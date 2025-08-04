"I’ve got no time for games": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1125 (Tuesday, August 5, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for August 5, 2025, are now available. Similar to previous editions, today’s challenges center around champions from League of Legends. To effectively decipher these puzzles, participants must have an in-depth understanding of the characters’ lore, splash arts, quotes, and other relevant information.
The Quote puzzle in the 1125th edition of LoLdle is:
"I’ve got no time for games."
Sivir, Graves, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1125th edition (August 5, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 5, 2025, are:
- Classic: Sivir
- Quote: Graves
- Ability: Shen; Bonus: Q (Twilight Assault)
- Emoji: Vladimir
- Splash Art: Neeko; Bonus: Star Guardian Neeko
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for August 5, 2025, is Sivir. The clue about the Quote puzzle references Graves, a champion frequently selected for the Jungle position in League of Legends.
The Ability puzzle is associated with Shen's Q ability, known as Twilight Assault. In contrast, the Emoji puzzle pertains to Vladimir, while the corresponding Splash Art showcases Neeko's Star Guardian skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1124 (August 4): Jayce, Kai'Sa, Yuumi, Vel'Koz, Twitch
- LoLdle 1123 (August 3): Bel'Veth, Olaf, Syndra, Soraka, Ornn
- LoLdle 1122 (August 2): Jinx, Talon, Caitlyn, Rammus, Hwei
- LoLdle 1121 (August 1): Kalista, Fizz, Janna, Corki, Akshan
- LoLdle 1120 (July 31): Akali, Malphite, Talon, Caitlyn, Braum
- LoLdle 1119 (July 30): Shyvana, Gnar, Garen, Kog'Maw, Aurelion Sol
- LoLdle 1118 (July 29): Sylas, Alistar, Maokai, Amumu, Ekko
- LoLdle 1117 (July 28): Zac, Akali, Rumble, Lee Sin, Janna
- LoLdle 1116 (July 27): Viktor, Sylas, Senna, Xayah, Kayle
- LoLdle 1115 (July 26): Evelynn, Xerath, Xayah, Sejuani, Master Yi
- LoLdle 1114 (July 25): Kennen, Ezreal, Camille, Zilean, Jinx
The answers to the 1126th edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 6, 2025.
