  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "Caught between a rock": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1120 (Thursday, July 31, 2025)

"Caught between a rock": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1120 (Thursday, July 31, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jul 30, 2025 21:54 GMT
El Tigre Braum in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
El Tigre Braum in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for July 31, 2025, are now available. The puzzles presented today focus on champions from League of Legends. To effectively engage with these challenges, participants must possess a comprehensive knowledge of the characters' lore, splash arts, quotes, and other pertinent details.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1120th edition of LoLdle is:

"Caught between a rock… and a hard place."

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Akali, Malphite, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1120th edition (July 31, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 31, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Akali
  • Quote: Malphite
  • Ability: Talon; Bonus: Passive (Blade’s End)
  • Emoji: Caitlyn
  • Splash Art: Braum; Bonus: El Tigre Braum

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for July 31, 2025, is Akali. The hint associated with the Quote puzzle pertains to Malphite, a champion commonly chosen for the Toplane role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is linked to Talon's Passive ability, referred to as "Blade's End." The Emoji puzzle is associated with Caitlyn, and the relevant Splash Art features Braum's El Tigre skin.

Ad

Also read: 2XKO League of Legends fighting game Closed Beta

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1119 (July 30): Shyvana, Gnar, Garen, Kog'Maw, Aurelion Sol
  • LoLdle 1118 (July 29): Sylas, Alistar, Maokai, Amumu, Ekko
  • LoLdle 1117 (July 28): Zac, Akali, Rumble, Lee Sin, Janna
  • LoLdle 1116 (July 27): Viktor, Sylas, Senna, Xayah, Kayle
  • LoLdle 1115 (July 26): Evelynn, Xerath, Xayah, Sejuani, Master Yi
  • LoLdle 1114 (July 25): Kennen, Ezreal, Camille, Zilean, Jinx
  • LoLdle 1113 (July 24): Shen, Fiddlesticks, Nidalee, Nocturne, Pyke
  • LoLdle 1112 (July 23): Graves, Ashe, Nilah, Olaf, Samira
  • LoLdle 1111 (July 22): Draven, Janna, Nocturne, Yorick, Tahm Kench
  • LoLdle 1110 (July 21): Gwen, Lillia, Dr. Mundo, Graves, Kindred
  • LoLdle 1109 (July 20): Viego, Gangplank, LeBlanc, Poppy, Xin Zhao
  • LoLdle 1108 (July 19): Darius, Nasus, Rengar, Ezreal, Irelia
Ad

The answers to the 1121st edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 1, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications