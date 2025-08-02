"Chop chop!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1123 (Sunday, August 3, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for August 3, 2025, are now available. These challenges center on champions from League of Legends. To successfully tackle the puzzles, players are required to have an extensive understanding of the characters' lore, splash arts, quotes, and other relevant information.The Quote puzzle in the 1123rd edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Chop chop!&quot;Bel'Veth, Olaf, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1123rd edition (August 3, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 3, 2025, are:Classic: Bel'VethQuote: OlafAbility: Syndra; Bonus: R (Unleashed Power)Emoji: SorakaSplash Art: Ornn; Bonus: Default OrnnThe answer to the Classic LoLdle for August 3, 2025, is Bel'Veth. The clue related to the Quote puzzle refers to Olaf, a champion frequently selected for the Toplane position in League of Legends.The Ability puzzle is associated with Syndra's R ability, known as &quot;Unleashed Power.&quot; In contrast, the Emoji puzzle pertains to Soraka, while the corresponding Splash Art showcases Ornn's Default skin.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.15 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1122 (August 2): Jinx, Talon, Caitlyn, Rammus, HweiLoLdle 1121 (August 1): Kalista, Fizz, Janna, Corki, AkshanLoLdle 1120 (July 31): Akali, Malphite, Talon, Caitlyn, BraumLoLdle 1119 (July 30): Shyvana, Gnar, Garen, Kog'Maw, Aurelion SolLoLdle 1118 (July 29): Sylas, Alistar, Maokai, Amumu, EkkoLoLdle 1117 (July 28): Zac, Akali, Rumble, Lee Sin, JannaLoLdle 1116 (July 27): Viktor, Sylas, Senna, Xayah, KayleLoLdle 1115 (July 26): Evelynn, Xerath, Xayah, Sejuani, Master YiLoLdle 1114 (July 25): Kennen, Ezreal, Camille, Zilean, JinxLoLdle 1113 (July 24): Shen, Fiddlesticks, Nidalee, Nocturne, PykeLoLdle 1112 (July 23): Graves, Ashe, Nilah, Olaf, SamiraLoLdle 1111 (July 22): Draven, Janna, Nocturne, Yorick, Tahm KenchLoLdle 1110 (July 21): Gwen, Lillia, Dr. Mundo, Graves, KindredThe answers to the 1124th edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 4, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLeague of Legends patch 25.14 notes: Briar buffs, Kled adjustments, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and results