"Caught between a rock": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1120 (Thursday, July 31, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for July 31, 2025, are now available. The puzzles presented today focus on champions from League of Legends. To effectively engage with these challenges, participants must possess a comprehensive knowledge of the characters' lore, splash arts, quotes, and other pertinent details.The Quote puzzle in the 1120th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Caught between a rock… and a hard place.&quot;Akali, Malphite, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1120th edition (July 31, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 31, 2025, are:Classic: AkaliQuote: MalphiteAbility: Talon; Bonus: Passive (Blade’s End)Emoji: CaitlynSplash Art: Braum; Bonus: El Tigre BraumThe solution to the Classic LoLdle for July 31, 2025, is Akali. The hint associated with the Quote puzzle pertains to Malphite, a champion commonly chosen for the Toplane role in League of Legends.The solution to the Ability puzzle is linked to Talon's Passive ability, referred to as &quot;Blade's End.&quot; The Emoji puzzle is associated with Caitlyn, and the relevant Splash Art features Braum's El Tigre skin.Also read: 2XKO League of Legends fighting game Closed BetaPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1119 (July 30): Shyvana, Gnar, Garen, Kog'Maw, Aurelion SolLoLdle 1118 (July 29): Sylas, Alistar, Maokai, Amumu, EkkoLoLdle 1117 (July 28): Zac, Akali, Rumble, Lee Sin, JannaLoLdle 1116 (July 27): Viktor, Sylas, Senna, Xayah, KayleLoLdle 1115 (July 26): Evelynn, Xerath, Xayah, Sejuani, Master YiLoLdle 1114 (July 25): Kennen, Ezreal, Camille, Zilean, JinxLoLdle 1113 (July 24): Shen, Fiddlesticks, Nidalee, Nocturne, PykeLoLdle 1112 (July 23): Graves, Ashe, Nilah, Olaf, SamiraLoLdle 1111 (July 22): Draven, Janna, Nocturne, Yorick, Tahm KenchLoLdle 1110 (July 21): Gwen, Lillia, Dr. Mundo, Graves, KindredLoLdle 1109 (July 20): Viego, Gangplank, LeBlanc, Poppy, Xin ZhaoLoLdle 1108 (July 19): Darius, Nasus, Rengar, Ezreal, IreliaThe answers to the 1121st edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 1, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLeague of Legends patch 25.14 notes: Briar buffs, Kled adjustments, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and results