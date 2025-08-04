"I’ve got no time for games": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1125 (Tuesday, August 5, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for August 5, 2025, are now available. Similar to previous editions, today’s challenges center around champions from League of Legends. To effectively decipher these puzzles, participants must have an in-depth understanding of the characters’ lore, splash arts, quotes, and other relevant information.

The Quote puzzle in the 1125th edition of LoLdle is:

"I’ve got no time for games."

Sivir, Graves, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1125th edition (August 5, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 5, 2025, are:

Classic : Sivir

: Sivir Quote : Graves

: Graves Ability : Shen; Bonus : Q (Twilight Assault)

: Shen; : Q (Twilight Assault) Emoji : Vladimir

: Vladimir Splash Art: Neeko; Bonus: Star Guardian Neeko

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for August 5, 2025, is Sivir. The clue about the Quote puzzle references Graves, a champion frequently selected for the Jungle position in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle is associated with Shen's Q ability, known as Twilight Assault. In contrast, the Emoji puzzle pertains to Vladimir, while the corresponding Splash Art showcases Neeko's Star Guardian skin.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.15 notes

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1124 (August 4) : Jayce, Kai'Sa, Yuumi, Vel'Koz, Twitch

: Jayce, Kai'Sa, Yuumi, Vel'Koz, Twitch LoLdle 1123 (August 3) : Bel'Veth, Olaf, Syndra, Soraka, Ornn

: Bel'Veth, Olaf, Syndra, Soraka, Ornn LoLdle 1122 (August 2) : Jinx, Talon, Caitlyn, Rammus, Hwei

: Jinx, Talon, Caitlyn, Rammus, Hwei LoLdle 1121 (August 1) : Kalista, Fizz, Janna, Corki, Akshan

: Kalista, Fizz, Janna, Corki, Akshan LoLdle 1120 (July 31) : Akali, Malphite, Talon, Caitlyn, Braum

: Akali, Malphite, Talon, Caitlyn, Braum LoLdle 1119 (July 30) : Shyvana, Gnar, Garen, Kog'Maw, Aurelion Sol

: Shyvana, Gnar, Garen, Kog'Maw, Aurelion Sol LoLdle 1118 (July 29) : Sylas, Alistar, Maokai, Amumu, Ekko

: Sylas, Alistar, Maokai, Amumu, Ekko LoLdle 1117 (July 28) : Zac, Akali, Rumble, Lee Sin, Janna

: Zac, Akali, Rumble, Lee Sin, Janna LoLdle 1116 (July 27) : Viktor, Sylas, Senna, Xayah, Kayle

: Viktor, Sylas, Senna, Xayah, Kayle LoLdle 1115 (July 26) : Evelynn, Xerath, Xayah, Sejuani, Master Yi

: Evelynn, Xerath, Xayah, Sejuani, Master Yi LoLdle 1114 (July 25): Kennen, Ezreal, Camille, Zilean, Jinx

The answers to the 1126th edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 6, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates:

