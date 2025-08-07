"This world is delicious!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1128 (Friday, August 8, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for August 8, 2025, are now available. As always, the puzzles presented today focus on champions from League of Legends. To successfully solve these challenges, participants are required to possess a comprehensive knowledge of the characters' lore, splash arts, emojis, and other pertinent information.The Quote puzzle in the 1128th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;This world is delicious!&quot;Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1128th edition (August 8, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 8, 2025, are:Classic: CassiopeiaQuote: Kha'ZixAbility: Lucian; Bonus: Passive (Lightslinger)Emoji: Cho'GathSplash Art: Senna; Bonus: Lunar Eclipse SennaThe solution to the Classic LoLdle for August 8, 2025, is Cassiopeia. The clue associated with the Quote puzzle pertains to Kha'Zix, a champion commonly chosen for the Jungle role in League of Legends.The Ability puzzle is related to Lucian's Passive skill, referred to as &quot;Lightslinger.&quot; Conversely, the Emoji puzzle is associated with Cho'Gath, and the accompanying Splash Art features Senna's Lunar Eclipse skin.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.15 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1127 (August 7): Renata Glasc, Aphelios, Briar, Kassadin, AniviaLoLdle 1126 (August 6): Jax, Twisted Fate, Sylas, Sion, BrandLoLdle 1125 (August 5): Sivir, Graves, Shen, Vladimir, NeekoLoLdle 1124 (August 4): Jayce, Kai'Sa, Yuumi, Vel'Koz, TwitchLoLdle 1123 (August 3): Bel'Veth, Olaf, Syndra, Soraka, OrnnLoLdle 1122 (August 2): Jinx, Talon, Caitlyn, Rammus, HweiLoLdle 1121 (August 1): Kalista, Fizz, Janna, Corki, AkshanLoLdle 1120 (July 31): Akali, Malphite, Talon, Caitlyn, BraumLoLdle 1119 (July 30): Shyvana, Gnar, Garen, Kog'Maw, Aurelion SolLoLdle 1118 (July 29): Sylas, Alistar, Maokai, Amumu, EkkoLoLdle 1117 (July 28): Zac, Akali, Rumble, Lee Sin, JannaThe answers to the 1129th edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 9, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLeague of Legends patch 25.14 notes: Briar buffs, Kled adjustments, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and results