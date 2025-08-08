  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "Silence!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1129 (Saturday, August 9, 2025)

"Silence!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1129 (Saturday, August 9, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Aug 08, 2025 22:00 GMT
Championship Kalista in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Championship Kalista in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for August 9, 2025, are now available. Like previous instances, the puzzles featured today pertain to the champions of League of Legends. To effectively resolve these challenges, participants must have an extensive understanding of the characters' lore, splash arts, emojis, and other relevant details.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1129th edition of LoLdle is:

"Silence!"

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Heimerdinger, Kassadin, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1129th edition (August 9, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 9, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Heimerdinger
  • Quote: Kassadin
  • Ability: Bel'Veth; Bonus: R (Endless Banquet)
  • Emoji: Vayne
  • Splash Art: Kalista; Bonus: Championship Kalista

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for August 9, 2025, is Heimerdinger. The hint related to the Quote puzzle refers to Kassadin, a champion frequently selected for the Midlane position in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle pertains to Bel'Veth's R skill, known as "Endless Banquet." In contrast, the Emoji puzzle is linked to Vayne, while the corresponding Splash Art showcases Kalista's Championship skin.

Ad

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.15 notes

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1128 (August 8): Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Lucian, Cho'Gath, Senna
  • LoLdle 1127 (August 7): Renata Glasc, Aphelios, Briar, Kassadin, Anivia
  • LoLdle 1126 (August 6): Jax, Twisted Fate, Sylas, Sion, Brand
  • LoLdle 1125 (August 5): Sivir, Graves, Shen, Vladimir, Neeko
  • LoLdle 1124 (August 4): Jayce, Kai'Sa, Yuumi, Vel'Koz, Twitch
  • LoLdle 1123 (August 3): Bel'Veth, Olaf, Syndra, Soraka, Ornn
  • LoLdle 1122 (August 2): Jinx, Talon, Caitlyn, Rammus, Hwei
  • LoLdle 1121 (August 1): Kalista, Fizz, Janna, Corki, Akshan
  • LoLdle 1120 (July 31): Akali, Malphite, Talon, Caitlyn, Braum
  • LoLdle 1119 (July 30): Shyvana, Gnar, Garen, Kog'Maw, Aurelion Sol
  • LoLdle 1118 (July 29): Sylas, Alistar, Maokai, Amumu, Ekko
  • LoLdle 1117 (July 28): Zac, Akali, Rumble, Lee Sin, Janna
Ad

The answers to the 1130th edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 10, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications