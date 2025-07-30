"Vimaga": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1119 (Wednesday, July 30, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for July 30, 2025, are now available. Today's puzzles center around champions from League of Legends. To successfully tackle these challenges, participants are required to have an in-depth understanding of the characters' lore, splash arts, quotes, and additional relevant information.The Quote puzzle in the 1119th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Vimaga.&quot;Shyvana, Gnar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1119th edition (July 30, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 30, 2025, are:Classic: ShyvanaQuote: GnarAbility: Garen; Bonus: R (Demacian Justice)Emoji: Kog'MawSplash Art: Aurelion Sol; Bonus: Mecha Aurelion SolThe answer to the Classic LoLdle on July 30, 2025, is Shyvana. The clue for the Quote puzzle relates to Gnar, a champion frequently selected for the Toplane position in League of Legends.The resolution to the Ability puzzle is connected to Garen's R ability, known as &quot;Demacian Justice.&quot; The Emoji puzzle pertains to Kog'Maw, and the corresponding Splash Art showcases Aurelion Sol's Mecha skin.Also read: 2XKO League of Legends fighting game Closed BetaPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1118 (July 29): Sylas, Alistar, Maokai, Amumu, EkkoLoLdle 1117 (July 28): Zac, Akali, Rumble, Lee Sin, JannaLoLdle 1116 (July 27): Viktor, Sylas, Senna, Xayah, KayleLoLdle 1115 (July 26): Evelynn, Xerath, Xayah, Sejuani, Master YiLoLdle 1114 (July 25): Kennen, Ezreal, Camille, Zilean, JinxLoLdle 1113 (July 24): Shen, Fiddlesticks, Nidalee, Nocturne, PykeLoLdle 1112 (July 23): Graves, Ashe, Nilah, Olaf, SamiraLoLdle 1111 (July 22): Draven, Janna, Nocturne, Yorick, Tahm KenchLoLdle 1110 (July 21): Gwen, Lillia, Dr. Mundo, Graves, KindredLoLdle 1109 (July 20): Viego, Gangplank, LeBlanc, Poppy, Xin ZhaoLoLdle 1108 (July 19): Darius, Nasus, Rengar, Ezreal, IreliaThe answers to the 1120th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 31, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLeague of Legends patch 25.14 notes: Briar buffs, Kled adjustments, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and results