"Just the luck of the draw": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1126 (Wednesday, August 6, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for August 6, 2025, are now available. Similar to earlier installments, the puzzles for today focus on champions from League of Legends. To accurately interpret these challenges, participants are required to possess a comprehensive knowledge of the characters’ lore, splash arts, quotes, and additional pertinent information.
The Quote puzzle in the 1126th edition of LoLdle is:
"Just the luck of the draw"
Jax, Twisted Fate, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1126th edition (August 6, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 6, 2025, are:
- Classic: Jax
- Quote: Twisted Fate
- Ability: Sylas; Bonus: R (Hijack)
- Emoji: Sion
- Splash Art: Brand; Bonus: Apocalyptic Brand
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for August 6, 2025, is Jax. The hint about the Quote puzzle alludes to Twisted Fate, a champion commonly chosen for the Midlane role in League of Legends.
The Ability puzzle is linked to Sylas' R ability, referred to as "Hijack". The Emoji puzzle is related to Sion, and the associated Splash Art features Brand's Apocalyptic skin.
League of Legends patch 25.15 notes
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1125 (August 5): Sivir, Graves, Shen, Vladimir, Neeko
- LoLdle 1124 (August 4): Jayce, Kai'Sa, Yuumi, Vel'Koz, Twitch
- LoLdle 1123 (August 3): Bel'Veth, Olaf, Syndra, Soraka, Ornn
- LoLdle 1122 (August 2): Jinx, Talon, Caitlyn, Rammus, Hwei
- LoLdle 1121 (August 1): Kalista, Fizz, Janna, Corki, Akshan
- LoLdle 1120 (July 31): Akali, Malphite, Talon, Caitlyn, Braum
- LoLdle 1119 (July 30): Shyvana, Gnar, Garen, Kog'Maw, Aurelion Sol
- LoLdle 1118 (July 29): Sylas, Alistar, Maokai, Amumu, Ekko
- LoLdle 1117 (July 28): Zac, Akali, Rumble, Lee Sin, Janna
- LoLdle 1116 (July 27): Viktor, Sylas, Senna, Xayah, Kayle
- LoLdle 1115 (July 26): Evelynn, Xerath, Xayah, Sejuani, Master Yi
- LoLdle 1114 (July 25): Kennen, Ezreal, Camille, Zilean, Jinx
The answers to the 1127th edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 7, 2025.
