rammus; Bonus: W (Defensive Ball Curl)Emoji: GangplankSplash Art: Ivern; Bonus: Candy King IvernThe solution to the Classic LoLdle for August 10, 2025, is Trundle. The clue associated with the Quote puzzle pertains to Twitch, a champion often chosen for the ADC role in League of Legends.The Ability puzzle is associated with Rammus' W skill, referred to as &quot;Defensive Ball Curl.&quot; Conversely, the Emoji puzzle is connected to Gangplank, whereas the related Splash Art features Ivern's Candy King skin.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.15 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1129 (August 9): Heimerdinger, Kassadin, Bel'Veth, Vayne, KalistaLoLdle 1128 (August 8): Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Lucian, Cho'Gath, SennaLoLdle 1127 (August 7): Renata Glasc, Aphelios, Briar, Kassadin, AniviaLoLdle 1126 (August 6): Jax, Twisted Fate, Sylas, Sion, BrandLoLdle 1125 (August 5): Sivir, Graves, Shen, Vladimir, NeekoLoLdle 1124 (August 4): Jayce, Kai'Sa, Yuumi, Vel'Koz, TwitchLoLdle 1123 (August 3): Bel'Veth, Olaf, Syndra, Soraka, OrnnLoLdle 1122 (August 2): Jinx, Talon, Caitlyn, Rammus, HweiLoLdle 1121 (August 1): Kalista, Fizz, Janna, Corki, AkshanLoLdle 1120 (July 31): Akali, Malphite, Talon, Caitlyn, BraumLoLdle 1119 (July 30): Shyvana, Gnar, Garen, Kog'Maw, Aurelion SolLoLdle 1118 (July 29): Sylas, Alistar, Maokai, Amumu, EkkoLoLdle 1117 (July 28): Zac, Akali, Rumble, Lee Sin, JannaThe answers to the 1131st edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 11, 2025.