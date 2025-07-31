"Swimmingly": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1121 (Friday, August 1, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for August 1, 2025, are now available. Today's puzzles center around champions from League of Legends. To successfully solve these challenges, players must have an in-depth understanding of the characters' lore, splash arts, quotes, and other relevant information.The Quote puzzle in the 1121st edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Swimmingly.&quot;Kalista, Fizz, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1121st edition (August 1, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 1, 2025, are:Classic: KalistaQuote: FizzAbility: Janna; Bonus: W (Zephyr)Emoji: CorkiSplash Art: Akshan; Bonus: Crystal Rose AkshanThe answer to the Classic LoLdle for August 1, 2025, is Kalista. The clue related to the Quote puzzle refers to Fizz, a champion frequently selected for the Midlane position in League of Legends.The resolution to the Ability puzzle is connected to Janna's W ability, known as &quot;Zephyr.&quot; In relation to the Emoji puzzle, it pertains to Corki, while the corresponding Splash Art showcases Akshan's Crystal Rose skin.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.15 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1120 (July 31): Akali, Malphite, Talon, Caitlyn, BraumLoLdle 1119 (July 30): Shyvana, Gnar, Garen, Kog'Maw, Aurelion SolLoLdle 1118 (July 29): Sylas, Alistar, Maokai, Amumu, EkkoLoLdle 1117 (July 28): Zac, Akali, Rumble, Lee Sin, JannaLoLdle 1116 (July 27): Viktor, Sylas, Senna, Xayah, KayleLoLdle 1115 (July 26): Evelynn, Xerath, Xayah, Sejuani, Master YiLoLdle 1114 (July 25): Kennen, Ezreal, Camille, Zilean, JinxLoLdle 1113 (July 24): Shen, Fiddlesticks, Nidalee, Nocturne, PykeLoLdle 1112 (July 23): Graves, Ashe, Nilah, Olaf, SamiraLoLdle 1111 (July 22): Draven, Janna, Nocturne, Yorick, Tahm KenchLoLdle 1110 (July 21): Gwen, Lillia, Dr. Mundo, Graves, KindredThe answers to the 1122nd edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 2, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLeague of Legends patch 25.14 notes: Briar buffs, Kled adjustments, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and results