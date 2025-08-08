"Silence!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1129 (Saturday, August 9, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for August 9, 2025, are now available. Like previous instances, the puzzles featured today pertain to the champions of League of Legends. To effectively resolve these challenges, participants must have an extensive understanding of the characters' lore, splash arts, emojis, and other relevant details.The Quote puzzle in the 1129th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Silence!&quot;Heimerdinger, Kassadin, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1129th edition (August 9, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 9, 2025, are:Classic: HeimerdingerQuote: KassadinAbility: Bel'Veth; Bonus: R (Endless Banquet)Emoji: VayneSplash Art: Kalista; Bonus: Championship KalistaThe answer to the Classic LoLdle for August 9, 2025, is Heimerdinger. The hint related to the Quote puzzle refers to Kassadin, a champion frequently selected for the Midlane position in League of Legends.The Ability puzzle pertains to Bel'Veth's R skill, known as &quot;Endless Banquet.&quot; In contrast, the Emoji puzzle is linked to Vayne, while the corresponding Splash Art showcases Kalista's Championship skin.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.15 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1128 (August 8): Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Lucian, Cho'Gath, SennaLoLdle 1127 (August 7): Renata Glasc, Aphelios, Briar, Kassadin, AniviaLoLdle 1126 (August 6): Jax, Twisted Fate, Sylas, Sion, BrandLoLdle 1125 (August 5): Sivir, Graves, Shen, Vladimir, NeekoLoLdle 1124 (August 4): Jayce, Kai'Sa, Yuumi, Vel'Koz, TwitchLoLdle 1123 (August 3): Bel'Veth, Olaf, Syndra, Soraka, OrnnLoLdle 1122 (August 2): Jinx, Talon, Caitlyn, Rammus, HweiLoLdle 1121 (August 1): Kalista, Fizz, Janna, Corki, AkshanLoLdle 1120 (July 31): Akali, Malphite, Talon, Caitlyn, BraumLoLdle 1119 (July 30): Shyvana, Gnar, Garen, Kog'Maw, Aurelion SolLoLdle 1118 (July 29): Sylas, Alistar, Maokai, Amumu, EkkoLoLdle 1117 (July 28): Zac, Akali, Rumble, Lee Sin, JannaThe answers to the 1130th edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 10, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLeague of Legends patch 25.14 notes: Briar buffs, Kled adjustments, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and results