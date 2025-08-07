"You walk the path of darkness": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1127 (Thursday, August 7, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for August 7, 2025, are now available. Like previous editions, today's puzzles center around champions from League of Legends. Participants must have an extensive understanding of the characters' lore, splash arts, quotes, and other relevant details in order to solve them successfully.The Quote puzzle in the 1127th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;You walk the path of darkness, but you do not walk it alone, brother.&quot;This article provides the League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1127th edition.Renata Glasc, Aphelios, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1127th edition (August 7, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 7, 2025, are:Classic: Renata GlascQuote: ApheliosAbility: Briar; Bonus: E (Chilling Scream)Emoji: KassadinSplash Art: Anivia; Bonus: Festival Queen AniviaThe answer to the Classic LoLdle for August 7, 2025, is Renata Glasc. The clue pertaining to the Quote puzzle refers to Aphelios, a champion frequently selected for the ADC role in League of Legends.The Ability puzzle is connected to Briar's E ability, known as &quot;Chilling Scream.&quot; In contrast, the Emoji puzzle pertains to Kassadin, with the corresponding Splash Art showcasing Anivia's Festival Queen skin.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.15 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1126 (August 6): Jax, Twisted Fate, Sylas, Sion, BrandLoLdle 1125 (August 5): Sivir, Graves, Shen, Vladimir, NeekoLoLdle 1124 (August 4): Jayce, Kai'Sa, Yuumi, Vel'Koz, TwitchLoLdle 1123 (August 3): Bel'Veth, Olaf, Syndra, Soraka, OrnnLoLdle 1122 (August 2): Jinx, Talon, Caitlyn, Rammus, HweiLoLdle 1121 (August 1): Kalista, Fizz, Janna, Corki, AkshanLoLdle 1120 (July 31): Akali, Malphite, Talon, Caitlyn, BraumLoLdle 1119 (July 30): Shyvana, Gnar, Garen, Kog'Maw, Aurelion SolLoLdle 1118 (July 29): Sylas, Alistar, Maokai, Amumu, EkkoLoLdle 1117 (July 28): Zac, Akali, Rumble, Lee Sin, JannaThe answers to the 1128th edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 8, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLeague of Legends patch 25.14 notes: Briar buffs, Kled adjustments, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and results