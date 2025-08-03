"When I was a child": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1124 (Monday, August 4, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for August 4, 2025, are now available. As always, today’s challenges focus on champions from League of Legends. To successfully resolve these puzzles, players are required to possess a comprehensive knowledge of the characters' lore, splash arts, quotes, and other pertinent details.
The Quote puzzle in the 1124th edition of LoLdle is:
"When I was a child I was frightened of what lurked in the dark. How silly I was. Now I call it home."
Jayce, Kai'Sa, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1124th edition (August 4, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 4, 2025, are:
- Classic: Jayce
- Quote: Kai'Sa
- Ability: Yuumi; Bonus: R (Final Chapter)
- Emoji: Vel'Koz
- Splash Art: Twitch; Bonus: Omega Squad Twitch
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for August 4, 2025, is Jayce. The hint about the Quote puzzle alludes to Kai'Sa, a champion often chosen for the ADC role in League of Legends.
The Ability puzzle is linked to Yuumi's R ability, referred to as "Final Chapter." The Emoji puzzle is related to Vel'Koz, and the respective Splash Art features Twitch's Omega Squad skin.
Also read: League of Legends patch 25.15 notes
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1123 (August 3): Bel'Veth, Olaf, Syndra, Soraka, Ornn
- LoLdle 1122 (August 2): Jinx, Talon, Caitlyn, Rammus, Hwei
- LoLdle 1121 (August 1): Kalista, Fizz, Janna, Corki, Akshan
- LoLdle 1120 (July 31): Akali, Malphite, Talon, Caitlyn, Braum
- LoLdle 1119 (July 30): Shyvana, Gnar, Garen, Kog'Maw, Aurelion Sol
- LoLdle 1118 (July 29): Sylas, Alistar, Maokai, Amumu, Ekko
- LoLdle 1117 (July 28): Zac, Akali, Rumble, Lee Sin, Janna
- LoLdle 1116 (July 27): Viktor, Sylas, Senna, Xayah, Kayle
- LoLdle 1115 (July 26): Evelynn, Xerath, Xayah, Sejuani, Master Yi
- LoLdle 1114 (July 25): Kennen, Ezreal, Camille, Zilean, Jinx
The answers to the 1125th edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 5, 2025.
