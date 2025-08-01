"Enjoy the taste of steel": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1122 (Saturday, August 2, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for August 2, 2025, are now available. Today's challenges focus on champions from League of Legends. To effectively resolve these puzzles, players must possess a comprehensive knowledge of the characters' lore, splash arts, quotes, and other pertinent details.The Quote puzzle in the 1122nd edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Enjoy the taste of steel.&quot;Jinx, Talon, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1122nd edition (August 2, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 2, 2025, are:Classic: JinxQuote: TalonAbility: Caitlyn; Bonus: Passive (Headshot)Emoji: RammusSplash Art: Hwei; Bonus: Winterblessed HweiThe solution to the Classic LoLdle for August 2, 2025, is Jinx. The hint associated with the Quote puzzle pertains to Talon, a champion often chosen for the Jungle role in League of Legends.The solution to the Ability puzzle is linked to Caitlyn's Passive ability, referred to as &quot;Headshot.&quot; The Emoji puzzle relates to Rammus, and the associated Splash Art features Hwei's Winterblessed skin.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.15 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1121 (August 1): Kalista, Fizz, Janna, Corki, AkshanLoLdle 1120 (July 31): Akali, Malphite, Talon, Caitlyn, BraumLoLdle 1119 (July 30): Shyvana, Gnar, Garen, Kog'Maw, Aurelion SolLoLdle 1118 (July 29): Sylas, Alistar, Maokai, Amumu, EkkoLoLdle 1117 (July 28): Zac, Akali, Rumble, Lee Sin, JannaLoLdle 1116 (July 27): Viktor, Sylas, Senna, Xayah, KayleLoLdle 1115 (July 26): Evelynn, Xerath, Xayah, Sejuani, Master YiLoLdle 1114 (July 25): Kennen, Ezreal, Camille, Zilean, JinxLoLdle 1113 (July 24): Shen, Fiddlesticks, Nidalee, Nocturne, PykeLoLdle 1112 (July 23): Graves, Ashe, Nilah, Olaf, SamiraLoLdle 1111 (July 22): Draven, Janna, Nocturne, Yorick, Tahm KenchLoLdle 1110 (July 21): Gwen, Lillia, Dr. Mundo, Graves, KindredThe answers to the 1123rd edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 3, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLeague of Legends patch 25.14 notes: Briar buffs, Kled adjustments, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and results